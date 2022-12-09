ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

mansionglobal.com

In London, Homebuyers ‘Are Hesitant, but Haven’t Disappeared’

Economic uncertainty caused by the mini-budget passed in the U.K. in September has continued to sideline London home buyers as they adopt a “wait-and-see” attitude. “The inflationary potential of the low-tax economic plan [aka the mini-budget] set out by former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng alarmed financial markets and sent interest rate expectations higher,” Tom Bill, head of U.K. residential research at Knight Frank, said in the report released on Monday.
New York Post

Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble

US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
Fortune

These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets

The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
mansionglobal.com

Manhattan Townhouse Sales Outpace Co-op Sales, Although Condos Reign

A Manhattan townhouse that’s been in the same family for nearly 100 years was the most expensive sale in the borough last week, according to Monday’s Olshan report. There were 21 contracts signed for $4 million or more in the week ending Sunday, with four townhouses, three co-ops and 14 condos sold, according to the report. The total sales volume was nearly $176.5 million, and there were seven more deals made than the previous week.
MANHATTAN, NY

