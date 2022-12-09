Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park man arrested on Blanding Boulevard for aggravated assault, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested outside of The Parkland apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
‘Off the books’ pay scheme nets 4-year sentence for Jacksonville manDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Have the Northern Lights Ever Been Visible in Florida? Will They Be Visible Again?L. CaneFlorida State
Increased security at 3 Clay County schools, government offices due to police activityZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
Albany Herald
Gronk Says Fox May Be Tom Brady’s Best Option for 2023
Rob Gronkowski carved out a Hall of Fame-caliber NFL career catching passes from Tom Brady with the Patriots and Buccaneers. While he’s only 33 years old, the tight end indicates that he’s retired for good this time, and it sounds like he’s ready for his legendary former teammate to come and join him in his post-playing career.
Albany Herald
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota leaves team due to demotion
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has reportedly left the club after being demoted as the team's starter due to performance-based reasons. Mariota is dealing with a knee injury that will likely lead him to being placed on injured reserve. But he was not happy to learn he was being replaced as the team's starter by rookie Desmond Ridder.
Albany Herald
Reports: NFL, union review handling of DeVante Parker’s concussion
The NFL and NFL Players Association have begun an inquiry into the on-field machinations of New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker's head injury sustained in Monday night's game, ESPN and NFL Network reported. Specifically, the league and union are reviewing why the game wasn't stopped despite Parker wobbling after...
Albany Herald
Brock Purdy, 49ers can clinch NFC West during visit to Seahawks
Brock Purdy emerged victorious from his first career NFL start, but not unscathed. The San Francisco 49ers' rookie quarterback suffered oblique and rib injuries in a 35-7 victory against Tampa Bay on Sunday, but he should be ready to go Thursday night at the Seattle Seahawks.
Albany Herald
Rams coach says WR Cooper Kupp likely won't return in '22
Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who has been sidelined for the last month after undergoing ankle surgery, likely will not return to action this season, according to coach Sean McVay. In speaking to reporters Tuesday ahead of the Rams' road game against the Green Bay Packers next...
Albany Herald
49ers expect Deebo Samuel back in ‘three-ish’ weeks
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that he expects injured star wideout Deebo Samuel to return in "three-ish" weeks. An MRI exam on Monday revealed that Samuel sustained a sprained left ankle and a sprained MCL in his knee during Sunday's game. Early reports said Samuel would be sidelined until the playoffs. The Niners have four regular-season games remaining.
Albany Herald
MNF: Patriots and Cardinals Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown
The New England Patriots (6-6) head to State Farm Stadium to face the Arizona Cardinals (4-8) for this week’s Monday Night Football contest. The Cardinals are home dogs, with the Patriots favored by 1.5, and the game total has been set at 42.5.
Albany Herald
Staff Score Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6) are coming off a wacky win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. The Buccaneers rallied from a double digit deficit in the final few minutes to escape with a victory over the reeling Saints. Head coach Todd Bowles and his group will need to regroup quickly ahead of a road matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, who have won five straight games despite losing starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo a few weeks ago.
Albany Herald
Rex Ryan Slams the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady After 49ers Loss
It is no surprise that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been abysmal, especially on the offensive side of the ball, this season. Even with all the weapons and Tom Brady at the helm, they have struggled to find any creativity and consistency while trying to push the ball into the endzone. They are lucky to have the record they have and at this point, it doesn't seem like there will be a fix for it as we are now nearing the end of the season.
Comments / 0