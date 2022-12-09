Read full article on original website
Upstate New York Shops With Homemade Ribbon Candy and Candy Canes
Candy Canes and Ribbon Candy. Hey, it must be Christmas!. Christmas time brings on wonderful "food triggers" from our youth. Mom's Christmas ham cooking in the oven. A warm mug of egg nog. The smell of freshly made gingerbread cookies and so much more. As far as Christmas candies go, there are dozens of "sweet memories" to conjure up.
13 Christmas Decorations That Prove You’re From Upstate New York
Angels and stars are the traditional tree toppers. If you want to put a little personality into your holidays, there are a number of things you can use to show your love for Christmas and Upstate New York. Sports lovers have plenty of options. From the Bills, Jets, and Giants...
Coldest Job in New York? Watch Forest Rangers Train for Ice Rescues
Some peoples biggest fear when it comes to winter is falling through ice on a lake. Whether it's a realistic fear or not, there are always crews ready to come to the recue if it does happen. It might make you wonder, how do you even train for something dangerous...
What Luck! CNY Hunter Runs Into 10 Point Buck, Day After Killing 6 Pointer
Though it was poor luck, you still have to follow the rules. Regardless of how much it hurts your soul. With hunting season in full swing in New York State, plenty of hunters have been sharing their stories of their takes this year. It's all fun and games, until the DEC is sharing yours for a bad reason.
Famous Mill, Factory & Church in CNY Among 11 Added to Historic Places Register
A twentieth-century Oneida County mill, a Syracuse piano factory, and an 1800s Onondaga County church are among 11 places being added to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. Avalon Knitting Mill - Oneida County. The Avalon Knitting Mill in Utica is an early twentieth-century brick mill built with...
‘Bright, Fast Moving Star’ Will Appear In The Skies Over New York Thursday
It's extremely rare that Upstate New York gets to watch a NASA rocket launch, but this week is our lucky chance. NASA is alerting people all across the East Coast that something will appear in the dark on Thursday, December 15th. NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia will launch Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket. The event will take place in the evening weather permitted. We will update this article with a time when the launch is closer. According to NASA, the launch window for the mission is 6PM - 8PM.
Service Dog Safe in New York After Swimming Across Hudson River
Ever thought about swimming across the Hudson River? Best advice is not to, unless you've had the proper training. However, no one told that to this adventurous canine. Luckily, the 6-month-old dog is reportedly home safe after quite an excursion. An excursion that took him all the way across the Hudson River.
America’s Best Eggnog Is Made Right Here In New York
There are certain items expected at every Christmas gathering. Whether the party is at your house or you are an invited guest you know there will be a decorated tree, dinner will be served and maybe some sweets for dessert. The one item I never understood as a 'must have' is eggnog.
3 of the “Deadliest” Lakes are in New York State
"Don't go in the water"; it's not just the catchphrase from Jaws, but a fitting warning about several lakes in our state. Out of the ten deadliest bodies of water in the entire country, three are in New York. The Deadliest Lakes in New York. Each local lake is dangerous...
Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home
National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
Significant Storm Bringing Snow, Sleet & Freezing Rain (Oh, My), to CNY
Gas up the snow plows. Grab the shovels. Another winter storm is on its way with snow, sleet, and freezing rain. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from 7 AM Thursday, December 15 through 1 PM Friday, December 16 for what's being called a 'significant storm.'
Check Out Every Single Time Utica Was Mentioned on ‘Jeopardy’
Upstate New York has been well represented on Jeopardy over the years. It seems like 2022 was a banner year for contestants coming from the area. It appears there were a total of five contestants from Upstate New York on Jeopardy in 2022:. ELLEN LaBERGE. Ellen LaBerge is the most...
New York to Allow Liquor Stores Open on Christmas
Every year, our elected officials across the country at both the state and federal government levels, find themselves responsible for the numerous inner workings of how quite literally everything functions. Recently, the Governor of the State of New York, Kathy Hochul, announced that new legislation had been passed for the state's fiscal budget in 2023.
The Most Popular Restaurant In New York Might Surprise You
What is your go-to fast-food restaurant? Everybody has one. Lately the tides have turned on the most popular one, at least in New York State. Everyone has their own reason for liking the fast food restaurant that they like. Whether it's the deals they offer like a dollar menu, the fries they serve, their popular big burger, or the fact that they don't have burgers at all, most of everyone in America eats at a fast food restaurant every now and then.
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
Pick The Best Tree at These Upstate New York Christmas Tree Farms
Time to gather the family up in the old station wagon and head out to the tree farm to cut your own Christmas tree this year. Hey, wait a minute. What ever happened to station wagons?. There are more than 100 Christmas tree farms across the state, and Upstate has...
Meet 7 Adorable Rescues from New York Competing in 2023 Puppy Bowl
The most adorable thing to hit the gridiron returns. The Puppy Bowl is back for its 19th year, with 7 rescues from New York. Puppy Bowl XIX will feature 122 puppies from 67 shelters and rescues across 34 states, including New York. For the first time, the event will feature a Native American animal organization and a puppy player from Dominica, West Indies.
The 10 Most Expensive Places To Live In New York In 2022
When you live in New York State, you pay a lot in taxes. Where were the 10 most expensive places to live in our state for 2022?. One of the most expensive cities in all of America is New York City. Honestly, it's probably one of the most expensive cities in the world. If we took that out of running, where would your wallet be hurting the most in 2022?
Weird Bug Found in New York State Has an Even Weirder Name
This little guy is terrifying, and he's multiplying!. It's amazing how people can be scared of creepy insects, regardless of how tiny they are. But let's be honest, if you saw this little bug crawling on your leg... you'd be terrified too!. Touch-Me-Not Stick Insect. Yes... that's its name and...
10 New York State License Plate Laws You Need To Know About
Are you breaking the law in New York? There's a good chance that you might innocently be violating one or more of New York’s license plate laws and another good chance that you could find yourself pulled over and given a ticket. Some New York state license plate rules...
