This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Louisiana

By Sarah Tate
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Whether you prefer your pastry sweet or savory, alongside a morning cup of coffee or as an afternoon pick-me-up, the flaky, flavorful treats are always a nice addition to any day. Yelp searched for restaurants and bakeries serving up the best pastries around the country, compiling a list of the best pastries in each state. According to the site:

"From coffee shops to patisseries, there's so many local businesses where you can find your favorite pastry. Whatever it is you're craving, we've rounded up the best spots to get pastries."

To determine the list, Yelp identified restaurants with a large concentration of of reviews mentioning "pastry" and "pastries" and ranked the choices based on several factors, including total number and ratings of the reviews. All businesses were listed as open as of October 31, 2022.

So which bakery in Louisiana has the best pastries in the state?

TM Breads and Pastries

With 4.5 out of 5 stars and nearly 150 reviews on Yelp , New Orlean's tM Breads and Pastries serves the best pastries in the state. Some popular treats include the ham and cheese croissant, almond monkey, pecan praline croissant, King Cake, and cheese and fruit danish, among others. One reviewer wrote that the bakery is an "absolutely wonderful and tasty place."

TM Breads and Pastries is located at 335 Baronne Street in New Orleans. Check out the website to learn more and to see its list of delectable pastries.

Check out Yelp 's full list to see all the best pastries around the country.

