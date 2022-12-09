ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Sandy Hook Anniversary: Biden Cites 'Societal Guilt' on Guns

"By Zeke MillerPresident Joe Biden on Wednesday said the U.S. “should have societal guilt” for the slow pace of action on restricting access to firearms as he marked the 10th anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.Twenty students and six teachers died in the massacre at the Newtown, Connecticut, school which shocked the nation. Biden was using the anniversary to renew his call for a ban on assault-style weapons like the one used in the Sandy Hook shooting, as well as high-capacity magazines.“We should have societal guilt for taking too long to deal with this problem,” Biden said in...
NEWTOWN, CT
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft

A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
Hutch Post

Biden called gay marriage 'inevitable' and soon it'll be law

WASHINGTON (AP) — A decade ago, then-Vice President Joe Biden shocked the political world and preempted his boss by suddenly declaring his support for gay marriage on national television. But not everyone was surprised. A small group had attended a private fundraiser with Biden weeks earlier in Los Angeles,...
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

On The Money — Will Biden’s rail deal backfire?

Rail workers say their colleagues are preparing to leave after being disappointed by the contract forced through by Congress and signed by President Biden. We’ll also look at the battle for the child tax credit and the Trump Organization’s guilty verdict in a tax fraud case.  But first, follow along here to see the live Georgia Senate…
MARYLAND STATE
Salon

Rail strike bill: Both sides do it — wage relentless war against the working class, that is

This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. The congressional decision to prohibit railroad workers from going on strike and force them to accept a contract that meets few of their demands is part of the class war that has defined American politics for decades. The two ruling political parties differ only in rhetoric. They are bonded in their determination to reduce wages; dismantle social programs, which the Bill Clinton administration did with welfare; and thwart unions and prohibit strikes, the only tool workers have to pressure employers. This latest move against the railroad unions, where working conditions have descended into a special kind of hell with massive layoffs, the denial of even a single day of paid sick leave and punishing work schedules that include being forced to "always be on call," is one more blow to the working class and our anemic democracy.
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy