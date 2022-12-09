How about all the chemicals you are putting on our crops.How about crap that's been banned in other countries in our cereals and snack foods ! That's even if you can afford healthier foods !
I was in agreement for the healthier eating UP UNTIL THE LAB GROWN MEAT part. You can’t tout this in the name of health then promote engineered meat as a solution. All aboard the Crazy Train.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 What a joke. They just want us to stop eating everything and start eating there Manufactured fake meats and fake food and everything else that's what's killing us. The chemicals they spew in the air and the waters that we drink over the food that we eat. The chemicals they put into our bodies by claiming we need to have all these different prescriptions that we don't need because everyone has some kind of illness that they really don't... That's what's killing us. If you leave fast food every day of course you're going to die that's common sense. If you eat a decent healthy diet you're still gonna die but that's part of life you just might not have as many health complications. Wake up and stop believing all the BS there are trying to feed you
