Kansas State

Hutch Post

🎥 Drone footage shows extent of Kansas oil spill

An oil leak from the Keystone Pipeline is estimated to have released 14,000 barrels, or about 588,000 gallons. The spill spread over pasture ground, and some went into Mill Creek, about five miles northeast of Washington, Kansas. Since the leak became known late Wednesday night, crews have begun working on...
WASHINGTON, KS
Hutch Post

AAA: Pipeline leak hasn't reached pumps yet

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The impact of the pipeline outage resulting from the leak in Kansas on Wednesday isn't known yet, according to Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "The closure in the Keystone pipeline that we've seen the last few days due to the leak in northern Kansas has certainly got the industry watching," Steward said. "We're not sure exactly what the impact of that will be yet. It will certainly depend on how long that pipeline is shut down."
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Leiker to be president of SportsKS

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Holly Leiker, Director of National Sales & Sports Events for Visit Hutch has been elected to serve as President of SportsKS for a two-year term beginning in January 2023. SportsKS is a statewide coalition of sports sales professionals at Destination Marketing Organizations (DMO’s) that collaborate to...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Abortion rights on the table ahead of Kan. legislative session

TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans haven’t discussed new abortion legislation yet, but they do plan to address the subject when the legislative session starts in January. During a GOP caucus meeting on Tuesday to nominate new House of Representatives leadership, House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins said he hadn’t had any discussions about a potential 15-week abortion ban that some anti-abortion activist groups have been advocating ahead of the legislative session.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

$56M in food assistance available for 189,000 Kan. children

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Monday announced that approximately 189,000 Kansas children are eligible to receive a supplemental benefit through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT) totaling $56 million, according to a media release from her office. The program provides a one-time benefit of $391 on a Kansas...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

1 member of the Kan. delegation voted to protect same-sex marriage

WASHINGTON —Kansas 3rd District Representative Sharice Davids on Thursday applauded bipartisan passage of legislation she help introduce to enshrine marriage equality in federal law. The Respect for Marriage Act passed in the House 258-169 with almost 40 Republican votes. It also protects interracial unions by requiring states to recognize...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Police: Suspects spray painted walls inside Kansas church

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged vandalism at a church in Riley County. Around 5:00pm on Thursday, the Riley County Police Department was called to investigate a report of vandalism at the Sedalia Community Church on N. 52nd Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
Hutch Post

Police: 2,500 fentanyl pills, cocaine seized from 2 Kan. dealers

GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. On Wednesday, the Junction City Police Department’s Drug Task Force with assistance from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Special Operations Division, served a search warrant in the 600 block of West 4th Street, according to a media release. As a result of this warrant, over 2,500 counterfeit prescription pills believed to be fentanyl and over 13 grams of Crack Cocaine were seized.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Hutch Post

