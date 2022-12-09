ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

PAC-12 receiver among transfers visiting the Plains this weekend

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G0C8u_0jdNRAkR00

The transfer window is in its early stages, and Auburn is off to a hot start in its pursuit of reeling in portal talent.

Hugh Freeze and staff have already welcomed former Mississippi State wide receiver, RaRa Thomas, to campus. Thomas was expected to visit Auburn this weekend but stopped by a day early. He is also set to visit Alabama and Georgia according to Jason Caldwell of Auburn Undercover.

Christian Clemente, also of Auburn Undercover, is reporting that two other members of the transfer portal are planning to visit campus this weekend. One of those is a receiver who saw significant action for the Oregon Ducks this season.

Wide receiver Dont'e Thornton is among those visiting Auburn this weekend. Thornton reeled in 17 catches for 366 yards and a touchdown for the Ducks in 2022. He played in 11 games this season, catching 70.8% of passes thrown in his direction according to Pro Football Focus.

The Tigers are also set to host offensive lineman Jordan Brown this weekend. Brown played for Charlotte last season, appearing in five games at left tackle for the 49ers. He played a total of 62 snaps in 2022 and received a PFF grade of 60.6.

The final known visitor of the weekend will be four-star quarterback Marcel Reed. Reed is committed to Ole Miss, but Freeze has made a late push in hopes to change his mind. He visited Reed in Nashville on Wednesday and succeeded in his attempt to get him to visit campus.

The December early signing period begins on Dec. 21, and the current transfer portal window closes on Jan. 11.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Auburn football: James Smith and Qua Russaw commitment timeline

There are less than two weeks left until the early national signing period begins on December 21, and Auburn football is hoping to earn the commitment of several top-notch recruits, including the top two prospects out of the state of Alabama. From the beginning, both 5-star defensive lineman James Smith...
AUBURN, AL
flywareagle.com

Auburn football pursuing former Liberty QB commit Hank Brown

By June of this year, class of 2023 quarterback Hank Brown knew that he was going to continue his collegiate career at Liberty. Now, in December, Brown may end up as an Auburn football quarterback commit. Ever since landing the head coaching job, Hugh Freeze has been working double time...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Tigers drop eight spots in AP Top 25, 4 spots in coaches poll

AUBURN, Alabama–A week after moving up to their highest ranking in the AP Top 25 basketball poll for the 2022-23 season, the Auburn Tigers dropped to their lowest ranking. The Tigers also dropped in the coaches Top 25 poll. In the Dec. 5th AP poll the Tigers came in...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Big Ten Cornerback Recruit Flips Commitment To SEC

After initially committing to Michigan State, a three-star corner out of Georgia is staying south. On Sunday, CB Colton Hood announced that he's Auburn-bound after decommitting from the Spartans. Hood ranks 60th in the nation at his position and is considered the 56th best player in GA. The day prior,...
ATHENS, GA
WSFA

Bama hoops knocks off another No. 1 team; enters AP Top 5

HOUSTON (WSFA) - The No. 8 Alabama men’s basketball team is on fire, taking down yet another No. 1-ranked team in the nation. Houston was overcome by the Tide by a score of 71-65 on Saturday. Two weeks earlier, it was No. 1 North Carolina who would fall to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Yardbarker

Auburn's Pitch to Flip Ole Miss QB Commitment Missing Key Element

The preparation for the 2022 football season is underway in college football but the path toward building the future of the sport is never on hiatus. It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal of late. The program has gone through considerable transition, from coaching staff to roster, coming off of the first 10-win regular season in program history.
OXFORD, MS
AL.com

Auburn legacy DB Colton Hood flips from Michigan State to the Plains

3-star defensive back Colton Hood announced his de-commitment from Michigan State on Saturday and commitment to Auburn on Sunday after a weekend visit with new Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze, assistant coach Zac Etheridge, and recently hired secondary coach Wesley McGriff. Hood is following in the family’s footsteps by committing...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

VIDEO: Watch Hugh Freeze's first Auburn team meeting

Hugh Freeze has had plenty of work to do on the recruiting trail and on the transfer market, but his first order of business on the Plains was to address his new players. A video posted by the team Monday shows Freeze's first meeting with the Tigers the day before he was introduced as Auburn's new head coach. You can watch Freeze speak to the team above.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

PODCAST: Freeze makes coordinator hires; Auburn picks up 2 recruiting flips

Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. In a loaded show, Nathan King, Jason Caldwell and Mark Murphy react to Hugh Freeze hiring Philip Montgomery and Ron Roberts as Auburn's new coordinators. Christian Clemente and Phillip Dukes then take over to recap a big Sunday for the Tigers' recruiting efforts.
AUBURN, AL
WAFF

No. 8 Alabama basketball defeats No. 1 Houston

The Red Devils aim to complete a perfect season in the AHSAA 2A State Championship against B.B. Comer. Decatur football Head Coach Jere Adcock retires after nearly 3 decades at the helm. Updated: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:00 AM CST. WAFF's Carl Prather reporting. Hugh Freeze introduced as next Auburn...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

City of Auburn launches new project status webpage

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The City of Auburn announced a new project status webpage on Friday, enabling Auburn locals to view the city’s major capital projects. The new webpage includes project overviews, budget information, anticipated completion dates, photos, and other relevant project details. City Manager Megan McGowan says the webpage is a step in the […]
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Nashville-style hot chicken chain coming to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Nashville-style hot chicken chain is coming soon to Montgomery. With a unanimous vote, the Montgomery City Council last week approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken. Located at 2701 Eastern Boulevard, the new restaurant will join retailers including T.J. Maxx,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn University leaves another mark in space with NASA’s Artemis I launch

Auburn University has a rich history of participating in space exploration with NASA, and Auburn alumni continue to add to this list of contributions with the launch of the Artemis I. Numerous Auburn graduates have become astronauts and hundreds of alumni have worked in various capacities at NASA. Huntsville’s Marshall...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

19-year old receives Bachelor’s Degree from Columbus State

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – It’s a special day on the Columbus State campus. Hundreds of Columbus State students will become Columbus State alumni as graduation ceremonies happen Friday. One young woman crossing the graduation stage is just 19 years old. Haley DuBose will graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Health Science. DuBose has also graduated […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church celebrates 145th anniversary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was a lively celebration of faith on Sunday at Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church. Worshipers packed the sanctuary to commemorate the church’s 145th anniversary. It was founded in 1877. “By formally enslaved people,” said Bradley Bennett, presiding deacon. “They took the bricks from...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Neighbors speak out on destructive devices in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two East Alabama men are in jail this evening after being arrested for possession of destructive devices. It started as a call related to shots fired at a business overnight Tuesday but turned into a much more serious incident. An entire block of Jones Street in...
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

186K+
Followers
242K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy