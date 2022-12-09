2022 marked the first year for the new Sammamish head football coach, Sepehr Sadrzadeh. Coach PZ — as he is called by players, coaches and families — began a new chapter in football at Sammamish High School. For senior quarterback, Anthony Mejia, playing for Coach PZ was more than just playing a game, it was an opportunity to strengthen focus on his leadership both on and off the gridiron. Mejia shared, “In my eyes to be successful in football you have to be dedicated to give it your all. I’ve learned to be a leader by helping others around me and bringing them up when they doubt themselves, I’ve learned to not give up when things get hard. I’ve learned how to respect everyone around me.”

SAMMAMISH, WA