ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 1

Related
247Sports

Brohm visits former Purdue commit and extends offer

South Atlanta, Ga., High School running back Keyjuan Brown, who was committed to Purdue for more than five months, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Tuesday night, following an in-home visit by coach Jeff Brohm. Brown said Brohm, who took the U of L job last...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Tony Tokarz offers 2025 QB Cutter Boley on Wednesday

Florida State quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz was by Lexington (Ky.) Lexington Christian Academy on Wednesday. While visiting, he officially offered sophomore quarterback Cutter Boley. Some film from this past season is below:. FSU and Boley have had communication and interest in one another for some time. He visited in March...
LEXINGTON, MA
247Sports

Louisville commit Adonijah Green will visit this weekend

Another University of Louisville football commitment has confirmed a weekend visit. Ellenwood, Ga., Cedar Grove four-star edge rusher Adonijah Green said on Wednesday morning that he was set to make an official visit this weekend. Green is the latest to confirm a visit to Louisville after the coaching change last...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

ACC All-Freshman recipient at Louisville, former 5-star Payton Verhulst commits to Jennie Baranczyk, Sooners

NORMAN, Okla. — It’s not every day you see this, but a month-plus into the season one team’s loss is Oklahoma’s major gain. Payton Verhulst, an ACC All-Freshman member during Louisville’s 2021-22 Final Four campaign and a former five-star prospect, entered the transfer portal following the first eight games and committed to the Sooners Monday.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Louisville Football: Commitment Update

Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 as we finish up the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this U of L football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 14 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 25 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be one of the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

FSU offers a trio of prospects at Edna Karr

Florida State offered a trio of prospects at New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr on Monday. Sophomore wide receiver TaRon Francis added his third offer, as FSU joins LSU and Mississippi State in offering the 6-foot, 200-pound wide receiver. Freshmen Aiden Hall, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound safety, and Richard Anderson, a 6-foot-3,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

65K+
Followers
407K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy