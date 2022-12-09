ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris James Thompson

Morris James Thompson, age 93, passed away peacefully at his home on the farm. He went to his heavenly home at about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec.1, 2022 in his sleep with son in the room with him. Morris was born on Aug. 28, 1929, to Rev. Henry and Mabel...
Stoughton’s Bautch, Rynes make MSOE Dean’s List

Stoughton residents Coltrane Bautch and Mackenzie Rynes were named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering Fall Quarter 2022 Dean's List. Bautch is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, and Rynes is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits...
Girls basketball: Maddie Reott’s 27 lifts Stoughton past rival Milton

Senior guard Maddie Reott poured in a game-high 27 points to lead the Stoughton girls basketball team to a 63-59 Badger Conference win against rival Milton on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Milton High School. Stoughton lost a Badger Conference game to Madison Edgewood 56-47 on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Stoughton...
