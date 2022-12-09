ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Inspiration Beyond the Gridiron

2022 marked the first year for the new Sammamish head football coach, Sepehr Sadrzadeh. Coach PZ — as he is called by players, coaches and families — began a new chapter in football at Sammamish High School. For senior quarterback, Anthony Mejia, playing for Coach PZ was more than just playing a game, it was an opportunity to strengthen focus on his leadership both on and off the gridiron. Mejia shared, “In my eyes to be successful in football you have to be dedicated to give it your all. I’ve learned to be a leader by helping others around me and bringing them up when they doubt themselves, I’ve learned to not give up when things get hard. I’ve learned how to respect everyone around me.”
SAMMAMISH, WA
A Season of Light and Love

Bellevue School District is home to students from across the world, who speak over 103 unique languages and celebrate rich and vibrant traditions. Our varied religious, cultural, racial and ethnic backgrounds create a tapestry as unique as our district. As many of us celebrate this season of light and love, may it serve to illuminate the strength of our community as we rejoice with one another. Learn more about a few of the many celebrations taking place in our homes and communities during this time of year.
BELLEVUE, WA

