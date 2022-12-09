Read full article on original website
People on the move: Sigora Solar, EDF Renewables, Heliene and more.
Energy Vault appointed Jan Kees van Gaalen as chief financial officer replacing interim chief financial officer, David Hitchcock, who will remain as an advisor to Energy Vault through December 31, 2022. Ascent Solar Technologies has hired Paul Warley Jr. as its next chief financial officer (CFO). Warley comes to Ascent...
Free GenX model recommended for renewables advocates to conduct utility resource modeling
Most states require utilities to plan their future generation mix, as shown on the nearby map from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. When state regulators hold a hearing on a utility resource plan, stakeholders routinely testify how the utility biased its modeling against renewable resources and storage. To take their...
Nevada’s largest utility to deploy 440 MWh battery energy storage system
NV Energy, Nevada’s largest public utility, has chosen Energy Vault to construct a 220 MW/440 MWh grid-tied battery energy storage system (BESS) to be deployed at a site located near Las Vegas. The 2-hour energy storage system is designed to store and dispatch excess renewable energy, including solar and wind power, and will be charged and discharged on a daily basis. The BESS is designed to dispatch stored renewable energy at peak consumption hours to help meet the high demand during Nevada’s peak load hours.
Inside the national push for community solar
Community solar, sometimes called shared solar, is pitched as a way for homeowners, businesses and other organizations like nonprofits to invest in the benefits of clean energy when they have unsuitable conditions for rooftop or on-site ground-mounted installations. Either through buying or leasing a portion of an off-site solar project,...
PowerFlex receives a $100M investment to accelerate EV charging solutions
PowerFlex, an EDF Renewables North America, received a $100 million investment from Manulife Investment Management. With this transaction, Manulife IM holds a minority stake in PowerFlex and joins its Board of Directors with EDF Renewables retaining majority ownership. “We are happy to partner with EDF Renewables and play a role...
First Solar becomes third clean energy company to join S&P 500 Index
First Solar will join the S&P 500 Index of public companies and becomes the third clean energy systems manufacturer to join the prestigious index of large-cap companies. Fellow solar technology suppliers Enphase Energy and SolarEdge Technologies are also on the S&P 500 Index. Inclusion in the S&P 500 index is...
“Dragon scale” solar panels chosen for new space station housing units
Albuquerque, New Mexico-based mPower Technology announced its DragonSCALE solar power system has been chosen by Gravitics to power its space station units. Gravitics is currently developing StarMax, a flexible-use space station module that provides up to 400 cubic meters of habitable space. The units are designed to retool the manufacturing processes with updated techniques and design goals based on the next generation of space launch vehicles. Gravitics said the design has achieved the highest safety factor of any human-rated spacecraft.
World to deploy as much renewable energy in the next five years as the last 20
Solar, wind and other renewable energy sources are expected to continue building momentum, increasing installed capacity by 75% through 2027, said the International Energy Agency (IEA). The growth in deployment would represent as much capacity added in the next five years as the last 20, adding about 2,400 GW over the period.
Sunrise brief: U.S. Solar Market Insight Q4 2022 forecasts a 23% decline in solar installations
Impact of Inflation Reduction Act delayed by trade and supply chain issues U.S. Solar Market Insight Q4 2022 forecasts a 23% decline in solar installations. PowerFlex receives a $100M investment to accelerate EV charging solutions With this investment, Manulife takes a minority stake in PowerFlex and enables the company to deploy onsite solar, storage and EV charging solutions to meet high customer demand.
Solar Inventions achieves patent for silver-saving Configurable Current Cells
Solar Inventions, based in Atlanta, Georgia, announced it has been awarded patents in the United States, China, and Israel for its invention of a novel architecture for PV cells and modules. Dr. Ben Damiani, chief technology officer, Solar Inventions, discovered that a manufacturer can create multiple “lanes” or subcells on...
