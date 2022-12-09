Read full article on original website
Dementia risk may increase if you're eating these foods, study says
Eating ultraprocessed foods such as hot dogs, French fries, sodas, cookies and ice cream could set you on the road to cognitive decline, a new study revealed, but there is a way to overcome the negative impact.
Scientists Discover That Binge-Eating Sweet Treats Is Influenced by Gut Microbiome
Gut Microbes Influence Binge-Eating of Sweet Treats in Mice. We have all been there. You just meant to have a single Oreo cookie as a snack, but then you find yourself going back for another, and another. Before you know it, you have finished off the entire package even though you were not all that hungry to begin with.
The One High-Fat Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism
As we age, maintaining a healthy metabolism in order to stay fit and slim becomes more difficult. This is due to a number of factors, including hormone changes. However, there are a few changes you can make to your daily habits in order to keep your metabolic rate in the best shape possible so that you’re able to lose weight (and keep it off) even as you get older. One such change is cutting out certain foods and prioritizing a well-balanced diet. As it turns out, there are tons of foods that can help support a healthy metabolism—but there are also many that can throw a wrench in your weight loss goals by slowing it down. Unfortunately, that includes one extremely popular breakfast food: bacon.
Remarkable Weight Loss – Study Finds New Benefits of a Plant-Based Diet
Compared to a diet that includes meat and dairy, a plant-based diet reduces the amount of harmful dietary advanced glycation end-products. According to a recent study by researchers from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine published in Obesity Science & Practice, eating a plant-based diet decreases inflammatory dietary advanced glycation end-products (AGEs) by 79%, compared to a 15% reduction for a diet that contains meat and dairy products. An average weight reduction of 14 pounds and better insulin sensitivity was linked to the drop in AGEs.
A woman lost 30 pounds in four months on a 'game changer' weight loss drug, but now 'can't stand' Diet Coke and feels full after two alcoholic drinks
The woman in her late thirties said she loved drinking alcohol socially before using semaglutide, but now can't drink too much without thinking "meh."
A gastroenterologist shares 2 diet rules she follows for a healthy gut and to prevent colon cancer
Dr. Neeharika Kalakota said she limits her alcohol intake to four drinks per week to preserve a healthy liver — and she would never go keto.
What to eat with prediabetes and high cholesterol
A nutritious, balanced diet is important for people with prediabetes and high cholesterol. Although individual recommendations vary, dietitians frequently recommend the Mediterranean and DASH diets. Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet can improve insulin resistance and may help with weight management. It focuses on a varied diet including whole...
Study links eating lots of ultra-processed foods daily with cognitive decline
An association exists between people who obtain a higher percentage of their daily energy from ultra-processed foods and suffering cognitive decline, a large study with long-term follow-up released Monday suggests.
Researchers discovered drug that helps in weight loss and can be the golden ‘cure’ to obesity
Obesity is a widespread condition that has been steadily rising in the past decade. In America alone, over 40% of people are obese. Because of the rising number of obese individuals, researchers worldwide struggle to understand the reason behind this trend and how to treat this condition.
Eating Lots of 'Ultra-Processed' Foods Could Harm Your Brain
TUESDAY, Dec. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Chips, pizza, cookies: Delicious, but a diet full of ultra-processed foods like these may contribute to brain deterioration, researchers report. Ultra-processed foods have lots of added and unhealthy ingredients, such as sugar, salt, fat, artificial colors and preservatives. Examples include frozen meals, soft...
High protein breakfast may help prevent overeating and obesity
Researchers investigated the link between protein consumption and caloric intake. They found a link between lower protein consumption and higher caloric intake from fats and carbohydrates, which may increase obesity risk. They concluded that consumers, industry, and the government should prioritize reducing the intake of highly processed foods and increasing...
Skip the Soda, Pass on the Frozen Pizza and Other Foods You Should Avoid to Decrease Dementia Risk
Frozen dinners, ice cream, sugary drinks and other ultra-processed foods have been linked to obesity and heart disease, but a new study warns of a different worry: dementia. Part of the Brazilian Longitudinal Study of Adult Health found that a higher percentage of ultra-processed foods in a diet was associated with cognitive decline in an ethically diverse group of adults.
Scientific Weight Loss Study: Green Mediterranean Diet Reduces Twice As Much Visceral Fat
The Green Mediterranean diet reduces twice as much visceral fat as the Mediterranean diet. Reducing visceral fat is the true goal of weight loss. The green Mediterranean diet (MED) significantly reduces visceral adipose tissue, a type of fat around internal organs that is much more dangerous than the extra “tire” around your waist. The green Mediterranean diet was pitted against the Mediterranean diet and a healthy diet in a large-scale clinical interventional trial- the DIRECT PLUS. Subsequent analysis found that the green Med diet reduced visceral fat by 14.1%, the Med diet by 6.0%, and the healthy diet by 4.2%. The study was published in the journal BMC Medicine.
Ways to lose weight with hypothyroidism
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Managing weight with hypothyroidism involves dietary changes, physical activity, and stress reduction. Hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland does not produce enough...
Gut microbiomes of mouse pups are permanently altered when moms are fed a low-fiber diet while nursing
The first things that mouse newborns touch and eat establishes their native microbiome, which is often influenced by their mother during birth and throughout nursing. Although diet has been a known contributor to obesity in all stages of life, the effects of nursing mothers' diets is an ongoing investigation. In a paper published December 8 in the journal Cell Host & Microbe, researchers find that when nursing mouse mothers are fed a low-fiber diet, their offspring's microbiome is permanently altered, leading to gut inflammation and obesity.
How Many Carbs To Lose Weight?
Originally Posted On: https://ethicalinc.com/2022/11/10/how-many-carbs-to-lose-weight/. How many carbs to lose weight? The illusion is that if you are on an extreme low carb diet you will lose more weight. But research studies have shown that lowering your macronutrient ratio to low levels will not make you lose any more weight than someone who consumes the average amount of carbs, fats, or proteins.
Intermittent fasting may negate need for diabetes drugs, small study suggests
People with Type 2 diabetes who fast intermittently may no longer need medication, a small study suggests.
How to Lose Weight with an Underactive Thyroid and Find a Happy Body Composition
Chances are if you’re reading this, you’ve got an underactive thyroid. And you’ve tried to lose weight with unsatisfying results. How do we know that? Because, when it comes to weight loss with an underactive thyroid, it’s about as straightforward as one-legged box jumps – with your eyes closed.
