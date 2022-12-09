Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Carl Lauro, Feinstein at Broad St. Elementary Schools in Providence to close next year
The union's Jeremy Sencer also said Gilbert Stuart Middle School will also be "phased out" starting next year.
Ocean State Job Lot donated ability-inclusive dolls
Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL) donated more than 1,600 ability-inclusive dolls to veterans organizations, military hospitals, and medical nonprofits.
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Bally’s Names New Chief Legal Officer, CCRI Appoints Dean of Students
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Bally's Corporation announced that Kim Barker Lee has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer. In that...
Providence Public School District to close 2 schools
Two schools in Providence are expected to close down next year, according to the Providence Public School District.
ecori.org
Brown University Students Examine How Noise Pollution Disproportionately Affects Some Providence Neighborhoods
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Imran Dharamsi, a junior at Brown University, was a little bit shocked the first time he walked over the India Point Park Bridge and heard the rush of traffic. “I’ve never been to a park that’s just that loud because there’s a six-lane highway right there,”...
middletownri.com
New Senior Center Thrift Store Winning Fans, Customers
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (DECEMBER 13, 2022) – These days, it seems like everyone is trying to stretch each dollar a little further. That’s no different at the Middletown Senior Center, where a new thrift store was opened recently stocking everything from jewelry and clothing to puzzles, games, home goods and so much more.
rinewstoday.com
UPDATED: Homeless in RI: Children, go where I send you…
“Children, go where I send thee” is a traditional African-American spiritual song, known this time of year as a Christmas carol. The temperature in Providence is 25 degrees. It feels like 11. Are there homeless children living on the streets? Rhode Island doesn’t really know. Officially. However, the recent...
Uprise RI
As freezing temps take hold, hundreds remain homeless in Rhode Island
Early Sunday morning temperatures dipped into the low 20s in Woonsocket and as we pulled into the parking lot of Bouley Field the temperature was still under 32 degrees. Here, every Sunday, the MAE Organization and the Community Care Alliance work to provide services and meals to those struggling, including those who are homeless and in shelters, as well as those who are homeless and living in tents or other outside places.
rimonthly.com
Celebrate Kwanzaa in Newport with Sankofa Community Connection
Niko Merritt, founder and executive director of Sankofa Community Connection, remembers the first time she celebrated Kwanzaa. She was in fifth grade, and her teacher was educating the class on the holiday that celebrates Pan-African and African American culture. “It made an impression more than I realized, because when I...
ABC6.com
Flu and COVID numbers continuing to rise ahead of holidays in Southern New England
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – For weeks flu cases across Southern New England have climbed heading into the colder months. Now, health officials say COVID-19 numbers are also on the rise. Dr. Leonard Mermel, an infectious disease specialist at Lifespan, said recent sewage water testing in the Ocean State is...
mybackyardnews.com
RIDE: RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
The 2022 Rhode Island STEAM Educator Award Goes to…. From right to left: RIDE STEM Specialist Carolyn Higgins, RI Energy Manager of External Affairs Marisa Albanese, RI STEAM Center Executive Director Dr. Lisa Bain, RI Energy Head of External Affairs Brian Schuster, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, RI STEAM Educator Award Recipient Alison Murray, Central Falls High School Principal Bob McCarthy, Central Falls Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Downey Toledo.
nbc16.com
Rhode Island mom collects over 500 toys for kids in need in memory of her son
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A Rhode Island mom is on a mission to help struggling families this holiday season. Patricia Marzini unexpectedly lost her only child, 28-year-old Alex Abjornson, in August. He had a heart attack. He thought he had just pulled a muscle and got checked out. They...
mybackyardnews.com
MASSACHUSETTS GRANDPARENT CLASSROOM AIDS PROGRAM
Retired MA Seniors Bring Life Experience, Hugs to Kids at School. A program matching low-income seniors with area schools in need of additional help is providing some retirees with a new outlook on life. The Foster Grandparent Program is also helping to fill the shortage of classroom aides as many...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up This Week in Newport: Dec. 12 – 18
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend in and around Newport and Rhode Island. 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence. 5:30 pm: Newport Lecture Series and Book Signing: RADM David Oliver, USN, (Ret.) & Anand Toprani, Ph.D. 6 pm: ‘Over My...
Local Motorcycle Club Hosting Annual Holiday Toy Drive
The Cape Cod Hells Angels Motorcycle Club is continuing its annual holiday tradition of ensuring that underserved children in Southeastern Massachusetts can experience one of the foundational joys of childhood: receiving a gift for the holidays. The club is a nonprofit organization that promotes motorcycle safety and participates in various...
Turnto10.com
Kindergarten student accused of bringing airsoft gun to Providence school
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a kindergarten student at Times2 Academy brought an airsoft gun to school on Monday. Police said school administrators told an officer that students reported another student showed them a gun in his backpack. The principals checked the backpack and found the gun,...
ecori.org
‘Adaptable’ But Secretive Bobcats Can Share Suburban Habitat With Humans
JOHNSTON, R.I. — The big cat saunters across the driveway, bobbed tail swaying, passing in front of two parked cars before the doorbell camera cuts off. The video, posted on the neighborhood app Nextdoor, came with a question: Anyone else see an animal like this? It looks like a bobcat.
GoLocalProv
Proposed School Closures in Providence Lead to Public Spat Between Administration & Teachers Union
Allegations of “shadiness” and “sewing turmoil” are among the latest shots fired in the fight between Providence Public Schools and the Providence Teachers Union, as proposed school closures have led to barbs being levied by both sides of the fight. It is believed that the School...
Uprise RI
Governor McKee claims those opposed to State House eviction want to keep people homeless
After Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee helped cut the ribbon on Venterra Group’s U.S. office’s Providence offices he took a moment to answer questions from the press about his efforts to evict a homeless protest from the State House plaza. Governor McKee: We continued to work with them...
ABC6.com
Rhode Islanders gear up for frigid forecast
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With freezing temperatures expected early this week, Rhode Islanders have officially bundled up for winter conditions. With first snowfall of the year Sunday, dozens of skaters took to The Providence Rink Monday. “I don’t mind it, but I wish the snow would come along with...
