Festival Napa Valley Appoints Amanda Harlan Maltas and Tracy Sweeney to Its Board of Directors
NAPA, Calif. (December 13, 2022) – Festival Napa Valley is pleased to announce the appointment of Amanda Harlan Maltas and Tracy Sweeney to its Board of Directors. The largest nonprofit cultural institution in Napa County, Festival Napa Valley is a leader in transforming the world famous wine region into a cultural destination.
IBWSS Conference Tickets Go LIVE: Get Launch Pricing December 12 to December 16
6th annual The International Bulk Wine and Spirits Show returns with launch offer for its conference that that you don’t want to miss. The International Bulk Wine and Spirits Show returns to San Francisco on July 25-26, 2023 and promises to deliver the best educational conference for the bulk wine and bulk spirits industry. IBWSS 2023 will get a closer look into the Global Private Label, Data on Industry’s Progress, Bulk , and Supply Chain of wine and spirits industry.
