Albany Herald
Reports: NFL, union review handling of DeVante Parker’s concussion
The NFL and NFL Players Association have begun an inquiry into the on-field machinations of New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker's head injury sustained in Monday night's game, ESPN and NFL Network reported. Specifically, the league and union are reviewing why the game wasn't stopped despite Parker wobbling after...
Albany Herald
Brock Purdy, 49ers can clinch NFC West during visit to Seahawks
Brock Purdy emerged victorious from his first career NFL start, but not unscathed. The San Francisco 49ers' rookie quarterback suffered oblique and rib injuries in a 35-7 victory against Tampa Bay on Sunday, but he should be ready to go Thursday night at the Seattle Seahawks.
Albany Herald
MRI confirms torn ACL for Cards' Kyler Murray
An MRI exam confirmed Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray sustained a season-ending ACL injury in Monday's game against the New England Patriots, coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Tuesday. The team Twitter account posted: "Heal soon QB1."
Albany Herald
Rams coach says WR Cooper Kupp likely won't return in '22
Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who has been sidelined for the last month after undergoing ankle surgery, likely will not return to action this season, according to coach Sean McVay. In speaking to reporters Tuesday ahead of the Rams' road game against the Green Bay Packers next...
Albany Herald
The Chaos and Beauty of the Intentional Safety
An undrafted free agent who bounced between four teams before joining the Rams last season, Brandon Powell has become indispensable for the defending Super Bowl champions. He runs routes as a wide receiver, takes some carries as a running back and serves as their primary kickoff and punt returner. Of all his many odd jobs, though, by far the oddest came with 13 seconds left in a Week 2 game against Atlanta, when the 27-year-old lined up at punter as Los Angeles clung to a 31–25 lead. “It was stressful,” Powell says.
Longtime College Football Coach Was Fired In Locker Room
Navy wasted no time moving on from head coach Ken Niumatalolo after Saturday's double-overtime loss to Army. Niumatalolo was in Navy's locker room on Saturday when athletic director Chet Gladchuk walked in and fired him. "First of all, we just got kicked in the gut," Niumatalolo said, via ESPN. "I...
Albany Herald
Falcons QB Marcus Mariota leaves team due to demotion
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has reportedly left the club after being demoted as the team’s starter due to performance-based reasons. Mariota is dealing with a knee injury that will likely lead him to being placed on injured reserve. But he was not happy to learn he was being replaced as the team’s starter by rookie Desmond Ridder.
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in February of 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of
Albany Herald
MLB’s Top 25 Free Agents Still Available, With Signing Predictions
Well that was an eventful month, wasn’t it? Since the original posting of our annual top 50 free agents list, MLB teams have spent a combined $2 billion in guaranteed contracts. Just over half the free agents included on our initial rankings have signed with teams (Sean Manaea’s Sunday night agreement with the Giants made it 26 out of 50), including seven of the top 10 and 17 of the top 25. Which makes this as good a time as ever to check back in with the best players available.
Albany Herald
Rex Ryan Slams the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady After 49ers Loss
It is no surprise that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been abysmal, especially on the offensive side of the ball, this season. Even with all the weapons and Tom Brady at the helm, they have struggled to find any creativity and consistency while trying to push the ball into the endzone. They are lucky to have the record they have and at this point, it doesn't seem like there will be a fix for it as we are now nearing the end of the season.
