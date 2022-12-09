ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover That Binge-Eating Sweet Treats Is Influenced by Gut Microbiome

Gut Microbes Influence Binge-Eating of Sweet Treats in Mice. We have all been there. You just meant to have a single Oreo cookie as a snack, but then you find yourself going back for another, and another. Before you know it, you have finished off the entire package even though you were not all that hungry to begin with.
shefinds

The One High-Fat Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism

As we age, maintaining a healthy metabolism in order to stay fit and slim becomes more difficult. This is due to a number of factors, including hormone changes. However, there are a few changes you can make to your daily habits in order to keep your metabolic rate in the best shape possible so that you’re able to lose weight (and keep it off) even as you get older. One such change is cutting out certain foods and prioritizing a well-balanced diet. As it turns out, there are tons of foods that can help support a healthy metabolism—but there are also many that can throw a wrench in your weight loss goals by slowing it down. Unfortunately, that includes one extremely popular breakfast food: bacon.
scitechdaily.com

Remarkable Weight Loss – Study Finds New Benefits of a Plant-Based Diet

Compared to a diet that includes meat and dairy, a plant-based diet reduces the amount of harmful dietary advanced glycation end-products. According to a recent study by researchers from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine published in Obesity Science & Practice, eating a plant-based diet decreases inflammatory dietary advanced glycation end-products (AGEs) by 79%, compared to a 15% reduction for a diet that contains meat and dairy products. An average weight reduction of 14 pounds and better insulin sensitivity was linked to the drop in AGEs.
Medical News Today

What to eat with prediabetes and high cholesterol

A nutritious, balanced diet is important for people with prediabetes and high cholesterol. Although individual recommendations vary, dietitians frequently recommend the Mediterranean and DASH diets. Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet can improve insulin resistance and may help with weight management. It focuses on a varied diet including whole...
HealthDay

Eating Lots of 'Ultra-Processed' Foods Could Harm Your Brain

TUESDAY, Dec. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Chips, pizza, cookies: Delicious, but a diet full of ultra-processed foods like these may contribute to brain deterioration, researchers report. Ultra-processed foods have lots of added and unhealthy ingredients, such as sugar, salt, fat, artificial colors and preservatives. Examples include frozen meals, soft...
Medical News Today

High protein breakfast may help prevent overeating and obesity

Researchers investigated the link between protein consumption and caloric intake. They found a link between lower protein consumption and higher caloric intake from fats and carbohydrates, which may increase obesity risk. They concluded that consumers, industry, and the government should prioritize reducing the intake of highly processed foods and increasing...
NBC San Diego

Skip the Soda, Pass on the Frozen Pizza and Other Foods You Should Avoid to Decrease Dementia Risk

Frozen dinners, ice cream, sugary drinks and other ultra-processed foods have been linked to obesity and heart disease, but a new study warns of a different worry: dementia. Part of the Brazilian Longitudinal Study of Adult Health found that a higher percentage of ultra-processed foods in a diet was associated with cognitive decline in an ethically diverse group of adults.
scitechdaily.com

Scientific Weight Loss Study: Green Mediterranean Diet Reduces Twice As Much Visceral Fat

The Green Mediterranean diet reduces twice as much visceral fat as the Mediterranean diet. Reducing visceral fat is the true goal of weight loss. The green Mediterranean diet (MED) significantly reduces visceral adipose tissue, a type of fat around internal organs that is much more dangerous than the extra “tire” around your waist. The green Mediterranean diet was pitted against the Mediterranean diet and a healthy diet in a large-scale clinical interventional trial- the DIRECT PLUS. Subsequent analysis found that the green Med diet reduced visceral fat by 14.1%, the Med diet by 6.0%, and the healthy diet by 4.2%. The study was published in the journal BMC Medicine.
Medical News Today

Ways to lose weight with hypothyroidism

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Managing weight with hypothyroidism involves dietary changes, physical activity, and stress reduction. Hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland does not produce enough...
Phys.org

Gut microbiomes of mouse pups are permanently altered when moms are fed a low-fiber diet while nursing

The first things that mouse newborns touch and eat establishes their native microbiome, which is often influenced by their mother during birth and throughout nursing. Although diet has been a known contributor to obesity in all stages of life, the effects of nursing mothers' diets is an ongoing investigation. In a paper published December 8 in the journal Cell Host & Microbe, researchers find that when nursing mouse mothers are fed a low-fiber diet, their offspring's microbiome is permanently altered, leading to gut inflammation and obesity.
KTEN.com

How Many Carbs To Lose Weight?

Originally Posted On: https://ethicalinc.com/2022/11/10/how-many-carbs-to-lose-weight/. How many carbs to lose weight? The illusion is that if you are on an extreme low carb diet you will lose more weight. But research studies have shown that lowering your macronutrient ratio to low levels will not make you lose any more weight than someone who consumes the average amount of carbs, fats, or proteins.
How To Help Someone Who Always Plays The Victim

We all know someone who’s prone to a victim mentality. If anything goes sideways in their world, they instinctually divert to woe-is-me-isms, pointing fingers, or any behavior that helps them seek pity. A victim mentality is marked by a general sense that the unhappiness one feels or the circumstances one endures are completely the fault of others. Those who play the victim deflect blame and responsibility. When you’re in a relationship with someone prone to a victim mentality, the behavior can be frustrating to deal with.
cohaitungchi.com

How to Lose Weight with an Underactive Thyroid and Find a Happy Body Composition

Chances are if you’re reading this, you’ve got an underactive thyroid. And you’ve tried to lose weight with unsatisfying results. How do we know that? Because, when it comes to weight loss with an underactive thyroid, it’s about as straightforward as one-legged box jumps – with your eyes closed.
