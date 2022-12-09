ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
KARK 4 News

House sends marriage equality bill to Biden’s desk

The House on Thursday passed a bill to safeguard marriage equality, sending the measure to President Biden’s desk and marking the first time Congress has provided federal protections for same-sex marriage. The legislation, titled the Respect for Marriage Act, passed in a 258-169-1 vote. Thirty-nine Republicans joined all Democrats in supporting the measure, and Rep. […]
OHIO STATE
KNOE TV8

Locals react to Senate passing Respect for Marriage Act

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Senate passed a bill to protect same-sex marriage on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. While some people are praising the move, others see it differently. If the Supreme Court were to ever overturn the right to same-sex marriage, this act would require states to honor same-sex marriages if they were done legally.
LOUISIANA STATE
Vox

Congress’s historic shift on marriage equality, in 2 charts

Li Zhou is a politics reporter at Vox, where she covers Congress and elections. Previously, she was a tech policy reporter at Politico and an editorial fellow at the Atlantic. On Thursday, the House passed the Respect for Marriage Act, a historic bill that codifies federal protections for marriage equality and demonstrates a stark reversal nearly a quarter-century after Congress passed a bill intended to deny same-sex couples those same rights.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy