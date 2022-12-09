ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

WATCH: 'Massive' 250-Year-Old Tree Flattens Georgia Home

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A giant, old tree crashed into a home in DeKalb County on Friday morning while the homeowner was inside. According to WSB-TV , the incident occurred off of Biltmore Drive and the home was "severely damaged." Firefighters responded to the incident and arrived on scene to help the homeowner escape.

WSB-TV mentioned that they were able to get the man out of the house through a window. The man was very grateful to be safe despite the surprise he endured when the tree fell.

"Thank God I wasn't hurt," the unnamed man exclaimed. However, the same cannot be said for the property that is nearly destroyed from the incident. The owner of the home told WSB-TV that there were no signs of the tree decaying despite its existence dating back to before the American Revolution. Neighbors also commented on the incident, stating that they are sad to see the tree fallen, and the house in such bad shape after the incident.

"Were so sad to see such an old tree go down, but I am so glad the gentleman is safe. That is the most important thing," a neighbor told WSB-TV . The owner plans to rebuild the house entirely.

Watch the video at wsbtv.com .

