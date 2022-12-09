Read full article on original website
Artist's 'Yes, But' illustrations capture the irony of everyday life. Here are 20 that hit the spot
Anton Gudim, who has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram, is well known for his comic illustrations that depict the absurdity of everyday moments. The "Yes, But" series is one of the most popular among his followers as social media users can deeply relate to it. So much so, Gudim started a second Instagram page just to post these illustrations. Some of the comics in this series are hilarious—like someone who enjoys working remotely but can't find a plug-in point and only has a 3% battery on their laptop. In another comic strip, he shows how people's attitudes are quite contradictory when it comes to physical exercise. Gudim demonstrates this with a side-by-side comparison of a person working out in the gym but taking a lift to get to the floor above them.
Celebrity Engagements of 2022: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year
Ready to walk down the aisle! Several celebrity couples took their love to the next level in 2022 by getting engaged. Josh Duhamel popped the question to Audra Mari in January after two years of dating. The actor was previously married to Fergie from 2009 to 2019, and the exes share son Axl, whom they […]
2022 People's Choice Awards: All the Must-See Celebrity Portrait Studio Pics
Celebrities most certainly shined bright at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. And while the biggest and brightest stars celebrated the crème de la crème of film, TV, music and pop culture, they also showcased their head-turning style. (See all of the red carpet looks here).
Elliot Page's memoir talks about his journey as a transperson: 'I can be with myself, in this body'
Elliot Page, the "Umbrella Academy" actor, has been pretty open about his journey of publicly coming out as a trans man. He has further highlighted his story through his upcoming memoir, "Pageboy." The 35-year-old revealed more information about this book on his Instagram. He posted a photo of the cover of his memoir which will be out by June next year. On the cover of the book is an image of Page in which he can be seen wearing blue jeans and a white sleeveless t-shirt. He looks absolutely comfortable in his skin and confident about himself. He wrote in the caption, "Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on."
Brad Pitt Is Reportedly ‘Really Into’ Ines de Ramon: They’ve Been Dating For ‘A Few Months’
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon first raised romance rumors after attending a Bono solo concert together (see pics here) on Nov. 15, but these two may have been an item longer than anyone thought. Brad, 58, and Ines “have been dating for a few months,” reports PEOPLE, whose source says that “Brad is really into” de Ramon, the ex-wife of Vampire Diaries and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Paul Wesley. PEOPLE also reports that the two “met through a mutual friend,” while one of the publication’s sources claims that “it’s not an exclusive relationship.”
This illustration of a Black fetus stunned many because they had never seen one before
Chidiebere Ibe, a Black medical student, wants to introduce more illustrations based on the Black community.
Kandi Burruss Responds To LaTocha Scott ‘Not Getting The Memo’ About Soul Train Awards Outfits
When Xscape arrived at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, it didn't look like the ladies were on the same page. Kandi Burruss explained why.
Inside the late Leslie Jordan’s apartment
Leslie Jordan gave fans an inside look at his apartment during a posthumous appearance on “MTV Cribs.”. Jordan’s episode aired on Thursday, Nov. 17, less than one month after the actor’s death on Oct. 24 at age 67. MTV shared a short clip from the episode on its YouTube channel, showcasing the late actor’s apartment and beloved sense of humor.
Keanu Reeves bows down before fans in touching moment after overwhelming response from audience
Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble celebrities known in Hollywood. He is known for his good deeds and charitable actions all around the world. During the John Wick panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil, the world's largest pop culture festival with attractions and talks covering comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and books, Keanu took the stage to explain a bit more about what viewers may expect from him. Keanu was evidently moved by the effusive response and sank to his knees, bowing to the audience, according to social media footage, reports Unilad.
Watch the 10 Best Celebrity TikToks of the Week: Britney Spears, Shakira, North West, and more
It’s the weekend! There are only a few weeks left of 2022, and we are seeing the last celebrity TikToks of the year. From North West to Karol G: check out the 10 best celebrity TikToks of the week. 1. Karol G Karol G shares this hilarious video...
Todd And Julie Chrisley's Son Grayson Reveals Why He's Never Watched The Fam's Reality Show
Grayson Chrisley hasn't watched Chrisley Knows Best and revealed why.
Whoopi Goldberg Goes After Media Outlets Sharing Her Private Info on ‘The View’: “You Don’t Have the Right to Have This”
Whoopi Goldberg‘s business stays Whoopi Goldberg’s business. The View co-host railed against the media and the internet for sharing private details about her life on this morning’s show, expressing frustration that her age, birthday and full name are splashed all over multiple websites. The conversation was sparked by news that IMDb will now allow industry professionals to choose not to disclose their age or birth name on the film and television database in an agreement with GLAAD and SAG-AFTRA. Goldberg was initially blasé about the development, insisting, “I don’t care,” but it quickly became clear she cared a little more than...
Kendall Jenner Reveals She's Moving to a Ranch: 'I Am an Actual Cowgirl'
The 818 Tequila founder revealed her plans to relocate during the season finale of The Kardashians Kendall Jenner wants to satisfy her inner cowgirl! On the season finale of The Kardashians, the model teases that she may be in the market for a new house — big enough for her and all her horses. As the episode comes to an end, Jenner says, "I have a lot of ideas and a lot of things I would love to do in life, so I'm excited to continue to explore all...
Kendall Jenner Just Got Caught Parking In A Handicap Spot Again. Why She Allegedly Does It On Purpose
Kendall Jenner has been called out again for parking in a handicap spot, and she apparently has a reason for it.
Elderly man stuns people with piano performance in public place, has everyone grooving to his tune
People in the vicinity were stunned by his fingers moving so fast on the instrument. Some on the internet labeled him 'Goose' from the movie 'Top Gun.'
19 Passive Aggressive People Who Were Totally Fine With Everything...Seriously...Like, Totally Fine!!!
Sure it's easier to talk things out, but these folks are straight-up geniuses.
Ryan Lochte and Wife Kayla Are Expecting Third Baby Together
Ryan Lochte and wife Kayla Lochte are parents to daughter Liv Rae, 3, and son Caiden Zane, 4 Ryan Lochte is adding another little one to his family. The Olympian, 38, and wife Kayla, 31, announced in a joint Instagram post on Friday that they're expecting their third baby together. "Lochte baby #3 on the way, in June again of course!😜," they captioned the joint post, joking about the fact that their third baby will follow suit of older siblings Liv Rae, 3, and son Caiden Zane, 4, both born in June. The video...
Man gives a glowing recommendation for stranger who put his number down as a job reference
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 27, 2021. It has since been updated. The anxiety of waiting for a callback after giving a job interview can be excruciating. In many cases, the final call can hang on the references listed in your resume and it's important to curate the right person to list as your reference. One person completely winged it by listing a complete stranger and surprisingly got a glowing recommendation. Perseph was going about his day when got a call asking if he knew a certain Jessica Sanchez who worked with him. He knew no one of that name but decided to play along. The video went viral garnering more than 100k likes and close to 400k views.
Jessica Chastain is inspiring her daughter to expand her horizons: 'You can be more than one thing'
Jessica Chastain usually keeps her family life private. But she understands that some stories need to be shared and one of those is the conversation that she had with her daughter. Like every parent, she asked her daughter what does she want to be once she grows up. Chastain said, "… And she was like, ‘I want to be a mama.' And I was like, ‘That’s a great thing to be. But you know, you can be more than one thing.’”
98-year-old grandma sends moving birthday card to grandson before losing her memory
Our grandparents often love us in the most unconditional manner and their little gestures fill our hearts with warmth and love. Whether it is preparing our favorite dishes or giving us thoughtful presents, their tokens of affection are unmatched. A Reddit user recently shared a heartfelt birthday card they received from their grandmother and it is melting countless hearts online. They wrote, "My 98-year-old grandma has been making me birthday cards for years. This one is the most plain of them all, but meant the most."
