Sheriff updates details of arrest in Kan. cold case homicide

BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a suspect in the 1980 homicide of 23-year-old Mary Robin Walter, according to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir. The suspect, Steven L. Hanks, 68, Burden, Kansas, is being held on a $500,000 bond and is expect to make his first court appearance Friday. Authorities arrested him Thursday at Oxford in Sumner County. Hanks has previous convictions in 1983 for rape, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and aggravated battery, according to the Kansas Dept. of Corrections.
Sheriff: Kansas felon arrested in 1980 cold case homicide

