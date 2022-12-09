Read full article on original website
Brohm visits former Purdue commit and extends offer
South Atlanta, Ga., High School running back Keyjuan Brown, who was committed to Purdue for more than five months, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Tuesday night, following an in-home visit by coach Jeff Brohm. Brown said Brohm, who took the U of L job last...
Tony Tokarz offers 2025 QB Cutter Boley on Wednesday
Florida State quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz was by Lexington (Ky.) Lexington Christian Academy on Wednesday. While visiting, he officially offered sophomore quarterback Cutter Boley. Some film from this past season is below:. FSU and Boley have had communication and interest in one another for some time. He visited in March...
Indiana OL Luke Burgess re-commits to Louisville and Jeff Brohm
New Palestine, Ind., High School offensive lineman Luke Burgess is headed off to Dallas today to participate in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Saturday. But before he left, Burgess had a big decision to make. The 6-foot-7, 275-pound Burgess has been committed to the University of Louisville since late...
Louisville commit Adonijah Green will visit this weekend
Another University of Louisville football commitment has confirmed a weekend visit. Ellenwood, Ga., Cedar Grove four-star edge rusher Adonijah Green said on Wednesday morning that he was set to make an official visit this weekend. Green is the latest to confirm a visit to Louisville after the coaching change last...
ACC All-Freshman recipient at Louisville, former 5-star Payton Verhulst commits to Jennie Baranczyk, Sooners
NORMAN, Okla. — It’s not every day you see this, but a month-plus into the season one team’s loss is Oklahoma’s major gain. Payton Verhulst, an ACC All-Freshman member during Louisville’s 2021-22 Final Four campaign and a former five-star prospect, entered the transfer portal following the first eight games and committed to the Sooners Monday.
Florida State lands commitment from South Florida DL Jamorie Flagg
Florida State has landed a commitment from Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington 2024 defensive lineman Jamorie Flagg. Flagg announced the news of his commitment on his social media account moments ago. FSU was Flagg's first offer all the way back in March of 2021. He has since picked up scholarships...
Louisville Football: Commitment Update
Here's our weekly update on #FlyVille23 as we finish up the high school football season. There is a ton of excitement surrounding this U of L football recruiting class in the Class of 2023. The current list of commitments for the '23 class stands at 14 prospects and is not only ranked among the top 25 recruiting classes in the country but is on pace to be one of the best recruiting class in U of L school history.
FSU offers a trio of prospects at Edna Karr
Florida State offered a trio of prospects at New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr on Monday. Sophomore wide receiver TaRon Francis added his third offer, as FSU joins LSU and Mississippi State in offering the 6-foot, 200-pound wide receiver. Freshmen Aiden Hall, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound safety, and Richard Anderson, a 6-foot-3,...
SCOOP: On this weekend’s expected official visitors
