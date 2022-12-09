ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Artist's 'Yes, But' illustrations capture the irony of everyday life. Here are 20 that hit the spot

Anton Gudim, who has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram, is well known for his comic illustrations that depict the absurdity of everyday moments. The "Yes, But" series is one of the most popular among his followers as social media users can deeply relate to it. So much so, Gudim started a second Instagram page just to post these illustrations. Some of the comics in this series are hilarious—like someone who enjoys working remotely but can't find a plug-in point and only has a 3% battery on their laptop. In another comic strip, he shows how people's attitudes are quite contradictory when it comes to physical exercise. Gudim demonstrates this with a side-by-side comparison of a person working out in the gym but taking a lift to get to the floor above them.
Us Weekly

Celebrity Engagements of 2022: Stars Who Got Engaged This Year

Ready to walk down the aisle! Several celebrity couples took their love to the next level in 2022 by getting engaged. Josh Duhamel popped the question to Audra Mari in January after two years of dating. The actor was previously married to Fergie from 2009 to 2019, and the exes share son Axl, whom they […]
Upworthy

Elliot Page's memoir talks about his journey as a transperson: 'I can be with myself, in this body'

Elliot Page, the "Umbrella Academy" actor, has been pretty open about his journey of publicly coming out as a trans man. He has further highlighted his story through his upcoming memoir, "Pageboy." The 35-year-old revealed more information about this book on his Instagram. He posted a photo of the cover of his memoir which will be out by June next year. On the cover of the book is an image of Page in which he can be seen wearing blue jeans and a white sleeveless t-shirt. He looks absolutely comfortable in his skin and confident about himself. He wrote in the caption, "Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on."
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Is Reportedly ‘Really Into’ Ines de Ramon: They’ve Been Dating For ‘A Few Months’

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon first raised romance rumors after attending a Bono solo concert together (see pics here) on Nov. 15, but these two may have been an item longer than anyone thought. Brad, 58, and Ines “have been dating for a few months,” reports PEOPLE, whose source says that “Brad is really into” de Ramon, the ex-wife of Vampire Diaries and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Paul Wesley. PEOPLE also reports that the two “met through a mutual friend,” while one of the publication’s sources claims that “it’s not an exclusive relationship.”
TODAY.com

Inside the late Leslie Jordan’s apartment

Leslie Jordan gave fans an inside look at his apartment during a posthumous appearance on “MTV Cribs.”. Jordan’s episode aired on Thursday, Nov. 17, less than one month after the actor’s death on Oct. 24 at age 67. MTV shared a short clip from the episode on its YouTube channel, showcasing the late actor’s apartment and beloved sense of humor.
Upworthy

Keanu Reeves bows down before fans in touching moment after overwhelming response from audience

Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble celebrities known in Hollywood. He is known for his good deeds and charitable actions all around the world. During the John Wick panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil, the world's largest pop culture festival with attractions and talks covering comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and books, Keanu took the stage to explain a bit more about what viewers may expect from him. Keanu was evidently moved by the effusive response and sank to his knees, bowing to the audience, according to social media footage, reports Unilad.
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Goes After Media Outlets Sharing Her Private Info on ‘The View’: “You Don’t Have the Right to Have This”

Whoopi Goldberg‘s business stays Whoopi Goldberg’s business. The View co-host railed against the media and the internet for sharing private details about her life on this morning’s show, expressing frustration that her age, birthday and full name are splashed all over multiple websites. The conversation was sparked by news that IMDb will now allow industry professionals to choose not to disclose their age or birth name on the film and television database in an agreement with GLAAD and SAG-AFTRA. Goldberg was initially blasé about the development, insisting, “I don’t care,” but it quickly became clear she cared a little more than...
People

Kendall Jenner Reveals She's Moving to a Ranch: 'I Am an Actual Cowgirl'

The 818 Tequila founder revealed her plans to relocate during the season finale of The Kardashians Kendall Jenner wants to satisfy her inner cowgirl! On the season finale of The Kardashians, the model teases that she may be in the market for a new house — big enough for her and all her horses.  As the episode comes to an end, Jenner says, "I have a lot of ideas and a lot of things I would love to do in life, so I'm excited to continue to explore all...
People

Ryan Lochte and Wife Kayla Are Expecting Third Baby Together

Ryan Lochte and wife Kayla Lochte are parents to daughter Liv Rae, 3, and son Caiden Zane, 4 Ryan Lochte is adding another little one to his family. The Olympian, 38, and wife Kayla, 31, announced in a joint Instagram post on Friday that they're expecting their third baby together. "Lochte baby #3 on the way, in June again of course!😜," they captioned the joint post, joking about the fact that their third baby will follow suit of older siblings Liv Rae, 3, and son Caiden Zane, 4, both born in June. The video...
Upworthy

Man gives a glowing recommendation for stranger who put his number down as a job reference

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 27, 2021. It has since been updated. The anxiety of waiting for a callback after giving a job interview can be excruciating. In many cases, the final call can hang on the references listed in your resume and it's important to curate the right person to list as your reference. One person completely winged it by listing a complete stranger and surprisingly got a glowing recommendation. Perseph was going about his day when got a call asking if he knew a certain Jessica Sanchez who worked with him. He knew no one of that name but decided to play along. The video went viral garnering more than 100k likes and close to 400k views.
Upworthy

Jessica Chastain is inspiring her daughter to expand her horizons: 'You can be more than one thing'

Jessica Chastain usually keeps her family life private. But she understands that some stories need to be shared and one of those is the conversation that she had with her daughter. Like every parent, she asked her daughter what does she want to be once she grows up. Chastain said, "… And she was like, ‘I want to be a mama.' And I was like, ‘That’s a great thing to be. But you know, you can be more than one thing.’”
Upworthy

98-year-old grandma sends moving birthday card to grandson before losing her memory

Our grandparents often love us in the most unconditional manner and their little gestures fill our hearts with warmth and love. Whether it is preparing our favorite dishes or giving us thoughtful presents, their tokens of affection are unmatched. A Reddit user recently shared a heartfelt birthday card they received from their grandmother and it is melting countless hearts online. They wrote, "My 98-year-old grandma has been making me birthday cards for years. This one is the most plain of them all, but meant the most."

Comments / 0

Community Policy