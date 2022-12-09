Read full article on original website
250 deployed to Kan. pipeline spill; cleanup's end isn't in sight
The largest inland oil spill in nearly a decade has prompted the owner of the Keystone pipeline to build an earthen dam three miles downstream from the release in an attempt to limit the contamination in north-central Kansas. Canadian company TC Energy also said it’s deployed some 250 workers to...
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, becoming the largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years and surpassing all the previous ones on the same pipeline system combined, according to federal data.
Lawmakers push to restrict foreign ownership of Mo. farmland
Citing concerns about the environment, food security and the fate of family farmers, Missouri legislators have filed several bills that would restrict foreign ownership of agricultural land. Both Democratic and Republican senators have pre-filed bills ahead of the January start of the 2023 Missouri General Assembly session to halt foreign...
AAA: Pipeline leak in Kansas hasn't reached pumps yet
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The impact of the pipeline outage resulting from the leak in Kansas on Wednesday isn't known yet, according to Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "The closure in the Keystone pipeline that we've seen the last few days due to the leak in northern Kansas has certainly got the industry watching," Steward said. "We're not sure exactly what the impact of that will be yet. It will certainly depend on how long that pipeline is shut down."
🎥Kan. rep introduces bill to block federal listing of lesser prairie chicken
TOPEKA — U.S. Rep. Ron Estes of Kansas introduced legislation to prohibit the U.S. Interior Department from imposing restraints on land use through designation of the lesser prairie chicken as threatened or endangered. In November, federal wildlife officials registered the lesser prairie chicken as threatened in Kansas and endangered...
Medical marijuana proposal expected in Kansas Legislature
TOPEKA — After months of meetings, compiling data and listening to research, lawmakers say they’re ready to take another shot at legalizing medical marijuana. Sen. Rob Olson, R-Olathe, and chair of the 2022 Special Committee on Medical Marijuana, said he planned to introduce a medical marijuana bill at the beginning of the January legislative session. Olson said passing legislation out of committee would be too difficult, and he planned to introduce it in the Senate as an alternative approach.
Abortion rights on the table ahead of Kan. legislative session
TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans haven’t discussed new abortion legislation yet, but they do plan to address the subject when the legislative session starts in January. During a GOP caucus meeting on Tuesday to nominate new House of Representatives leadership, House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins said he hadn’t had any discussions about a potential 15-week abortion ban that some anti-abortion activist groups have been advocating ahead of the legislative session.
$56M in food assistance available for 189,000 Kan. children
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Monday announced that approximately 189,000 Kansas children are eligible to receive a supplemental benefit through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT) totaling $56 million, according to a media release from her office. The program provides a one-time benefit of $391 on a Kansas...
Marijuana now legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — As of Thursday, it's lawful for adults to possess and use marijuana in Missouri. That doesn't mean you can legally buy it just yet, or use it everywhere. Medical marijuana has been legal in the state since a ballot measure passed in 2018, but voters...
Indictment: 4 used Kansas pharmacy to defraud Medicare
TOPEKA —A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas woman and three Florida residents in connection with a scheme to defraud Medicare, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Steven A. Churchill, 36, of Boca Raton, Florida, Samson K. Solomon, 25, of...
Congressman LaTurner wants to concentrate on local issues in 2nd term
Eastern Kansas Congressman Jake LaTurner says he plans to concentrate on issues important to his district during his second term in Congress. LaTurner, a Republican, says he wants to secure a seat on the Appropriations Committee to rein in spending in an effort to fight inflation. LaTurner also wants to secure the southern border.
1 member of the Kan. delegation voted to protect same-sex marriage
WASHINGTON —Kansas 3rd District Representative Sharice Davids on Thursday applauded bipartisan passage of legislation she help introduce to enshrine marriage equality in federal law. The Respect for Marriage Act passed in the House 258-169 with almost 40 Republican votes. It also protects interracial unions by requiring states to recognize...
Prosecutor seeking to free Mo. inmate accused of hiding evidence
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Missouri's attorney general asked a judge to sanction St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, accusing her of concealing evidence in her effort to vacate the conviction for a man who has spent nearly 30 years in prison for murder. Lamar Johnson was convicted in 1994 of...
Mayor Josendale says council focused on St. Joseph growth
St. Joseph mayor John Josendale says he and the city council are hard at work developing new plans to continue St. Joseph growing. Josendale says this plan developed by the council will look at how to improve the city over the next three and a half years. "If you look...
State Rep. discusses upcoming Kansas legislative session
After securing his re-election in the midterm election, Clarke Sanders, State Representative of the 69th Kansas House District sat down for an exclusive interview with Salina Post. Sanders talked about the possibility of legislation that would allow for medical marijuana, the partisan divide between the state legislature and Governor Laura Kelly, rural broadband access, and his reflections on his campaign.
U.S. Senate scrambled; Kyrsten Sinema quits Democrats
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she now has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow voting majority in the Senate. Sinema has modeled her political approach on the renegade style...
Kan. man jailed after crash, fire during high-speed chase
GEARY COUNTY—A Junction City man was injured in an accident just after noon Sunday during a pursuit by law enforcement in Geary County. The Kansas HIghway Patrol reported a 2008 Toyota Avalon driven by Brad W. Briand, 43, Junction City, was eastbound on Kansas 244 fleeing law enforcement. The...
Missouri Western falls at home to Fort Hays State Saturday
The Missouri Western women's basketball went blow-for-blow with Fort Hays State in the first half, and the Griffons opened the second half on a 10-0 run to go up 35-27 with 7:54 left in the third. Hays (7-3, 3-0 MIAA) hit back with runs of their own, including a 13-3...
Filing period open to run for St. Joseph School Board
Filing for a position on the St. Joseph School Board is open. The filing period for two open school board seats runs through December 27th at 5 o’clock. St. Joseph School Superintendent Gabe Edgar encourages St. Joseph School District voters to consider running. “I would like to see a...
Police: Suspects spray painted walls inside Kansas church
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged vandalism at a church in Riley County. Around 5:00pm on Thursday, the Riley County Police Department was called to investigate a report of vandalism at the Sedalia Community Church on N. 52nd Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
