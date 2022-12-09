Read full article on original website
Chef-owner behind San Francisco restaurant Dear Inga dies at 41
The chef-owner died last month after complications with cancer.
Eater
This Food Access Nonprofit Is Taking Over the Ex-San Francisco Cooking School Space
It’s been about five months since the sudden and sad closure of San Francisco Cooking School, which operated for about a decade at Van Ness Avenue and Turk Street. Now, the San Francisco Business Times has the scoop on what comes next for the space. According to the publication, Bay Area-based non-profit Farming Hope has signed a lease on the space and will move its distribution kitchen and job training program to the Civic Center-adjacent location.
Eater
75 Years In, Mels Drive-In Still Plays the Diner Hits
On a busy weekend morning at Mels Drive-In, customers slide in and out of deep green booths with ease, sharing square plates of pancake stacks or grilled ham steaks with eggs. Coffee refills come fast. The sun pours in from large plate-glass windows that look out over the boulevard; the room is wrapped in black and white photos of carhops, forgotten celebrities, and beehive hairdos. For some, it might seem challenging to run a restaurant that also doubles as a kind of cultural museum, but not to Colton Weiss. Weiss is the third-generation co-owner of the iconic retro diner chain with more than a half-dozen locations, known for its big neon signs, classic soda jerk outfits, and staple coffee shop menu. He wouldn’t have it any other way.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Condo prices in San Francisco fall as drugs and crime surge
Luxury condo prices in the heart of downtown San Francisco have plummeted as drug abuse and crime have spiraled out control — and as many techies continue to work remotely. Data analyzed by Compass shows the Golden Gate city — once pegged as the hottest real estate market globally — has since fallen fast.
The Daily 12-13-22 A billionaire just hosted a truly odd event in the middle of SF
Jim Irsay, the 63-year-old goateed owner of the Indianapolis Colts, recently held court at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, where he sang Bruce Springsteen and showed off his favorite things. "There’s no possible way to succinctly describe the range of artifacts on show," writes SFGATE's Alex Shultz, who witnessed the 'Jim Irsay Collection tour' in person. "It’s a free-of-charge fever dream combining Irsay’s expensive taste in sports memorabilia, musical relics, timeless American literature and concerningly indispensable historical pieces (the only signed copy of the Atlantic Charter!), followed by a totally separate hour-and-a-half concert featuring Irsay on the vocals... "Some of the items, like Jack Kerouac’s 'On the Road' scroll, are visually impressive. Others... were hilariously out of place."
How San Francisco’s legendary It’s-It ice cream was almost lost to history
"People are going to know what you're talking about: cookies, ice cream and chocolate."
Eater
This Oakland Brewery Transformed Into a Pop-Up Ski Village
Now there’s a place in Oakland for all the snowboarders and skiers stuck at home to hit while Tahoe accumulates glorious powder. The team at Temescal Brewing just turned their taproom and outdoor patio into the No Jerks Ski Village. Until February guests can order flaming hot cocoa and infinite pretzels, hang out in the heated outdoor tent dubbed the “Festive Ballroom,” and take photos at the meticulously constructed “Mistletoe Nook,” a mosaic of more than 2,400 gift bows plastered to the wall.
sfstandard.com
Asian American With Hollywood Fame and SF Roots To Lead Chinese New Year Parade
An Asian American actor will lead San Francisco’s upcoming Chinese New Year parade ushering in the Year of the Rabbit. A year after Daniel Wu served as the grand marshal, the title for 2023 goes to Rich Ting, who spent some of his youth in San Francisco and went on to become an Asian American Hollywood celebrity.
sonomamag.com
Delicious Dish Restaurant in Sonoma to Close
The doors are closing at Delicious Dish in Sonoma, one of my favorite roadhouse pitstops for burgers, milkshakes and epic salads. Chef/owners Lauren and Charles Cotner have announced that their quirky Arnold Drive restaurant will host its last meal Thursday. “It’s been a rough 2022 for us. This year has...
Coldest temperatures of the year so far could come to the Bay Area tonight
"It's kind of a bone-chilling wet cold."
Stunning stretch of private coastal Bay Area land to become a public park
Over 6,000 acres of coastal land is to be protected and opened to the public.
NBC Bay Area
Burglars Break Into ‘Curry Up Now' Locations in San Jose, Oakland
A Bay Area restaurant chain was hit by burglars at two locations over the weekend. Managers at "Curry Up Now" said that someone broke into the San Jose restaurant Saturday and the Oakland location Sunday. According to the managers, the thieves smashed windows, broke into cash registers and even cut...
ksro.com
Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area
The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
Oracle reportedly puts large chunk of Bay Area campus up for sale
The company appears to be cutting its Bay Area square footage broadly.
79-year-old woman kicked in stomach on San Francisco bus
"I get in the bus, need to scan my Clipper. I saw him standing up - he kicked me with his foot." Lisa, who stands barely over 5-feet-tall, says it was a straight up random attack - the man in the red hooded jacket did not take anything from her.
Nobody knows hair like Bayview’s Angela Chung
Angela Chung reigns over her San Francisco wig empire with an elegant flair. Her makeup is meticulous, she favors dresses over pants and, on a recent Sunday, immense, globular earrings gave the impression of a woman in her fifties. No matter that she is 73, a Korean immigrant and unlikely...
reelsf.com
Dirty Harry - A Masochistic Beating
It’s rare for CitySleuth to post about a location that he hasn’t yet found. He’s not alone, none of the other online Dirty Harry location sites have found it either. So he turns to his readers to help with this one. Scorpio has had enough of being...
SFist
San Mateo Appoints Amourence Lee As Mayor, Yet She Is Now Making Corruption Allegations
San Mateo’s week-long mayor-less nightmare is over, as Amourence Lee was appointed the city’s first Asian American mayor Monday night, but she still described the proceedings as an attempted "insurrection." The city of San Mateo, like a few other jurisdictions on the Peninsula, elects its mayor a little...
How to view the Geminid meteor shower from the SF Bay Area on Tuesday
The phenomenon will produce up to 120 meteors per hour.
sfstandard.com
Cirque du Soleil Will Return to Bay Area for the First Time in Three Years
Next August, the famed troupe Cirque du Soleil returns to the Bay Area for the first time in three years with the production of Corteo, a carnival-like show that centers a clown imagining their own funeral in a space between heaven and earth. The largest contemporary circus company in the...
