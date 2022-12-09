ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

The Suburban Times

Name Your Price Adoption Weekend at Tacoma Animal Shelter

From Dec. 9 – 11, adopters can choose any adoption fee when adopting an adult dog, adult cat, or critter at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County and Best Friends Animal Society are teaming up for a name your price adoption event from Dec. 9 – 11. The collaborative weekend-long event encourages people to open up their homes to adoptable animals by choosing to adopt, not buy, their next pet.
TACOMA, WA
myeverettnews.com

Tents Are Up Makers Are Out As Wintertide Festival Going Until 8PM In Downtown Everett

Yep, it is raining but hey it is December 10th, you’re in Everett, Washington and used to the rain plus the action is happening under the tents and in the theaters. The Wintertide Festival and Market is underway in downtown Everett at California and Wetmore. You’ll stay dry under the tents and be able to find all kinds of cool hand-crafter gift items. There are also free live performances happening at the Cope Gillette Theater and Santa will be stopping by.
EVERETT, WA
whatcomtalk.com

WTA Driver Pat Brown Receives Courage in Action Award

Whatcom Transportation Authority Driver Pat Brown was recently honored with the American Red Cross Northwest Region’s 2022 Courage in Action Award for his quick thinking that led to the rescue of an unattended toddler. While on a route, Pat noticed a toddler running around on busy Lakeway Drive. Pat...
q13fox.com

Puget Sound: Late Fall sunshine returns with very chilly temperatures.

Seattle - A new week brings new weather headlines! Get ready for dry, but very cold conditions coming our way over the next seven days. After warming to 45 on Sunday at the airport we'll dial back the temperatures into the upper 30s to near 40 each day next week. The average for this time of year is now 47.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

Seattle-area shelters offer discounted pet adoption

If a new best friend is on your holiday wish list, you could bring one home for less than usual this month. Driving the news: Through Dec. 31, the King County Pet Adoption Center in Kent and the Auburn Valley animal shelter are offering discounts on adoptions of dogs and cats.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Olympia man reunited with cat 'Precious' after van stolen in October

OLYMPIA, Wash. - An Olympia man whose van and cat were stolen in October finally reunited with his feline companion after months apart. Nick Saviers told FOX 13 he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his cat ‘Precious’ still in the back. Police tracked down the van a week later in Tukwila, but Precious was still missing.
OLYMPIA, WA
KUOW

A record number of unhoused people have died in King County in 2022

At least 253 unhoused people in King County have died, so far, in 2022. That's a record for the county. A vigil will be held for them this month in Seattle. The recent number continues a rising trend in annual unhoused deaths in King County. In 2021, WHEEL Women in Black noted the record numbers then, saying it was "unbelievable."
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Plummeting temps and freezing fog this week

Get ready for plunging temperatures this week! Fog, even freezing fog, is forecast each morning through Thursday. By Sunday and Monday, a little lowland snow is possible. In the short-term, we're tracking temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s early Tuesday. Highs tomorrow will be below-average in the low 40s.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 26-Dec. 3, 2022

5700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police recovered a runaway person. 18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported. 18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported. 17700 block Highway 99: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported and the suspect was arrested on multiple warrants. 19400 block...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Crosscut.com

Seattle dance company buys a church on Queen Anne

For more than a decade, the Seattle contemporary dance company Whim W’Him has led a nomadic existence, cobbling together studio space across Seattle and the Eastside. But Whim W’Him’s peripatetic lifestyle is coming to an end. On December 15, the company will finalize the purchase of a...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Captains of big ships eased up on the throttle during trial slowdown to help endangered orcas

The majority of captains of big commercial ships entering and leaving Puget Sound are cooperating with a request to slow down temporarily to reduce underwater noise impacts to the Pacific Northwest's critically endangered killer whales. The duration of the experimental slowdown – modeled on a similar project in British Columbia – will be extended into the new year, organizers announced after a status report and celebration on the Seattle waterfront Friday.
SEATTLE, WA
horseandrider.com

Washington Horse Positive for Strangles

The WSDA has confirmed that one horse in Skagit County, Washington, has tested positive for equine strangles. There are no quarantine measures currently in place. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and disseminate verified equine disease reports. The EDCC is an independent nonprofit organization that is supported by industry donations in order to provide open access to infectious disease information.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
Bikerumor

Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Port Townsend, Washington

Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Photo submitted by Lee Sorensen of their run-in with a herd of Morris Minors in Port Townsend, WA. We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA

