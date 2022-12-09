ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
salestechstar.com

QuestionPro Names Marc Mandel as Vice President of North American Sales & Account Management

QuestionPro, a global provider of online survey, research services, customer experience and employee experience has appointed Marc Mandel, CCXP as Vice President of North American Sales & Account Management. He will lead the company’s Customer Experience (CX) Go-to-Market teams in North America. Mandel has more than 20 years’ experience...
The Associated Press

UC's academic workers strike brings stress to undergraduates

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A month into the nation’s largest strike involving higher education, the work stoppage by University of California academic workers at 10 campuses is causing stress for many students who are facing canceled classes, no one to answer their questions and uncertainty about how they will be graded as they wrap up the year. Some 48,000 student employees walked off the job on Nov. 14 to demand higher wages and better benefits. The employees, represented by the United Auto Workers Local 5810, say they were left with no other choice but to strike to demand increased...

