FAITH LEADERS MEET WITH ORTHODOX UNION ON RELIGIOUS HATE CRIMES AND SECURITY. CITYWIDE — Another event taking place on Tuesday, December 13 with the Orthodox Union will bring in prominent faith leaders and public officials on a range of issues, including the spike in religious-based hate crimes. Pastor Gilford Monrose, Executive Director, Mayor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Partnerships, and spiritual leader of Mount Zion Church of God (7th Day) in East Flatbush; and Pastor Rick Sawyer, Special Counsel, Hate Crimes, New York State Office of the Attorney General, Civil Rights Bureau will be among the participants at this “Building Bridges” event that City & State magazine is holding, at which Ingrid Lewis-Martin, Chief Advisor to Mayor Eric Adams, will be the keynote Speaker.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO