Enjoy 20 Different Kinds of Pies at this Ohio DinerTravel MavenToledo, OH
Medical Debt Relief for Thousands of Americans Worth Up To $240 MillionAneka DuncanToledo, OH
Football: Schneider finds home away from home in the ‘ShoeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This city in Ohio is paying off $1.6 million in medical debtJake WellsLucas County, OH
PHOTOS: '1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Marries While in RehabAMY KAPLANGibsonburg, OH
wlen.com
City of Adrian to Hold Annual Food Drive Saturday
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian will hold their Annual Food Drive this coming weekend. The drive will take place on Saturday, the 17th from 8am to 1pm. The drive will be in the parking lot of the West Maumee Street shopping plaza. City of Adrian employees will...
nbc24.com
WAKT 106.1 FM shows off rising talent from Toledo area
WAKT 106.1 FM Toledo is bringing the most unique sides of its own community to the spotlight. The station features music and guest hosts from local artists and organizers, bringing attention to intriguing content and causes in our own neighborhood. Catch up with its latest and upcoming programming at toledoradio.org.
Holiday lights seen from new heights at Toledo Botanical Garden
TOLEDO, Ohio — Not everyone likes climbing trees - whether it’s the height factor, or that trees are notoriously good at ripping people’s clothes – it’s just not for everyone. But some people love it – the higher the tree the better. With that...
nbc24.com
Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo joining forces with Santa for annual Christmas party
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Toledo will bring Christmas joy to about 1,000 kids Tuesday and Wednesday with the organization's 131st annual Christmas party. Every child will get a new coat, a trip to Imagination Station and time to speak with Santa Claus. If you're still looking to get...
bgindependentmedia.org
The R.O.W. sports bar and grill rolls into downtown BG
Sports will be front and center along with an interesting food menu and a full selection of beer and mixed cocktails at The R.O.W. sports bar and grill in downtown Bowling Green. The newest bar at 130 E. Wooster St., takes over where Reverends was located. Owners Matthew Poca and...
Get ready for cuteness overload: How to watch the new polar bear twins at the Toledo Zoo online
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The public won’t get a chance to see them in person until sometime this spring, but the Toledo Zoo is offering a sneak peek of its two new polar bear cubs, born Dec. 1, via a special YouTube live stream. The YouTube channel will be available 9...
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Findlay cops shop with families for the holidays
FINDLAY, Ohio — More than 140 kids spent their day shopping with local law enforcement in Findlay on Sunday. The Cops & Kids event, which has been taking place for 21 years, was put on by the Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20 in Hancock County. Captain...
Christmas tree farm closes early and this time we can't blame the Grinch
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Picking out and buying a real Christmas tree at the Whitehouse Christmas tree farm in Whitehouse is an annual tradition for many families across the area. Unfortunately, lots of those families may have missed their chance this year. Circumstances have led to a shortage of Christmas...
wbrc.com
CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs
TOLEDO, Ohio (CNN) - Christmas came a little early at the Toledo Zoo in the form of twin polar bear cubs. The two bundles of joy were born on Dec. 1 to their 24-year-old mother Crystal. The babies are not old enough to be put on display yet, but they...
Bluffton Bread Company Christmas Sales
BLUFFTON — Bluffton Bread Company winter sales are currently underway, and sales before the Christmas holiday will end Friday, Dec. 16. Three flavors are available: Asiago Cheddar, Chocolate Peppermint, and Sour Cream Coffee Cake. Online orders will be accepted Sunday, Dec. 11-Tuesday, Dec. 13 for bread to be picked...
Lyons, Ohio family business closes shop after 85 years
LYONS, Ohio — After 85 years in business, Doyle Welding Inc. closed its doors to the place Steve Gillespie and his family have made a staple in the Lyons community for generations. On Saturday, to celebrate the long-running business, Gillespie and his family were the Grand Marshalls of the...
13abc.com
THS is helping homeless pets during the holidays
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - During the holidays, being home is important to a lot of us. Getting as many shelter animals into temporary homes for the holidays is a big goal for the staff at the Toledo Humane Society, too. There’s a special program to do just that. If...
13abc.com
Sunday morning structure fire on North Huron street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A structure fire broke out on North Huron Street early Sunday morning. According to Toledo Fire, the call came in around 3:50 a.m. for a fire at a large two-story building in the 1700 block of North Huron Street. The fire chief stated the flames began...
mlivingnews.com
Performances This Season at Tiffin’s Ritz Theatre
Tiffin’s Ritz Theatre was envisioned to be the most beautiful and grand movie palace in the area. Dan Kerwin and Adam Ritzler made their dream a reality when they opened the doors on December 20, 1928 with more than 1,500 in attendance for an orchestra concert. The Ritz Theatre,...
hometownstations.com
Over 70 area seniors will be getting much needed items thanks to Lima Memorial's Senior Angel Tree
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Memorial Health System is making the season a little brighter for area seniors. Lima Memorial partnered with the Area Agency on Aging for their annual Senior Angel Tree. The hospital adopted 76 local seniors to make sure their holiday wishes are granted. Hundreds of gifts consisting of items that meet daily needs were loaded up at the Lima Memorial welcome center to get sorted and delivered. The holidays can be especially challenging for our seniors who lack family support, and organizers say the goal is to remind them they are thought of and appreciated.
beltmag.com
A Bar in Toledo
It was a Saturday evening in the summer of 1974 when Duane Abbajay realized his American Dream was devolving into an American Nightmare. The following is an excerpt from A Bar in Toledo: The Untold Story of a Mafia Front Man and a Grammy-Winning Song by Dominic Vaiana and Stephanie Abbajay (University of Toledo Press, 2022). It has been edited slightly for clarity and context.
Food cards to be distributed to Seneca County veterans
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — A local veteran's services office will be helping those in need this holiday season while also reaching out to those who may have never used its services. In its third year, the Seneca County Veterans Services Commission will be handing out free food cards to...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Sandusky, Ohio
Sandusky, Ohio, is home to Cedar Point, one of the top amusement parks in the country. In addition, the city offers many options year-round, from outdoor recreation and cultural events to indoor activities and arts. There is no shortage of things to do in Sandusky, Ohio, from volleyball tournaments to classic wooden roller coasters.
TPD: Dollar General robbed at gunpoint in south Toledo Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A suspect is on the run after an armed robbery in south Toledo. Toledo police received several calls regarding a robbery in progress at Dollar General on South Avenue around noon on Saturday. Store employees told officers that a man came into the store armed with a gun, according to a police report. The man pointed the gun at employees and demanded money.
