Anuja Patel, who has lived in each of these cities, doesn’t stay in one place very long. “I don’t have a place to call home, but I have so many places to call home at the same time. And I love that about me; that I’m not a person who’s constricted to one place, that I’m open to new experiences, and it doesn’t scare me,” said Patel, who graduates Dec. 17 with a degree in marketing from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO