Read full article on original website
Related
A Republican congresswoman broke down in tears begging her colleagues to vote against a same-sex marriage bill
"I hope and pray that my colleagues will find the courage to join me in opposing this misguided and this dangerous bill," Hartzler said through tears.
Both Kansas senators vote no, as U.S. Senate defeats filibuster on gay marriage bill
Passage of a measure that would protect gay marriage rights nationwide crossed a key threshold Wednesday when the Senate defeated a filibuster and set the stage for final approval shortly. Senators voted 62-37 to move the Respect for Marriage Act to the Senate for an up-or-down up-and-down vote in the...
House Republican who attended his gay son's wedding voted against the same-sex marriage protection bill for a 2nd time
Rep. Glenn Thompson, carrying copies of his statement on the bill, said his gay son knows that his views on "constitutional rights" are "paramount."
House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage in landmark vote sending it to Biden
The House voted to pass legislation on Thursday to protect same-sex and interracial marriage, the last step before the measure goes to President Joe Biden for his signature and becomes law.
Sen. Kennedy gives explanation after voting against same-sex marriage bill
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Senator John Kennedy released a statement Friday morning explaining why he voted against same-sex marriage legislation. Read his statement below: “Gay marriage is legal in the U.S. as a result of the Obergefell decision. There is no indication whatsoever that the U.S. Supreme Court is going to overrule that case. So, […]
Arkansas senators make up 2 of 37 votes against Respect for Marriage Act in Senate debate
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Arkansas senators said they oppose the advancement of the Respect for Marriage Act that Senate is looking to pass as early as November 17, 2022. The act states that the federal government must recognize a marriage between two people regardless of sex, race, or ethnicity of the couple.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
US House passes a bill to protect same-sex marriage for the second time, this time with less Republican support
39 Republicans voted for the bill on Thursday, versus 47 in July. The bill, amended by senators, now heads to President Biden's desk.
House Passes Respect For Marriage Act, Sends Historic Bill To Biden
The legislation, which passed 258 to 169, codifies protections for same-sex and interracial marriages.
12 Republican senators broke with their party and voted for a bill to protect same-sex marriage
The Senate passed the legislation by a 61-36 margin on Tuesday evening. It must now be passed again by the House before Biden signs it into law.
Full List of Republicans Who Voted in Support of Same-Sex Marriage
The Respect for Marriage Act passed a final vote in the House with bipartisan support. It will now be sent to President Bien to be signed into law.
House sends marriage equality bill to Biden’s desk
The House on Thursday passed a bill to safeguard marriage equality, sending the measure to President Biden’s desk and marking the first time Congress has provided federal protections for same-sex marriage. The legislation, titled the Respect for Marriage Act, passed in a 258-169-1 vote. Thirty-nine Republicans joined all Democrats in supporting the measure, and Rep. […]
How senators 'defied political gravity' on same-sex marriage
Passing legislation to protect same-sex marriages in the Senate was a monthslong effort, building on a decadeslong push
What’s included in the Respect for Marriage Act?
If Obergefell were to fall, the reversal could greenlight dozens of same-sex marriage bans still on the books in some states and open the door for other states to enact new bans or stop issuing marriage licenses for same-sex couples.
Chasten Buttigieg shared what marriage equality looks like after the Senate voted to protect it
The Respect for Marriage act would codify same-sex and interracial marriage into law.
KNOE TV8
Locals react to Senate passing Respect for Marriage Act
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Senate passed a bill to protect same-sex marriage on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. While some people are praising the move, others see it differently. If the Supreme Court were to ever overturn the right to same-sex marriage, this act would require states to honor same-sex marriages if they were done legally.
This Person Set Boundaries With Their Employer By Taking Files With Them When They Quit, And It's Sparked A Huge Debate On TikTok
"So it's been less than, like, a day since I left, and what are they doing? Asking for the documents."
New Mexico Democrats support gay marriage as Respect for Marriage Act passes U.S. Senate
New Mexico's Congressional delegation appeared split along party lines on same-sex marriage, as a bill to enshrine such rights in the U.S. Constitution passed the Senate Tuesday and was headed to House of Representatives for another vote. From there, should the bill pass, it will head to President Joe Biden’s desk for signature...
Vox
Congress’s historic shift on marriage equality, in 2 charts
Li Zhou is a politics reporter at Vox, where she covers Congress and elections. Previously, she was a tech policy reporter at Politico and an editorial fellow at the Atlantic. On Thursday, the House passed the Respect for Marriage Act, a historic bill that codifies federal protections for marriage equality and demonstrates a stark reversal nearly a quarter-century after Congress passed a bill intended to deny same-sex couples those same rights.
Comments / 0