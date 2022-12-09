ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

This Is The Most Popular Christmas Candy In Arizona

By Ginny Reese
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

When you think of Christmas candy, you probably think of candy canes, gumdrops, chocolate Santas, and peppermint bark. But, other candies seem to gain popularity during the holiday season as well.

Candystore.com released a list of each state's most popular Christmas candy. The website states, "It may not seem like Christmas is all about candy, because obviously there is so much more to the holiday season. But there is also a lot of candy happening. Think about all the baking and decorating and making fun crafts with kids that happens in the weeks leading up to Christmas."

According to the list, the most popular candy around Christmas time in Arizona are Hershey Kisses. The state's second-favorite Christmas candy is Reese's Cup Minis, followed by KitKat in third place.

Here are the most popular Christmas candies in each state:

  • Alaska : Chocolate Santas
  • Alabama : Reindeer Corn
  • Arkansas : Starburst
  • Arizona : Hershey Kisses
  • California : Reese's Cup Minis
  • Colorado : Reese's Cup Minis
  • Connecticut : Starburst
  • Washington D.C. : Snickers
  • Delaware : Starburst
  • Florida : Snickers
  • Georgia : Snickers
  • Hawaii : Starburst
  • Iowa : M&M's
  • Idaho : M&M's
  • Illinois : Peppermint Bark
  • Indiana : Reese's Cup Minis
  • Kansas : Peppermint Bark
  • Kentucky : M&M's
  • Louisiana : Candy Canes
  • Massachusetts : KitKat
  • Maryland : Reese's Cup Minis
  • Maine : Hershey Kisses
  • Michigan : Peppermint Bark
  • Minnesota : Peppermint Bark
  • Missouri : Hershey Kisses
  • Mississippi : Chocolate Santas
  • Montana : Reese's Pieces
  • North Carolina : Starburst
  • North Dakota : Chocolate Santas
  • Nebraska : Peppermint Bark
  • New Hampshire : M&M's
  • New Jersey : Skittles
  • New Mexico : Chocolate Santas
  • Nevada : Starburst
  • New York : Snickers
  • Ohio : Chocolate Santas
  • Oklahoma : KitKat
  • Oregon : Candy Canes
  • Pennsylvania : Reese's Cup Minis
  • Rohde Island : Peppermint Bark
  • South Carolina : M&M's
  • South Dakota : Hershey Kisses
  • Tennessee :  Peppermint Bark
  • Texas : Reese's Cup Minis
  • Utah : Hershey Kisses
  • Virginia : M&M's
  • Vermont : Snickers
  • Washington : Reese's Cup Minis
  • Wisconsin : Starburst
  • West Virginia : Peppermint Bark
  • Wyoming : M&M's

Check out the full study on Candystore's website .

Comments / 0

