“The Nature of Color” exhibit comes to Fernbank in February, exploring the role of color in our lives

Luxury Apartments In And Around AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
National Retail Chain Closes an Iconic LocationBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Where to get Christmas dinner to go in Atlanta (3 different options)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Pastor Jamal Bryant wants New Birth Church to grow marijuanaCheryl E PrestonAtlanta, GA
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membershipMargaret MinnicksDekalb County, GA
saportareport.com
Eco-artist creates quarter-acre Maya Angelou portrait using only natural materials
A new, larger-than-life art piece has found a temporary home in Atlanta’s Freedom Park — a portrait of renowned poet and activist Maya Angelou, with the words “And Still I Rise” printed below. The large-scale project is remarkable in both size — sitting on a quarter-acre — and in method, as it’s made entirely of natural materials like grass clippings, wood chips, dirt, rocks and sand.
First Class Sneaks embraces the culture, opens its door
Born out of a family love for collecting sneakers, First Class Sneaks is the embodiment of that love. Brought to life during the pandemic- a time when businesses were struggling to survive, Kierra Wiggerstaff, store owner, along with her partner and co-owner, Travis Belton, wanted to begin to build generational wealth in their family. “COVID-19 […] The post First Class Sneaks embraces the culture, opens its door appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
saportareport.com
A close-up look at the Atlanta Botanical Garden’s expansion map
The Atlanta Botanical Garden expansion is one of those acts of Atlanta’s political gods that gets presented from their heavenly view as coloring in relatively blank spots on the map. Down at the human scale, however, there are many details in flux and lives in transition. There are displaced...
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
It’s a great day to call your friends and tell them you’ve got plans this week! That’s right, once you go through the list of incredible concerts for the week, you are definitely going to want to grab your bestie and hit the town. Enjoy!. Jason Boland...
saportareport.com
We all knew it wasn’t right
In his epic work “The Souls of Black Folk,” WEB DuBois seems to describe the City of Atlanta in terms that separate Atlanta from what is generally considered to be a traditional Southern city. “South of North, yet north of South lies the city of a hundred hills…” he writes. The image of Atlanta as an untraditional Southern city is one that, over the years, the city itself has cultivated. Some used to describe us as “the New York of the South” and that probably had as much to do with the business attitude of Atlantans as anything else.
Marietta continues honoring historic Black-owned homes with latest marker
Cobb Landmarks and the Marietta History Center placed a historic home marker for a Black-owned home in downtown Marietta...
fb101.com
OMNI ATLANTA HOTEL AT CNN CENTER CROWNS HOTEL’S OFFICIAL PEACH BOWL-INSPIRED COCKTAIL WINNER, TY NICOLE TUCKER
Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center launched its first-ever, Peach Bowl Signature Cocktail Exhibition at the Vues Lobby Bar, and crowned Ty Nicole Tucker as their official Peach Bowl-inspired cocktail winner. Tucker created the “Peach Spice & Everything Nice” cocktail, a mixture of:. Uncle Nearest. St. George’s pear...
discoveratlanta.com
10 Live Music Restaurants in Atlanta
Many restaurants put a lot of thought into the music that plays when you dine, and rightfully so. It becomes the soundtrack of your experience there. Whether the tunes are ambient or Top 40 favorites, the tune becomes part of the meal. The music can make you feel lighthearted, nostalgic and even introduce you to new genres of music.
Where to get Christmas dinner to go in Atlanta (3 different options)
Who wants to cook when you could be spending time with family and friends this Christmas? We've rounded up the best spots to get your Holiday feast to go in Atlanta. Holiday catering package at Bucca di BeppoPhoto byBuca de Beppo.
saportareport.com
Laying the Foundation for the Work Ahead
As is often the case, the end of the year is a time of reflection and to take stock of accomplishments. Of the nearly 10 years that I’ve been the Executive Director of Park Pride, 2022 has been the most memorable, due in equal parts to the work we accomplished in improving neighborhood parks with neighbors and friends and the relationships we strengthened with new and old partners. Throughout 2022, Park Pride laid the foundation for the work ahead.
secretatlanta.co
Atlanta Is One Of The Best Cities In The States For LGBTQ+ People
It’s no secret that Atlanta is an epicenter for LGBTQ+ people in Georgia, as well LGBTQ+ people across the country and the world. A-Town boasts the best Pride festival in the Southeast, a spectacular mix of safe spaces and nightlife, and infrastructure in place for LGBTQ+ inclusion in our laws, policies, and services.
Above the Waterline: ‘Drastic changes’ proposed for Cumberland Island
I was looking forward to spending the final weeks of this particularly difficult but also joyful year doing virtually nothing: walking, reading, and getting ready for the new year. That is, until I learned the National Park Service has proposed to dramatically alter the way a beloved barrier island on Georgia’s coast has been managed […] The post Above the Waterline: ‘Drastic changes’ proposed for Cumberland Island appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Enjoy the Best of Suburban Living in This On-the-Market Milton Estate
Lined with a dense covering of trees, the long, winding driveway opens to an inviting, 5-bedroom, 5.5 bath, light brick and stone home.
osoblanco.org
Meet Atlanta Radio’s Icon, Siman Baby, What happened to him? Personal details and Net Worth details explored!
There is talk of Silas’s “Siman Babydeath.” The death of Atlanta Radio veteran Alexander, battling pancreatic cancer for the last year, has caused a stir on the internet, and listeners are curious about who Siman’s wife is. Alexander passed away after a year of fighting the disease. While Alexander was still a student at Eatonton High School in Georgia, he began his career in radio as a board operator in Eatonton. His nickname, “Siman Baby,” has been broadcast under that name on the radio stations V-103, KISS 104.1, and Magic 107.5/97.5. He co-hosted a nationally syndicated show with the rap superstar Chubb Rock from 2018 to the year before last. Siman worked in the industry for a total of 41 years, during which time he hosted shows on radio stations such as V-103, KISS 104.1, and Majic 107.5. In the calendar year 2018, he was officially acknowledged and inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame of Georgia.
One Georgia City Named Among 'Hardest Working Cities' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the hardest working cites across the country.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Festive event leads to parking fiasco for some Randall Mill residents
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is looking into complaints from people living in one Buckhead neighborhood. They say a festive holiday event has turned their street into a parking lot. “It just happened one day that the cars started coming,” said Randall Mill resident, Bob Irvin....
Spice Up Your Lunch With a Stop At Bangkok Cabin -- And Beware of the Heat Advisory Even on Cold Days
After writing a review of another nearby Thai restaurant, a neighbor suggested I visit Bangkok Cabin in Kennesaw for a comparison. That was an excellent reminder to return to this family owned authentic restaurant that I had visited more frequently during my full-time employment days.
Two Georgia Cities Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
9 most powerful people in Atlanta in 2022, including "Coach K" and Fani Willis
Atlanta's power players have been shaping our city in 2022.Methodology: We selected these power players using our own expertise, polling readers, and through interviews with influential people. The unscientific list is produced entirely by the Axios Local editorial team and is not influenced by advertising in any way. Those who made the power list were not notified of their selection until publication.ATL ScoopInstagram news account Screenshot: ATL Scoop/InstagramATL Scoop — an Instagram-centric news account that aggregates reader submitted videos of crime, craziness and whatever burning car is on the side of I-285 that day — is shaping a narrative of...
Thousands of metro Atlanta kids will get new bikes this Christmas thanks to Delta
ATLANTA — This holiday season, Toys for Tots is making sure that every child has a gift on Christmas morning. This is the 75th year of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation’s founding. Each year, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines helps the Marine Corps Reserve meet its goal. Channel...
