Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 15
Joe Mixon and Raheem Mostert are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five running backs to avoid for Week 15 of the fantasy football season. Christian McCaffrey leads his Top 30 weekly rankings for the position.
12-year-old running back goes viral, does not look 12
Over the weekend, youth running back Jeremiah Johnson had a huge performance for his team, winning the 12U MVP honors at the Youth National Championships in Miami. The problem is, the Internet does not believe he’s actually 12 years old due to his appearance. As shown in a video shared by RHTV, the youth football Read more... The post 12-year-old running back goes viral, does not look 12 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
