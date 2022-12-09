Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges to host info session on high-demand business, administrative programs
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is hosting an information session over Zoom at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, for students hoping to learn more about the college's administrative office professional and business professional programs. Attendees will have the chance to meet with EICC instructors and ask questions about the programs,...
salestechstar.com
QuestionPro Names Marc Mandel as Vice President of North American Sales & Account Management
QuestionPro, a global provider of online survey, research services, customer experience and employee experience has appointed Marc Mandel, CCXP as Vice President of North American Sales & Account Management. He will lead the company’s Customer Experience (CX) Go-to-Market teams in North America. Mandel has more than 20 years’ experience...
newschoolfreepress.com
Part-time faculty union files complaint with National Labor Relations Board
The New School part-time faculty union has filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board in response to the university asking employees to fill out weekly surveys attesting to having performed work duties, according to the union. In an email to its members yesterday afternoon, ACT-UAW...
UC's academic workers strike brings stress to undergraduates
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A month into the nation’s largest strike involving higher education, the work stoppage by University of California academic workers at 10 campuses is causing stress for many students who are facing canceled classes, no one to answer their questions and uncertainty about how they will be graded as they wrap up the year. Some 48,000 student employees walked off the job on Nov. 14 to demand higher wages and better benefits. The employees, represented by the United Auto Workers Local 5810, say they were left with no other choice but to strike to demand increased...
