ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, MD

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Upworthy

One strand of Christmas lights connecting two homes grows into a touching community light display

Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 22, 2021. It has since been updated. It all began in November 2020 with one man's thoughtful gesture to show support for a neighbor who was going through a tough time. The single strand of white Christmas lights Matt Riggs hung from his home to his neighbor Kim Morton's house directly across the street was meant to let her know that their families were always connected despite their pandemic isolation. "I was reaching out to Kim to literally brighten her world," Riggs—who also left a tin of homemade cookies on her doorstep—told The Washington Post. The 48-year-old explained that he knew Morton was facing a dark time as she'd told him about her struggle with depression and anxiety.
TOWSON, MD
arlingtonmagazine.com

Find Your Hygge Place at These Cozy Winter Retreats

I learned about the Danish concept of “hygge” (pronounced “hooguh”) when I traveled to Copenhagen in 2018 and reconnected with Karen, a friend I’d met 15 years earlier when we lived in the same D.C.-area neighborhood. About three years after we met, she and her family returned home to Denmark, a country known for having some of the happiest people on earth.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

After Alligator Sighting at Vineyard, County Considers Banning Exotic, Venomous Animals

After a free-roaming, privately-owned alligator was spotted near a vineyard, Loudoun County supervisors are considering banning private ownership and breeding of some exotic and venomous animals. According to a county staff report prepared for the board’s Finance, Government Operations and Economic Development Committee, the issue was raised after law enforcement...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Loudoun Co. considering ban on exotic, venomous animals

If you’re looking to own certain venomous animals or an exotic pet in Loudoun County, Virginia, you may have to reconsider. The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors will consider banning the private ownership of certain types of exotic and venomous animals, such as wolf hybrids, kangaroos, scorpions, baboons, venomous snakes and other venomous reptiles, and non-native venomous spiders.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Local florist provides Marylanders with the perfect floral arrangements for their holiday season

BALTIMORE- Although Christmas trees take center stage during the holidays, poinsettias and wreaths are other seasonal decor you don't want to neglect.Radebaugh Florist and Greenhouses offer all of these and more as they host a holiday open house Saturday with discounted floral arrangements.After a two-year hiatus, Radebaugh Florist and Greenhouses are opening their doors again for the holiday season.Fifty employees help grow, cut and deliver a wide selection of flowers and plants for customers.But when December rolls around, customers flock to the Towson business to pick up unique arrangements."We grow these poinsettas," Kaitlin Radebaugh, the floral shop owner, said. "We...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bike shop owner dead, about 30 people displaced from building fire in Westminster

BALTIMORE -- A person was found dead following a building fire, which displaced about 30 people, Monday morning in Westminster.A firefighter was also taken to the Carroll Hospital Center with unknown injuries.Firefighters responded around 5:20 a.m. to the fire at the apartment complex on W. Main Street.The apartment is above White's Bicycles. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke within the building and began rescuing tenants from 10 apartments above the business. Firefighters then found the owner of the bike shop, Bradley White, 55, inside. He was taken to the hospital where he died.The fire took about 100 firefighters more than an...
WESTMINSTER, MD
FOX43.com

Community backs family during difficult time | Fast Lane

WEST YORK, Pa. — West York's Kaiya Wilkins is a spunky seventh grader. She's wide open all the time and a kid that will be outside from sun up until sun down. “I like being outside and being with friends and skating," said Kaiya. But now, she’s on multiple...
WEST YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Restaurant in Hershey closing after 23 years in business

An Italian restaurant in Hershey is closing at the end of the year after more than two decades in business. The Kotsalos family, owners of Dafnos Italian Grille at 1900 W. Chocolate Ave., announced the news Tuesday via a Facebook post, saying their final day in business will be Dec. 30.
HERSHEY, PA
WTOP

Northern Va. residents face aftermath of trash collection company’s abrupt shutdown

After one Northern Virginia trash provider’s abrupt shutdown, customers across Fairfax and Loudoun counties were left to their own devices, trying to find new services. Virginia resident Amanda Poline finally found a new provider after five weeks of watching her trash pile up. Poline was on her own following the sudden closure of Haulin’ Trash, which previously provided trash pickup services.
Travel Maven

This Buffet has Been Named the Best in Maryland

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Maryland is home to dozens of different buffets but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest. They put together a list of some of the best and most delicious buffets in the country and Baltimore's Nepal House made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pet of the Week| A Very Playful Kitten

The Maryland SPCA joined the FOX 45 Morning team with a very energetic guest, 10 week old Fredo. Fredo is available for adoption through the SPCA, through their website (https://www.mdspca.org/), or visit in person. The address is 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211.
BALTIMORE, MD
yccf.org

York County Community Foundation Carries on Legacy of “The Father of World Weightlifting” Bob Hoffman

York, PA — Bob Hoffman championed the causes of healthful living, nutrition, and physical fitness during his lifetime. Upon his death in 1985, the terms of Mr. Hoffman’s Last Will and Testament provided funding for the creation of the Bob Hoffman Foundation to make charitable awards and contributions for “the promotion of public health and physical fitness through education, nutrition, exercise and athletic competition.”
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy