New York State

Upstate New York Shops With Homemade Ribbon Candy and Candy Canes

Candy Canes and Ribbon Candy. Hey, it must be Christmas!. Christmas time brings on wonderful "food triggers" from our youth. Mom's Christmas ham cooking in the oven. A warm mug of egg nog. The smell of freshly made gingerbread cookies and so much more. As far as Christmas candies go, there are dozens of "sweet memories" to conjure up.
13 Christmas Decorations That Prove You’re From Upstate New York

Angels and stars are the traditional tree toppers. If you want to put a little personality into your holidays, there are a number of things you can use to show your love for Christmas and Upstate New York. Sports lovers have plenty of options. From the Bills, Jets, and Giants...
‘Bright, Fast Moving Star’ Will Appear In The Skies Over New York Thursday

It's extremely rare that Upstate New York gets to watch a NASA rocket launch, but this week is our lucky chance. NASA is alerting people all across the East Coast that something will appear in the dark on Thursday, December 15th. NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia will launch Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket. The event will take place in the evening weather permitted. We will update this article with a time when the launch is closer. According to NASA, the launch window for the mission is 6PM - 8PM.
America’s Best Eggnog Is Made Right Here In New York

There are certain items expected at every Christmas gathering. Whether the party is at your house or you are an invited guest you know there will be a decorated tree, dinner will be served and maybe some sweets for dessert. The one item I never understood as a 'must have' is eggnog.
3 of the “Deadliest” Lakes are in New York State

"Don't go in the water"; it's not just the catchphrase from Jaws, but a fitting warning about several lakes in our state. Out of the ten deadliest bodies of water in the entire country, three are in New York. The Deadliest Lakes in New York. Each local lake is dangerous...
Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home

National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
New York to Allow Liquor Stores Open on Christmas

Every year, our elected officials across the country at both the state and federal government levels, find themselves responsible for the numerous inner workings of how quite literally everything functions. Recently, the Governor of the State of New York, Kathy Hochul, announced that new legislation had been passed for the state's fiscal budget in 2023.
The Most Popular Restaurant In New York Might Surprise You

What is your go-to fast-food restaurant? Everybody has one. Lately the tides have turned on the most popular one, at least in New York State. Everyone has their own reason for liking the fast food restaurant that they like. Whether it's the deals they offer like a dollar menu, the fries they serve, their popular big burger, or the fact that they don't have burgers at all, most of everyone in America eats at a fast food restaurant every now and then.
Meet 7 Adorable Rescues from New York Competing in 2023 Puppy Bowl

The most adorable thing to hit the gridiron returns. The Puppy Bowl is back for its 19th year, with 7 rescues from New York. Puppy Bowl XIX will feature 122 puppies from 67 shelters and rescues across 34 states, including New York. For the first time, the event will feature a Native American animal organization and a puppy player from Dominica, West Indies.
The 10 Most Expensive Places To Live In New York In 2022

When you live in New York State, you pay a lot in taxes. Where were the 10 most expensive places to live in our state for 2022?. One of the most expensive cities in all of America is New York City. Honestly, it's probably one of the most expensive cities in the world. If we took that out of running, where would your wallet be hurting the most in 2022?
Weird Bug Found in New York State Has an Even Weirder Name

This little guy is terrifying, and he's multiplying!. It's amazing how people can be scared of creepy insects, regardless of how tiny they are. But let's be honest, if you saw this little bug crawling on your leg... you'd be terrified too!. Touch-Me-Not Stick Insect. Yes... that's its name and...
