Pawtucket, RI

New Senior Center Thrift Store Winning Fans, Customers

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (DECEMBER 13, 2022) – These days, it seems like everyone is trying to stretch each dollar a little further. That’s no different at the Middletown Senior Center, where a new thrift store was opened recently stocking everything from jewelry and clothing to puzzles, games, home goods and so much more.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
UPDATED: Homeless in RI: Children, go where I send you…

“Children, go where I send thee” is a traditional African-American spiritual song, known this time of year as a Christmas carol. The temperature in Providence is 25 degrees. It feels like 11. Are there homeless children living on the streets? Rhode Island doesn’t really know. Officially. However, the recent...
PROVIDENCE, RI
As freezing temps take hold, hundreds remain homeless in Rhode Island

Early Sunday morning temperatures dipped into the low 20s in Woonsocket and as we pulled into the parking lot of Bouley Field the temperature was still under 32 degrees. Here, every Sunday, the MAE Organization and the Community Care Alliance work to provide services and meals to those struggling, including those who are homeless and in shelters, as well as those who are homeless and living in tents or other outside places.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Celebrate Kwanzaa in Newport with Sankofa Community Connection

Niko Merritt, founder and executive director of Sankofa Community Connection, remembers the first time she celebrated Kwanzaa. She was in fifth grade, and her teacher was educating the class on the holiday that celebrates Pan-African and African American culture. “It made an impression more than I realized, because when I...
NEWPORT, RI
RIDE: RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

The 2022 Rhode Island STEAM Educator Award Goes to…. From right to left: RIDE STEM Specialist Carolyn Higgins, RI Energy Manager of External Affairs Marisa Albanese, RI STEAM Center Executive Director Dr. Lisa Bain, RI Energy Head of External Affairs Brian Schuster, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, RI STEAM Educator Award Recipient Alison Murray, Central Falls High School Principal Bob McCarthy, Central Falls Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Downey Toledo.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
MASSACHUSETTS GRANDPARENT CLASSROOM AIDS PROGRAM

Retired MA Seniors Bring Life Experience, Hugs to Kids at School. A program matching low-income seniors with area schools in need of additional help is providing some retirees with a new outlook on life. The Foster Grandparent Program is also helping to fill the shortage of classroom aides as many...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
What’s Up This Week in Newport: Dec. 12 – 18

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend in and around Newport and Rhode Island. 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence. 5:30 pm: Newport Lecture Series and Book Signing: RADM David Oliver, USN, (Ret.) & Anand Toprani, Ph.D. 6 pm: ‘Over My...
NEWPORT, RI
Local Motorcycle Club Hosting Annual Holiday Toy Drive

The Cape Cod Hells Angels Motorcycle Club is continuing its annual holiday tradition of ensuring that underserved children in Southeastern Massachusetts can experience one of the foundational joys of childhood: receiving a gift for the holidays. The club is a nonprofit organization that promotes motorcycle safety and participates in various...
WESTPORT, MA
Kindergarten student accused of bringing airsoft gun to Providence school

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a kindergarten student at Times2 Academy brought an airsoft gun to school on Monday. Police said school administrators told an officer that students reported another student showed them a gun in his backpack. The principals checked the backpack and found the gun,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Rhode Islanders gear up for frigid forecast

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With freezing temperatures expected early this week, Rhode Islanders have officially bundled up for winter conditions. With first snowfall of the year Sunday, dozens of skaters took to The Providence Rink Monday. “I don’t mind it, but I wish the snow would come along with...
PROVIDENCE, RI

