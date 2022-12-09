ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Eater

This Food Access Nonprofit Is Taking Over the Ex-San Francisco Cooking School Space

It’s been about five months since the sudden and sad closure of San Francisco Cooking School, which operated for about a decade at Van Ness Avenue and Turk Street. Now, the San Francisco Business Times has the scoop on what comes next for the space. According to the publication, Bay Area-based non-profit Farming Hope has signed a lease on the space and will move its distribution kitchen and job training program to the Civic Center-adjacent location.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

75 Years In, Mels Drive-In Still Plays the Diner Hits

On a busy weekend morning at Mels Drive-In, customers slide in and out of deep green booths with ease, sharing square plates of pancake stacks or grilled ham steaks with eggs. Coffee refills come fast. The sun pours in from large plate-glass windows that look out over the boulevard; the room is wrapped in black and white photos of carhops, forgotten celebrities, and beehive hairdos. For some, it might seem challenging to run a restaurant that also doubles as a kind of cultural museum, but not to Colton Weiss. Weiss is the third-generation co-owner of the iconic retro diner chain with more than a half-dozen locations, known for its big neon signs, classic soda jerk outfits, and staple coffee shop menu. He wouldn’t have it any other way.
HOLLYWOOD, CA
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Condo prices in San Francisco fall as drugs and crime surge

Luxury condo prices in the heart of downtown San Francisco have plummeted as drug abuse and crime have spiraled out control — and as many techies continue to work remotely. Data analyzed by Compass shows the Golden Gate city — once pegged as the hottest real estate market globally — has since fallen fast.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-13-22 A billionaire just hosted a truly odd event in the middle of SF

Jim Irsay, the 63-year-old goateed owner of the Indianapolis Colts, recently held court at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, where he sang Bruce Springsteen and showed off his favorite things.  "There’s no possible way to succinctly describe the range of artifacts on show," writes SFGATE's Alex Shultz, who witnessed the 'Jim Irsay Collection tour' in person. "It’s a free-of-charge fever dream combining Irsay’s expensive taste in sports memorabilia, musical relics, timeless American literature and concerningly indispensable historical pieces (the only signed copy of the Atlantic Charter!), followed by a totally separate hour-and-a-half concert featuring Irsay on the vocals... "Some of the items, like Jack Kerouac’s 'On the Road' scroll, are visually impressive. Others... were hilariously out of place."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

This Oakland Brewery Transformed Into a Pop-Up Ski Village

Now there’s a place in Oakland for all the snowboarders and skiers stuck at home to hit while Tahoe accumulates glorious powder. The team at Temescal Brewing just turned their taproom and outdoor patio into the No Jerks Ski Village. Until February guests can order flaming hot cocoa and infinite pretzels, hang out in the heated outdoor tent dubbed the “Festive Ballroom,” and take photos at the meticulously constructed “Mistletoe Nook,” a mosaic of more than 2,400 gift bows plastered to the wall.
OAKLAND, CA
sonomamag.com

Delicious Dish Restaurant in Sonoma to Close

The doors are closing at Delicious Dish in Sonoma, one of my favorite roadhouse pitstops for burgers, milkshakes and epic salads. Chef/owners Lauren and Charles Cotner have announced that their quirky Arnold Drive restaurant will host its last meal Thursday. “It’s been a rough 2022 for us. This year has...
SONOMA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Burglars Break Into ‘Curry Up Now' Locations in San Jose, Oakland

A Bay Area restaurant chain was hit by burglars at two locations over the weekend. Managers at "Curry Up Now" said that someone broke into the San Jose restaurant Saturday and the Oakland location Sunday. According to the managers, the thieves smashed windows, broke into cash registers and even cut...
SAN JOSE, CA
ksro.com

Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area

The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
BERKELEY, CA
Mission Local

Nobody knows hair like Bayview’s Angela Chung

Angela Chung reigns over her San Francisco wig empire with an elegant flair. Her makeup is meticulous, she favors dresses over pants and, on a recent Sunday, immense, globular earrings gave the impression of a woman in her fifties. No matter that she is 73, a Korean immigrant and unlikely...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
reelsf.com

Dirty Harry - A Masochistic Beating

It’s rare for CitySleuth to post about a location that he hasn’t yet found. He’s not alone, none of the other online Dirty Harry location sites have found it either. So he turns to his readers to help with this one. Scorpio has had enough of being...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

