Albuquerque, New Mexico-based mPower Technology announced its DragonSCALE solar power system has been chosen by Gravitics to power its space station units. Gravitics is currently developing StarMax, a flexible-use space station module that provides up to 400 cubic meters of habitable space. The units are designed to retool the manufacturing processes with updated techniques and design goals based on the next generation of space launch vehicles. Gravitics said the design has achieved the highest safety factor of any human-rated spacecraft.

1 DAY AGO