FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets’ quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach’s been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He’s been holding himself accountable with regards to how he wants to attack practice, how he’s been performing in practice going against our defense — which I think is a pretty good defense to go against — and working on all the different things we’ve been asking him to accomplish.” Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s draft, missed the first three games while recovering from a knee injury. He started the next seven and the Jets went 5-2 in those games, but his play was mostly shaky. Wilson had four touchdown passes and five interceptions and had a 55.6 completion percentage as New York’s offense struggled to produce points.

