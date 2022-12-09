Read full article on original website
Federal prosecutors ask judge to postpone SEC case in alleged New Jersey deli stock fraud
New Jersey federal prosecutors asked a judge to postpone the Security and Exchange Commission's civil case against the suspects behind the $100 million New Jersey deli. There is substantial overlap with the SEC's case and the ongoing criminal matter, prosecutors argued. The move comes ahead of a Dec. 14 procedural...
Houston Attorney Commits Suicide Before He Was To Stand Trial For Operating $225 Million Tax Evasion Scheme Involving America’s Richest Black Man, Robert Smith
A Houston-based tax attorney committed suicide on the eve of facing court on charges that he helped hide $225 million from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in a corruption scandal involving Robert Smith, America's richest Black man.A judge presiding over the case — where Smith, the billionaire founder of private equity Vista Equity Partners, had turned government whistleblower — made the shocking announcement Monday.Carlos Kepke, 83, was charged with helping Smith conceal the fortune from the IRS.The lawyer’s unexplained death was announced in a San Francisco courtroom. Earlier today, it was revealed Kepke died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As...
Grandmother of Georgia toddler Quinton Simon, who was found dead in landfill, arrested
The grandmother of a Georgia boy who was found dead in a landfill has been arrested on a charge related to juvenile court
Banker convicted of helping Alex Murdaugh take clients' legal settlement money
Former Palmetto State Bank CEO Russell Laffitte has been found guilty of helping disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh take money from the legal settlements of clients.
‘The View’ Hosts Scoff at ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Sentences: Trump Gets to Run Again ‘And These 2 Idiots Are Going to Prison’
Todd and Julie Chrisley, the couple at the center of USA Network’s original series “Chrisley Knows Best,” were sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in federal prison Monday, after being convicted of tax fraud and various versions of conspiracy to commit fraud. And on Tuesday morning, the hosts of “The View” were a bit gobsmacked that a certain other former reality star hasn’t also gotten charged.
Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft
A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
Undercover journalist pretending to be drunk followed to hotel by man in new documentary
An undercover journalist pretending to be drunk was followed by a man back to her hotel room, after she repeatedly told him she was “fine on her own.”Ellie Flynn conducted the investigation for a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, Undercover: Sexual Harassment - The Truth, revealing the reality of predatory behaviour faced by women.Footage shows a man asking the journalist to “give him a kiss” after being told to leave.“Despite having a huge team supporting me, specialised security and plenty of undercover experience, I was really afraid,” Ms Flynn told The Times.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie has American accent in new Harry and Meghan documentaryMel B names James Corden as ‘biggest d***head celebrity’ she’s metLove Island star reveals his earnings have halved since starring on reality show
Epstein estate reaches $105 million settlement with US Virgin Islands
Jeffrey Epstein's estate has reached a $105 million settlement with the U.S. Virgin Islands, ground zero for some of his alleged sex trafficking activities, the island's attorney general announced Thursday.
Cross-Burning White Supremacist Pleads Guilty To Federal Hate Crime
A Mississippi man pleaded guilty to a hate crime in federal court for burning a cross in his front yard to intimidate a Black Family. The post Cross-Burning White Supremacist Pleads Guilty To Federal Hate Crime appeared first on NewsOne.
Report: Classified items found at Trump storage unit in Florida
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump found at least two items marked as classified during a recent search of a storage unit in West Palm Beach, Florida, and have provided them to the FBI, according to a published report Wednesday.
Florida Rep Responsible For 'Don't Say Gay' Bill Indicted On 6 Counts Of Fraud In Alleged COVID Relief Scheme Totaling $150K
Florida representative Joe Harding, who is known for his controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill, was indicted on six counts of fraud for allegedly obtaining and misusing $150,000 in COVID relief funds, RadarOnline.com has learned. Rep. Harding, 35, was accused of misusing funds obtained from two applications to the Small Business Administration's Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. The program was intended to provide economic relief to small businesses that risked closure and layoffs due to severe financial loss brought by the impact of the pandemic. In total, Harding was charged with six counts of fraud that included alleged money...
Former Military Sealift Command Director Sentenced to Prison for Bribery and Lying to Investigators
The former Director of Operations of the U.S. Navy’s Military Sealift Command (MSC) office in Busan, South Korea, was sentenced last week to five years in prison for his role in a bribery conspiracy and lying to federal investigators. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Xavier...
Trump organization is found guilty in tax fraud case
NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump’s company has been found guilty in tax fraud case. Trump’s family real estate business was convicted of tax fraud and other related financial crimes on Tuesday, according to The New York Times. The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. were...
DOJ pursues unusual case of car shipping price-fixing and extortion
An unsealed indictment targets organized crime with drug cartel ties in Southern Texas.
8 in France convicted of roles in Bastille Day truck attack
PARIS (AP) — A French court has convicted eight people charged in connection with a truck attack more than six years ago by an Islamic State sympathizer that killed 86 people celebrating Bastille Day in Nice. The judge’s verdict on Tuesday followed 3 1/2 months of sometimes heart-wrenching testimony from survivors of the 2016 attack, who during the trial described the horrors and carnage they witnessed and the impact on their lives. The driver of the truck, Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, was killed by police the night of the attack. The eight defendants, seven men and one woman, were convicted of helping him orchestrate a terrorist attack. The judge gave them prison sentences ranging from two to 18 years.
Far-right murderer takes 2 prison guards hostage in Germany
BERLIN (AP) — German security officials say a convicted far-right murderer temporarily took two prison guards hostage during an attempted jailbreak before he was overwhelmed by other guards. They said Tuesday that the hostage taker is a man who was convicted to life in prison for fatally shooting two people and trying to storm a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle in 2019. He took two guards hostage at the Berg prison in eastern Germany on Monday night. In less than an hour, eight other guards freed their colleagues and overwhelmed the attacker. The hostage taker, 30-year-old Stephan Balliet, was injured during the incident.
Nicaragua orders bishop to remain under house arrest
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Nicaraguan government media site says a court has ordered a Roman Catholic bishop to remain under house arrest on charges of “conspiracy” and “spreading false news.” The government website El 19 Digital says Matagalpa Bishop Rolando Álvarez has been charged with those crimes and “damaging the Nicaraguan government and society.” His first hearing will be in January. A warrant was also issued for a priest, the Rev. Uriel Vallejos, who had already reportedly left Nicaragua. The move Tuesday was the latest chapter in a crackdown on the church by the administration of President Daniel Ortega. In March, Nicaragua expelled the papal nuncio.
‘Don’t Say Gay’ law sponsor charged with pandemic aid fraud in Florida
The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday announced pandemic loan fraud charges against Florida state Rep. Joe Harding (R), who earlier this year sponsored the “Don’t Say Gay” bill that limited discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. The DOJ returned an indictment against Harding for two counts of wire fraud, accusing him…
