Read full article on original website
Related
Where home prices are headed in 2023—this map shows CoreLogic’s revised outlook for 392 housing markets
When a buttoned-up Fed economist says the U.S. housing market has entered into a “difficult [housing correction”], it’d be wise to believe them. When it comes from the lips of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, it’s more of a warning. Powell is right: Not only does housing...
Fed’s housing market ‘reset’ has officially set off the second-biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era
In June, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters that the overheated U.S. housing market—which saw U.S. home prices rise over 40% in just over two years—needed a “reset.” And higher mortgage rates, he said, would slowly bring “balance” back to the market. “We saw...
‘Winter is coming’ to UK housing market as prices tumble; China trade slumps – as it happened
Average house prices fell 2.3% in November, biggest drop since financial crisis, knocking average house price down by almost £7,000
mansionglobal.com
In London, Homebuyers ‘Are Hesitant, but Haven’t Disappeared’
Economic uncertainty caused by the mini-budget passed in the U.K. in September has continued to sideline London home buyers as they adopt a “wait-and-see” attitude. “The inflationary potential of the low-tax economic plan [aka the mini-budget] set out by former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng alarmed financial markets and sent interest rate expectations higher,” Tom Bill, head of U.K. residential research at Knight Frank, said in the report released on Monday.
As the UK Pound Plummets, More Americans Are Snapping Up Luxury London Properties
From sky-high mortgage rates to inflation, now might be the worst time to buy a new home in the US. But in the UK, it’s a different story. Affluent Americans stand a much better shot at getting their hands on a piece of prime real estate if they buy in Britain—that is, if they pay in dollars instead of pounds.
Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble
US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
Wait, What? Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel Says The Housing Market Is Going To Do This
Jeremy Siegel, a professor at Wharton, predicts that the housing market will see negative growth as a result of future Federal Reserve interest rate increases that will raise mortgage rates even further. Due to the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage more than doubling this year, the housing industry...
Buckle in for a brutal free-fall in home prices and US housing is in a massive bubble, experts say. Here's how bad Jeremy Siegel, Paul Krugman and 5 others think it could get.
"There's going to be a coast-to-coast downturn in the housing market. It's going to be brutal. No part of the market is immune," a Moody's economist said.
These 5 Housing Markets Are at the Greatest Risk of Price Drops
The watch begins for tumbling home prices.
Homebuyers will flock to the Midwest in 2023 because prices will still be too expensive in coastal states, a Zillow economist predicts
Orphe Divounguy, a senior economist at Zillow, said the Midwest's affordability is attractive to remote workers in expensive states like California.
Ivy Zelman, who famously predicted the 2008 housing crash, says that home prices could drop 20% from their current values if the economy doesn't improve
The housing downturn could become more intense next year if the Federal Reserve is unable to rein in the economy through further rate hikes.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
A 20% home price decline? 7 forecast models are leaning crash—here’s where the other 13 models have the 2023 housing market going
Where 20 leading forecasters foresee home prices going in 2023.
US government entities Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were just cleared to purchase mortgages of over $1 million for the first time because home prices are still so high
With US home prices climbing by more than 12% in the year through September, so too can the size of your mortgage.
These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets
The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
Will House Prices Drop in 2023? Real Estate Experts Give Their Predictions
Analysts expect home prices to drop next year after mortgage rates surged in the second half of this year.
From Bank of America to Morgan Stanley, Wall Street giants are expecting stocks to crash more than 20% next year. Here's what they've been saying.
Three major Wall Street banks expect the S&P 500 to tank over 20% at some point next year. US stocks face a recession, cuts to earnings outlooks and liquidity risks as the Fed hikes rates. Here's what Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank say about what could drag...
Here’s how to invest in the stock market next year, according to Bank of America
Happy Friday eve, team. I'm your host, Phil Rosen, reporting from New York. As it turns out, one benefit of the pandemic is that it made money-savers out of us. Investors have built up a $1.9 trillion cash pile since the onset of COVID-19. Some commentators say it's just about...
Ex-Marine Pilot Allegedly Tried To Source T-2 Carrier Trainer Jet For China
AFP via Getty ImagesAs well as allegedly trying to procure a T-2 jet, the former Harrier pilot is said to have provided other navy-related training to China.
mansionglobal.com
Manhattan Townhouse Sales Outpace Co-op Sales, Although Condos Reign
A Manhattan townhouse that’s been in the same family for nearly 100 years was the most expensive sale in the borough last week, according to Monday’s Olshan report. There were 21 contracts signed for $4 million or more in the week ending Sunday, with four townhouses, three co-ops and 14 condos sold, according to the report. The total sales volume was nearly $176.5 million, and there were seven more deals made than the previous week.
Comments / 0