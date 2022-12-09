Read full article on original website
Related
Railroad workers aren't the only Americans without paid sick days
As freight railroad workers look to Congress to provide them with paid sick days, millions of other American employees have no safety net if they fall ill.
UAW says workers at Ohio battery plant vote to join union
Workers at a General Motors joint venture electric vehicle battery factory in Ohio have voted to join the United Auto Workers union.
Marco Rubio slams Biden's shutting down a rail strike for workers who want more paid sick leave: 'I will not vote to impose a deal that doesn't have the support of the rail workers'
Rail workers are demanding more paid leave, but the agreement Biden wants to pass includes just one day off.
US states raising minimum wage, with four above $15
Multiple states in the U.S. are raising their minimum hourly wages come January 2023, with four states across the West and East Coasts increasing to $15 or above.
Sandy Hook Anniversary: Biden Cites 'Societal Guilt' on Guns
"By Zeke MillerPresident Joe Biden on Wednesday said the U.S. “should have societal guilt” for the slow pace of action on restricting access to firearms as he marked the 10th anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.Twenty students and six teachers died in the massacre at the Newtown, Connecticut, school which shocked the nation. Biden was using the anniversary to renew his call for a ban on assault-style weapons like the one used in the Sandy Hook shooting, as well as high-capacity magazines.“We should have societal guilt for taking too long to deal with this problem,” Biden said in...
Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft
A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
10 States With the Highest Minimum Wages
Move to this state if you want the highest minimum wage.
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
Although minimum wage is higher now than it was years ago, it isn't keeping up with the cost of living. Look at how minimum wage has changed over the years.
BBC
US tech layoffs: India workers face painful exit from the US
Layoffs across the tech industry, including at firms like Twitter, Meta and Amazon, have affected a significant number of Indians working in the US who are on visas like the H-1B. California-based journalist Savita Patel speaks to workers who are facing the prospect of being forced to return to India if they don't find another job.
🎥 White House hosts party as Biden signs gay marriage bill
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed gay marriage legislation into law Tuesday before a crowd of thousands, a ceremony that reflected growing acceptance of same-sex unions. Click the video below to watch the performers and the signing ceremony. “This law and the love it defends strike a blow...
Ohio workers at a General Motors joint venture battery factory vote to unionize
Workers at a General Motors joint venture battery factory voted to unionize with the United Auto Workers by an overwhelming vote of 710 to 16.
On The Money — Will Biden’s rail deal backfire?
Rail workers say their colleagues are preparing to leave after being disappointed by the contract forced through by Congress and signed by President Biden. We’ll also look at the battle for the child tax credit and the Trump Organization’s guilty verdict in a tax fraud case. But first, follow along here to see the live Georgia Senate…
Americans think minimum wage is too low - here's what they say is a "livable" wage
Senior working at McDonald'sPhoto byPhoto credit: Fortune/REUTERS/Edgar Su. Federal minimum wage has long been an issue that many have fought over. In 2009, it was increased to $7.25 an hour and hasn't moved since.
CNBC
Rail union bosses warn of election consequences as Senate approves labor deal to prevent strike
Rail union presidents representing more than half of all rail workers tell CNBC there will be election consequences for politicians who don't support them now. The Senate approved legislation to prevent a rail strike on Thursday afternoon, but failed to find enough votes to pass a separate measure to add seven days of paid sick leave.
1 member of the Kan. delegation voted to protect same-sex marriage
WASHINGTON —Kansas 3rd District Representative Sharice Davids on Thursday applauded bipartisan passage of legislation she help introduce to enshrine marriage equality in federal law. The Respect for Marriage Act passed in the House 258-169 with almost 40 Republican votes. It also protects interracial unions by requiring states to recognize...
Democrats accuse Republicans of ‘villainizing’ LGBTQ+ community and fueling violence – live
House holds hearing on anti-LGBTQ+ attacks featuring survivors of the Colorado Springs shooting – follow all the latest news
U.S. Senate scrambled; Kyrsten Sinema quits Democrats
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she now has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow voting majority in the Senate. Sinema has modeled her political approach on the renegade style...
Tesla’s construction workers at Texas gigafactory allege labor violations
Construction workers who toiled on one of Tesla’s sprawling so-called gigafactories will file a complaint and a case referral with the federal Department of Labor on Tuesday detailing exploitative work conditions they say they experienced while building the plant. Whistleblowers came forward to allege serious labor and employment violations...
Voting opens in key UAW test to organize U.S. battery plants
WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Workers begin two days of voting on Wednesday to decide whether to unionize at a General Motors (GM.N)-LG Energy (373220.KS) battery cell manufacturing joint venture in Ohio.
