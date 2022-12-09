ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

aogdigital.com

Petronas Makes 'Significant' Oil & Gas Discovery Offshore Malaysia

Malaysian oil and gas company Petronas Carigali on Wednesday announced an oil and gas discovery at the Nahara-1 well in Block SK306, in Malaysia. The discovery is located in the shallow waters of Balingian Province, about 150 kilometers from Bintulu, off the coast of Sarawak, offshore Malaysia. "The Nahara-1 well...
rigzone.com

Chevron to Take Control of Venezuelan Oil Facility

Chevron will use the facility to process tar-like crude from Venezuela's fields that will be shipped to U.S. refineries in the Gulf of Mexico. Chevron Corp. will formally take over operational control of a key Venezuelan oil-processing facility this week during a joint visit to the site by company and government representatives, according to a person familiar with the plan.
aogdigital.com

Gulf of Thailand: Valeura Energy to Buy Three Offshore Blocks from Mubadala Petroleum

Oil and gas company Valeura Energy has agreed to buy three offshore blocks in the Gulf of Thailand from Mubadala Petroleum's subsidiary, Busrakham Oil & Gas. Valeura will acquire operated interest in in three offshore licences in the Gulf of Thailand that include the Nong Yao (Licence G11/48), Jasmine/Ban Yen (Licence B5/27) and Manora oil fields (Licence G1/48), which collectively currently produce approximately 21,200 bbls/d of oil, net to the interest being acquired.
Reuters

Colombia's Ecopetrol to invest up to $6.2 billion in 2023

BOGOTA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol will invest up to around 30 trillion pesos ($6.2 billion) in 2023, it said on Friday, with the main focus on energy security rather than energy transition.
KEYT

Australia vies for Pacific influence with new security deal

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has signed a new security deal with Oceania island country Vanuatu as part of an ongoing competition with China for influence in the Pacific. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, who announced the deal, is leading a bipartisan delegation to Vanuatu and two other Pacific nations. The new security pact covers humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, law enforcement, cyber security, defense, border security and maritime safety. The full text of the agreement has yet to be released. Earlier this year, China signed a security deal with the Solomon Islands, raising alarm in the South Pacific that it could lead to a military buildup.
rigzone.com

Millions of Barrels of Oil Halted Near Turkey

A backlog of oil tankers at the Turkish straits continues to build up as negotiations failed to produce a solution to an insurance glitch caused by sanctions on Russian crude. Twenty six tankers holding more than 23 million barrels of oil from Kazakhstan were unable to pass the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits as of Wednesday, shipping data compiled by Bloomberg showed. The waterways are vital chokepoints for the flow of crude and other commodities from the Black Sea. Kazakh authorities estimated a smaller backlog.
marinelink.com

Protests Called Off at Adani's South India Port

Protests were temporarily called off at Adani's Vizhinjam seaport in the southern Indian state of Kerala after more than four months of agitation, a protest leader said on Tuesday, but demands to halt port construction were not met. Work by the Adani Group had been paused at the port because...
The Independent

Electricity, telecoms return to parts of Ethiopia's Tigray

Basic services like electricity and telecoms have been restored to key parts of Ethiopia’s Tigray region following the signing of a cease-fire deal a month ago, but most areas are still cut off from the world.The agreement signed Nov. 2 requires Ethiopia’s federal government to restore basic services to Tigray, which has been mostly without phone, internet and banking services since war erupted two years ago. Power has also been disrupted to the region of more than 5 million people.On Tuesday, the state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported that Tigray’s capital, Mekele, had been reconnected to the national power grid...
US News and World Report

Cuba and French Telecoms Operator Orange Begin Work on Subsea Cable to Martinique

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba said on Thursday it had begun work with French telecoms operator Orange on an underwater cable that will link it to the island of Martinique in a bid to beef up the its connection to global internet and broadband corridors. The announcement comes one week after...
maritime-executive.com

Auction of Indonesia’s Widi Reserve Delayed by Environmental Concerns

Indonesian authorities and senior fisheries officials are uniting to stop the efforts of a private developer to auction development rights to the Widi Archipelago. The auction, which was scheduled to start this week and run until December 14 run by Sotheby's Concierge Auctions, offers to sell shares of the Bali-based developer PT Leadership Islands Indonesia (PT LII).
Reuters

Reaction in Americas region to ousting of Peru's Castillo

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following are reactions from political leaders across the Americas to the ousting of Pedro Castillo as Peru's president on Wednesday and the swearing in of Vice President Dina Boluarte as the country's first woman president:
ceoworld.biz

Wealthiest People in Brazil (December 6, 2022)

As of December 6, 2022, Jorge Paulo Lemann was the wealthiest man in Brazil, with an estimated net worth of 15.8 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Marcel Herrmann Telles (No. 2, $10.7 billion), Carlos Alberto Sicupira (No. 3, $8.8 billion); and Safra Siblings (No. 4, $7.4 billion). Eduardo Saverin is...
CNBC

United Arab Emirates is ranked as having the best passport in the world

The UAE has beaten the likes of Germany, Sweden, Finland and Luxembourg in the latest Passport Index ranking. If you're an Emirati passport holder, you can travel to a huge number of countries visa-free, and in many others you can get a visa right when you arrive. Emirati passport holders...

