Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
utc.edu
Tip of the cap: UTC to host commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday
Fall commencement at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga will be celebrated with three separate ceremonies taking place over two days starting Friday, Dec. 16. All ceremonies will take place inside McKenzie Arena, beginning with graduate commencement when recipients of advanced degrees will be honored at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
utc.edu
As her time at UTC closes, Anuja Patel ready to embark on her next adventure
Anuja Patel, who has lived in each of these cities, doesn’t stay in one place very long. “I don’t have a place to call home, but I have so many places to call home at the same time. And I love that about me; that I’m not a person who’s constricted to one place, that I’m open to new experiences, and it doesn’t scare me,” said Patel, who graduates Dec. 17 with a degree in marketing from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
utc.edu
Tears of joy: A 25 year flight to a bachelor’s degree
As a U.S. Army veteran and longtime critical care paramedic, Larry Guess is used to keeping his emotions in check. On Saturday, Dec. 17, don’t be surprised if the 48-year-old openly sheds a tear or two as he crosses the commencement stage after hearing his name called. Guess, an...
utc.edu
Kids, work, school: Jam packed life won’t block Isaacson from degree
Jennifer Isaacson’s 13-year-old daughter Emma has Down syndrome, loves acting and “High School Musical.”. Isaacson’s 12-year-old son Josh is into robotics and plays trombone in the Signal Mountain Middle School band. Her 8-year-old son Jake loves soccer and Pokemon. Five-year-old Lincoln just started kindergarten. Oh yeah, Isaacson...
utc.edu
Maggie Shaw’s decorated UTC run to close with a nursing degree
It shouldn’t be a surprise if Maggie Shaw runs across the McKenzie Arena stage during University of Tennessee at Chattanooga commencement ceremonies. Shaw, who will receive a bachelor’s degree in nursing on Saturday, Dec. 17, has spent plenty of time running as a defender on the UTC soccer team since coming to Chattanooga in 2018.
Comments / 0