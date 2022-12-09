ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wlen.com

City of Adrian to Hold Annual Food Drive Saturday

Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian will hold their Annual Food Drive this coming weekend. The drive will take place on Saturday, the 17th from 8am to 1pm. The drive will be in the parking lot of the West Maumee Street shopping plaza. City of Adrian employees will...
ADRIAN, MI
nbc24.com

WAKT 106.1 FM shows off rising talent from Toledo area

WAKT 106.1 FM Toledo is bringing the most unique sides of its own community to the spotlight. The station features music and guest hosts from local artists and organizers, bringing attention to intriguing content and causes in our own neighborhood. Catch up with its latest and upcoming programming at toledoradio.org.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

The R.O.W. sports bar and grill rolls into downtown BG

Sports will be front and center along with an interesting food menu and a full selection of beer and mixed cocktails at The R.O.W. sports bar and grill in downtown Bowling Green. The newest bar at 130 E. Wooster St., takes over where Reverends was located. Owners Matthew Poca and...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
WTOL 11

Findlay cops shop with families for the holidays

FINDLAY, Ohio — More than 140 kids spent their day shopping with local law enforcement in Findlay on Sunday. The Cops & Kids event, which has been taking place for 21 years, was put on by the Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20 in Hancock County. Captain...
FINDLAY, OH
wbrc.com

CUTE: Zoo welcomes twin polar bear cubs

TOLEDO, Ohio (CNN) - Christmas came a little early at the Toledo Zoo in the form of twin polar bear cubs. The two bundles of joy were born on Dec. 1 to their 24-year-old mother Crystal. The babies are not old enough to be put on display yet, but they...
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Bluffton Bread Company Christmas Sales

BLUFFTON — Bluffton Bread Company winter sales are currently underway, and sales before the Christmas holiday will end Friday, Dec. 16. Three flavors are available: Asiago Cheddar, Chocolate Peppermint, and Sour Cream Coffee Cake. Online orders will be accepted Sunday, Dec. 11-Tuesday, Dec. 13 for bread to be picked...
BLUFFTON, OH
WTOL 11

Lyons, Ohio family business closes shop after 85 years

LYONS, Ohio — After 85 years in business, Doyle Welding Inc. closed its doors to the place Steve Gillespie and his family have made a staple in the Lyons community for generations. On Saturday, to celebrate the long-running business, Gillespie and his family were the Grand Marshalls of the...
LYONS, OH
13abc.com

THS is helping homeless pets during the holidays

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - During the holidays, being home is important to a lot of us. Getting as many shelter animals into temporary homes for the holidays is a big goal for the staff at the Toledo Humane Society, too. There’s a special program to do just that. If...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Sunday morning structure fire on North Huron street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A structure fire broke out on North Huron Street early Sunday morning. According to Toledo Fire, the call came in around 3:50 a.m. for a fire at a large two-story building in the 1700 block of North Huron Street. The fire chief stated the flames began...
TOLEDO, OH
mlivingnews.com

Performances This Season at Tiffin’s Ritz Theatre

Tiffin’s Ritz Theatre was envisioned to be the most beautiful and grand movie palace in the area. Dan Kerwin and Adam Ritzler made their dream a reality when they opened the doors on December 20, 1928 with more than 1,500 in attendance for an orchestra concert. The Ritz Theatre,...
TIFFIN, OH
hometownstations.com

Over 70 area seniors will be getting much needed items thanks to Lima Memorial's Senior Angel Tree

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Memorial Health System is making the season a little brighter for area seniors. Lima Memorial partnered with the Area Agency on Aging for their annual Senior Angel Tree. The hospital adopted 76 local seniors to make sure their holiday wishes are granted. Hundreds of gifts consisting of items that meet daily needs were loaded up at the Lima Memorial welcome center to get sorted and delivered. The holidays can be especially challenging for our seniors who lack family support, and organizers say the goal is to remind them they are thought of and appreciated.
LIMA, OH
beltmag.com

A Bar in Toledo

It was a Saturday evening in the summer of 1974 when Duane Abbajay realized his American Dream was devolving into an American Nightmare. The following is an excerpt from A Bar in Toledo: The Untold Story of a Mafia Front Man and a Grammy-Winning Song by Dominic Vaiana and Stephanie Abbajay (University of Toledo Press, 2022). It has been edited slightly for clarity and context.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Food cards to be distributed to Seneca County veterans

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — A local veteran's services office will be helping those in need this holiday season while also reaching out to those who may have never used its services. In its third year, the Seneca County Veterans Services Commission will be handing out free food cards to...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Sandusky, Ohio

Sandusky, Ohio, is home to Cedar Point, one of the top amusement parks in the country. In addition, the city offers many options year-round, from outdoor recreation and cultural events to indoor activities and arts. There is no shortage of things to do in Sandusky, Ohio, from volleyball tournaments to classic wooden roller coasters.
SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Dollar General robbed at gunpoint in south Toledo Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A suspect is on the run after an armed robbery in south Toledo. Toledo police received several calls regarding a robbery in progress at Dollar General on South Avenue around noon on Saturday. Store employees told officers that a man came into the store armed with a gun, according to a police report. The man pointed the gun at employees and demanded money.
TOLEDO, OH

