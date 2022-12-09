Read full article on original website
Chronicle
WDFW Eyes Avian Flu as Cause After 700 Dead Birds Collected in NW Washington
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has reported a probable outbreak of avian flu in waterfowl near Skagit Bay. According to a news release, about 700 dead birds have been collected. Fish and Wildlife will test them for the H5N1 strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, a naturally occurring virus that is passed among wild birds.
Hoping for another white Christmas? Your Whatcom dream might come true
Latest forecasts describe a weather pattern that could affect the holiday.
The Suburban Times
Name Your Price Adoption Weekend at Tacoma Animal Shelter
From Dec. 9 – 11, adopters can choose any adoption fee when adopting an adult dog, adult cat, or critter at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County and Best Friends Animal Society are teaming up for a name your price adoption event from Dec. 9 – 11. The collaborative weekend-long event encourages people to open up their homes to adoptable animals by choosing to adopt, not buy, their next pet.
myeverettnews.com
Tents Are Up Makers Are Out As Wintertide Festival Going Until 8PM In Downtown Everett
Yep, it is raining but hey it is December 10th, you’re in Everett, Washington and used to the rain plus the action is happening under the tents and in the theaters. The Wintertide Festival and Market is underway in downtown Everett at California and Wetmore. You’ll stay dry under the tents and be able to find all kinds of cool hand-crafter gift items. There are also free live performances happening at the Cope Gillette Theater and Santa will be stopping by.
Man dies in apparent accident at Whatcom ski area
“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his friends and family for this loss,” said Gwyn Howat, ski area CEO.
whatcomtalk.com
WTA Driver Pat Brown Receives Courage in Action Award
Whatcom Transportation Authority Driver Pat Brown was recently honored with the American Red Cross Northwest Region’s 2022 Courage in Action Award for his quick thinking that led to the rescue of an unattended toddler. While on a route, Pat noticed a toddler running around on busy Lakeway Drive. Pat...
q13fox.com
Puget Sound: Late Fall sunshine returns with very chilly temperatures.
Seattle - A new week brings new weather headlines! Get ready for dry, but very cold conditions coming our way over the next seven days. After warming to 45 on Sunday at the airport we'll dial back the temperatures into the upper 30s to near 40 each day next week. The average for this time of year is now 47.
Seattle-area shelters offer discounted pet adoption
If a new best friend is on your holiday wish list, you could bring one home for less than usual this month. Driving the news: Through Dec. 31, the King County Pet Adoption Center in Kent and the Auburn Valley animal shelter are offering discounts on adoptions of dogs and cats.
q13fox.com
Olympia man reunited with cat 'Precious' after van stolen in October
OLYMPIA, Wash. - An Olympia man whose van and cat were stolen in October finally reunited with his feline companion after months apart. Nick Saviers told FOX 13 he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his cat ‘Precious’ still in the back. Police tracked down the van a week later in Tukwila, but Precious was still missing.
KUOW
A record number of unhoused people have died in King County in 2022
At least 253 unhoused people in King County have died, so far, in 2022. That's a record for the county. A vigil will be held for them this month in Seattle. The recent number continues a rising trend in annual unhoused deaths in King County. In 2021, WHEEL Women in Black noted the record numbers then, saying it was "unbelievable."
southsoundmag.com
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Terminal Debuts First Beer and Wine Garden in a U.S. Airport
The last few parts of the $21.8 million project to update Central Terminal at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are finally coming into place. One of project's final phases included opening two sought-after spots on the North end of the terminal, Salty’s at the SEA and BrewTop Social. Salty’s might ring...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Woman who sewed face masks during pandemic creates quilt for Lynnwood salon
A woman who sewed face masks during the pandemic has found a new hobby: quilting using leftover face mask patterns. One of those quilts has ended up on the wall of a Lynnwood hair salon. In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic began to hit its stride, Sharron McAllister said she...
New happy hours, jewelry store, and long-anticipated restaurant open in Bellingham
Your guide to Whatcom County’s latest retail news, such as new restaurant openings, new happy hour menus and discounts.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Plummeting temps and freezing fog this week
Get ready for plunging temperatures this week! Fog, even freezing fog, is forecast each morning through Thursday. By Sunday and Monday, a little lowland snow is possible. In the short-term, we're tracking temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s early Tuesday. Highs tomorrow will be below-average in the low 40s.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood Police Blotter: Nov. 26-Dec. 3, 2022
5700 block 196th Street Southwest: Police recovered a runaway person. 18400 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A theft was reported. 18300 block Alderwood Mall Parkway: A felony theft was reported. 17700 block Highway 99: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault was reported and the suspect was arrested on multiple warrants. 19400 block...
Crosscut.com
Seattle dance company buys a church on Queen Anne
For more than a decade, the Seattle contemporary dance company Whim W’Him has led a nomadic existence, cobbling together studio space across Seattle and the Eastside. But Whim W’Him’s peripatetic lifestyle is coming to an end. On December 15, the company will finalize the purchase of a...
KUOW
Captains of big ships eased up on the throttle during trial slowdown to help endangered orcas
The majority of captains of big commercial ships entering and leaving Puget Sound are cooperating with a request to slow down temporarily to reduce underwater noise impacts to the Pacific Northwest's critically endangered killer whales. The duration of the experimental slowdown – modeled on a similar project in British Columbia – will be extended into the new year, organizers announced after a status report and celebration on the Seattle waterfront Friday.
horseandrider.com
Washington Horse Positive for Strangles
The WSDA has confirmed that one horse in Skagit County, Washington, has tested positive for equine strangles. There are no quarantine measures currently in place. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) to create and disseminate verified equine disease reports. The EDCC is an independent nonprofit organization that is supported by industry donations in order to provide open access to infectious disease information.
Bikerumor
Bikerumor Pic Of The Day: Port Townsend, Washington
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Photo submitted by Lee Sorensen of their run-in with a herd of Morris Minors in Port Townsend, WA. We always love seeing photos from where you are riding and are happy to share them with our readers around the world here on the Pic Of The Day. Send in your pics with a description here.
