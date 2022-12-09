Read full article on original website
KEYT
Ga. secretary of state wants to end general election runoffs
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s top elections official is urging lawmakers to end general election runoffs, but isn’t offering any specific proposals. Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says in a statement that there is a “wide range of options.” Georgia’s bitter Senate contest this month was the latest example of a general election runoff. His push comes after high-profile Senate races went into overtime this year and in 2020, with Democrats winning each time. Democrat Raphael Warnock has twice won runoffs. Lawmakers say possible options include lowering the threshold for winning an election to a 45% plurality or using ranked choice ballots for voters, as some other states do, to designate additional choices beyond a first candidate, allowing for an instant runoff.
KEYT
Mississippi set to execute man for killing 16-year-old girl
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man who pleaded guilty to raping and killing a 16-year-old girl is scheduled to be put to death. He would become the second inmate executed in Mississippi in 10 years. Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., 58, is set to receive a lethal injection at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman at 6 p.m. Wednesday. He’s been on death row since 2001, when he pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery against Leesa Marie Gray. A federal judge declined to block Mississippi from carrying out the execution amid a pending lawsuit from Loden and four other Mississippi death row inmates over the state’s lethal injection protocol.
KEYT
Tennesseans misunderstand abortion law, want exceptions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New Vanderbilt University polling has found that most registered voters in Tennessee want exceptions for rape or incest in the state’s sweeping abortion ban. But the poll also found that they largely don’t know the specifics of what’s in the law as it stands today. The state votes consistently for Republicans and has one of the strictest abortion bans in the country. Three out of four people polled think that abortion should be legal if the pregnancy results from rape or incest, an exception that doesn’t exist in current law. But fewer than 1 in 5 were able to pick which of the statements Vanderbilt provided that closely summed up what the current abortion law entails.
KEYT
2 Virginia Democrats join race for late Rep. McEachin’s seat
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two more state lawmakers have jumped into the crowded field of candidates seeking to replace the late Rep. A. Donald McEachin, who represented central Virginia’s 4th Congressional District until his death last month. State Sens. Jennifer McClellan and Joe Morrissey formally announced their candidacies at separate events in Richmond and Petersburg. They bring to at least five the number of candidates who have indicated they plan to seek the Democratic nomination, which will be settled in just one week. he winner of that contest will have an enormous structural advantage in the overwhelmingly Democratic district heading into the Feb. 21 special election.
KEYT
Military ID’s WWII Army Air Force soldier from New Jersey
METUCHEN, N.J. (AP) — Defense Department officials say the remains of an Army Air Force sergeant from New Jersey who died during World War II have been positively identified. The Department made the announcement Tuesday. Twenty-one-year-old Staff Sgt. Michael Uhrin of Metuchen was the radio operator of a B-17F Flying Fortress bomber that was flying a mission to Schweinfurt, Germany, when it was shot down by enemy fighters in October 1943. The plane was among 60 lost during the mission. Surviving crew members said Uhrin was killed before the aircraft crashed and none of them saw him bail out. His death was confirmed shortly after the crash, but there was no record of his burial location.
