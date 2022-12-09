Read full article on original website
Related
Cards' Kyler Murray set for MRI on knee after leaving MNF on cart
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field with a noncontact knee injury less than 90 seconds into Monday night's game against the Patriots.
Ups & Downs: Patriots defense shines again
BOSTON -- A win is a win, and the Patriots desperately needed a win after losing two straight to fall out of the AFC playoff picture. But Monday night's victory over the Cardinals still wasn't pretty, and we still have a ton of questions regarding the New England offense.At least the defense continues to carry the load, as it did in Monday night's 27-13 win. The New England defense led to more points for the offense, and even took matters into its own hands when the team needed it most. Kyle Dugger's forced fumble on DeAndre Hopkins and Raekwon McMillan's...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 15: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire Adds
The fantasy football waiver wire can be an interesting place when the fantasy playoffs roll around. Some fantasy players may not be willing to change much when it comes to their strategy and that may lead to sensible waiver-wire pickups, like JK Dobbins. Other fantasy players may be riskier with...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football WRs to Target on Waiver Wire After Deebo Samuel's Ankle Injury
The San Francisco 49ers' offense was potentially dealt a major blow on Sunday, when superstar Deebo Samuel left with an ankle injury and was ruled out for the game. The injury looked bad—Samuel had his leg trapped underneath a defender and his body was twisted the other way as he was tackled.
Bleacher Report
NFL Week 14: Biggest Takeaways from Sunday's Games
In Week 14, we saw the first NFL team punch its ticket to the playoffs, and that squad looks like its peaked at the right time. Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport broke down the Philadelphia Eagles' significant win over the New York Giants, and we'll discuss some of the teams chasing them in the standings.
Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders
Ever since Deion Sanders left Jackson State to take the head coach job with the Colorado Buffaloes, there’s been no shortage of opinions on how he handled it. But what do his former players at JSU think about him? Zion Olojede of Complex Sports spoke with a few of Sander’s former players at Jackson State and Read more... The post Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleacher Report
Commanders' Carson Wentz Activated from IR After Finger Injury Recovery
The Washington Commanders activated quarterback Carson Wentz from the Reserve/Injured list on Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Wentz has been sidelined since breaking his ring finger in the Commanders' Oct. 13 win over the Chicago Bears. At the time of Wentz's injury, the Commanders were 2-4. Since, with Taylor Heinicke...
Bleacher Report
Falcons' Marcus Mariota Likely to Be Put on IR with Knee Injury; Ridder to Start
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota will likely be placed on injured reserve with a knee injury, head coach Arthur Smith told reporters Monday. The Falcons were already set to replace Mariota with rookie Desmond Ridder. Mariota signed a two-year, $18.75 million deal with the Falcons during the offseason following a...
Bleacher Report
Brock Purdy 'Absolutely Fearless' in 49ers' Blowout Win over Tom Brady, Buccaneers
In his first NFL start, San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy completed 16 of 21 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns to lead his team to a 35-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The former Iowa State star, who was the last pick of April's...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoffs 2022-23: AFC and NFC Predictions for Postseason
With the 2022 NFL season approaching its final turn, the playoff picture grows clearer with each contest. On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles became the campaign's first team to secure a playoff berth. On other side of the coin, the Denver Broncos became the third team to be eliminated from postseason contention.
Bleacher Report
J.J. Watt, Twitter Rip 'Absurd' Roughing the Passer Penalty on Dolphins vs. Chargers
The NFL has taken great strides in recent years to protect quarterbacks, but questionable roughing the passer penalties have ignited a wave of scrutiny throughout the 2022 season. Another such occurrence took place in the third quarter of Sunday night's game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers when...
Bleacher Report
Steelers' Kenny Pickett Replaced by Mitchell Trubisky vs. Ravens After Concussion
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett left Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens to be tested for a concussion and was replaced by veteran Mitchell Trubisky, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. He was then ruled out for the remainder of the game and placed in the concussion protocol, according to Brooke Pryor...
Bleacher Report
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 14 Results
On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles became the first team in the NFL to clinch a playoff berth this season. On the other end of the spectrum, there are now three teams that have been eliminated from postseason contention. The Houston Texans, Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos have no chance of...
Bleacher Report
Report: 'Little Doubt' Cardinals' Kyler Murray Suffered Torn ACL Injury vs. Patriots
There is "little doubt" Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray tore his ACL during Monday night's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots, ESPN's Josh Weinfuss reported. Murray was carted off the field after the third snap of the game. He went down with a non-contact leg injury while attempting to get a first down by scrambling. He was ruled out at the end of the first quarter.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Updated WR Depth Chart After T.Y. Hilton's Free-Agent Contract
The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly signing a veteran wide receiver for the stretch run. It's just not the one you think. After weeks of speculation that Odell Beckham Jr. would end up with the NFC East team, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater reported Monday that Dallas is signing former Indianapolis Colts pass-catcher T.Y. Hilton.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 14 SNF
The Philadelphia Eagles became the first team in the NFL to clinch a playoff berth. Philadelphia earned that distinction with its sixth double-digit victory of the 2022 NFL season after a 48-22 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. The Eagles gained a game at the top of the...
Bleacher Report
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson Ruled Out vs. Cardinals After Suffering Ankle Injury
The New England Patriots lost one of their top players on offense during Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals. The team announced that running back Rhamondre Stevenson will miss the remainder of the contest after suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter. Stevenson ran the ball three times...
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Ruled Out for Broncos vs. Chiefs After Suffering Concussion
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a concussion early in the fourth quarter. Wilson had completed 23 of 36 passes for 247 yards, three touchdowns and one interception prior to exiting. He also had 57...
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Jokes About 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw's Autograph Request: 'It Was S--t for Me'
Not a lot went right for Tom Brady during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 35-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and then he had to relive his interception to Dre Greenlaw when the linebacker asked him to sign the ball in the aftermath. "It was s--t for me,...
Bleacher Report
NFLN: Bucs' Tom Brady to Consider Playing in 2023, Not Retiring Ahead of Free Agency
Tom Brady began his 23rd NFL season with plans on retiring at the end of the year—for real this time. That may no longer be the case. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported "all options are on the table" for Brady at the end of the 2022 season. The future Hall of Famer will be an unrestricted free agent in March and could consider leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the right situation.
Comments / 0