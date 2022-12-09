Read full article on original website
250 deployed to Kan. pipeline spill; cleanup's end isn't in sight
The largest inland oil spill in nearly a decade has prompted the owner of the Keystone pipeline to build an earthen dam three miles downstream from the release in an attempt to limit the contamination in north-central Kansas. Canadian company TC Energy also said it’s deployed some 250 workers to...
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, becoming the largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years and surpassing all the previous ones on the same pipeline system combined, according to federal data.
🎥 Drone footage shows extent of Kansas oil spill
An oil leak from the Keystone Pipeline is estimated to have released 14,000 barrels, or about 588,000 gallons. The spill spread over pasture ground, and some went into Mill Creek, about five miles northeast of Washington, Kansas. Since the leak became known late Wednesday night, crews have begun working on...
AAA: Pipeline leak hasn't reached pumps yet
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The impact of the pipeline outage resulting from the leak in Kansas on Wednesday isn't known yet, according to Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "The closure in the Keystone pipeline that we've seen the last few days due to the leak in northern Kansas has certainly got the industry watching," Steward said. "We're not sure exactly what the impact of that will be yet. It will certainly depend on how long that pipeline is shut down."
Leiker to be president of SportsKS
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Holly Leiker, Director of National Sales & Sports Events for Visit Hutch has been elected to serve as President of SportsKS for a two-year term beginning in January 2023. SportsKS is a statewide coalition of sports sales professionals at Destination Marketing Organizations (DMO’s) that collaborate to...
Abortion rights on the table ahead of Kan. legislative session
TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans haven’t discussed new abortion legislation yet, but they do plan to address the subject when the legislative session starts in January. During a GOP caucus meeting on Tuesday to nominate new House of Representatives leadership, House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins said he hadn’t had any discussions about a potential 15-week abortion ban that some anti-abortion activist groups have been advocating ahead of the legislative session.
$56M in food assistance available for 189,000 Kan. children
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Monday announced that approximately 189,000 Kansas children are eligible to receive a supplemental benefit through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT) totaling $56 million, according to a media release from her office. The program provides a one-time benefit of $391 on a Kansas...
🎤Justices skeptical of elections case that could alter voting
WASHINGTON (AP) — At least six Supreme Court justices sound skeptical of making a broad ruling that would leave state legislatures virtually unchecked when making rules for elections for Congress and the presidency. In arguments this past week, both liberal and conservative members of the high court appeared to...
1 member of the Kan. delegation voted to protect same-sex marriage
WASHINGTON —Kansas 3rd District Representative Sharice Davids on Thursday applauded bipartisan passage of legislation she help introduce to enshrine marriage equality in federal law. The Respect for Marriage Act passed in the House 258-169 with almost 40 Republican votes. It also protects interracial unions by requiring states to recognize...
🏀 MBB: No. 6 Kansas visits rival Mizzou for first time in 10 years
LAWRENCE — Dajuan Harris Jr. grew up in the shadows of the University of Missouri, and he played his prep basketball at Rock Bridge High School, just a short drive down South Providence Road from the heart of the college campus. Imagine what folks back there thought as they...
Police: Suspects spray painted walls inside Kansas church
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged vandalism at a church in Riley County. Around 5:00pm on Thursday, the Riley County Police Department was called to investigate a report of vandalism at the Sedalia Community Church on N. 52nd Street in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
🏀 MBB: Seven Wildcats Score in Double Figures in 98-50 win over UIW
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State opened the second half with 23 consecutive points to blow open an already lopsided game, as the Wildcats capped an impressive offensive performance with a 98-50 win over UIW on Sunday afternoon before 7,042 fans at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State (9-1) collected its third 90-point...
Police: 2,500 fentanyl pills, cocaine seized from 2 Kan. dealers
GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. On Wednesday, the Junction City Police Department’s Drug Task Force with assistance from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s Special Operations Division, served a search warrant in the 600 block of West 4th Street, according to a media release. As a result of this warrant, over 2,500 counterfeit prescription pills believed to be fentanyl and over 13 grams of Crack Cocaine were seized.
