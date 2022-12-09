Read full article on original website
Related
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Former 'Ellen' Show DJ, Dead At 40
The former "Ellen" DJ's wife confirmed his death, saying, "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."
livingetc.com
Amazon Music is now free to Prime members, but there's a catch – and it'll change how you listen with Alexa
Looking for something to listen to on your stylish new smart speaker or soundbar? It's good news for Amazon Prime members this month as the full Amazon Music streaming library is now free to customers. Amazon has announced that it has increased the number of songs available to Prime members from two-million to 100 million - with no extra cost. Prime members can now enjoy a wider range of ad-free tracks and the top podcasts in the updated Amazon Music app, giving Spotify, Tidal and other well-know music streaming services a run for their money. The list includes shows such as the +44 Podcast, British Scandal and Even the Rich, as well as Amazon Exclusives such as Three Little Words, Built to Thrive and the popular Mr Ballen Podcast: Strange, Dark and Mysterious Stores.
fanthatracks.com
Making Tracks Episode 152: Perily?: With guest Robert Watts
The Marks are back and it’s a packed show as we discuss the latest from the Star Wars galaxy here on Making Tracks. We look at news from Farthest From, Wales Comic Con and look ahead to Star Wars celebration Europe 4 next April, delve into the first few episodes of Willow, raise a glass to Diego Luna and his Golden Globe nomination and look ahead to season 3 of The Mandalorian. We return to Croydon for a chat with Robert Watts conducted by Paul Naylor and Jonathan Hipkiss and even have time for a listeners question from Father Christmas himself. All this with Sherry and a nice mince pie on episode 152 of Making Tracks.
fanthatracks.com
Pat McGrath Showcases Her New ‘Star Wars’ Makeup Range
Makeup legend, Pat McGrath, has given Vanity Fair the first look at her new glittering Star Wars makeup collection. Ahead of the original trilogy’s 40th anniversary (Return of the Jedi rounded out the trio in 1983), McGrath is honoring the moment in a particularly cinematic way: with a glittering collaboration between Lucasfilm and Pat McGrath Labs, her seven-year-old beauty brand. As proof of her enduring fandom, McGrath has teamed up with Star Wars before: first in 2015, with a six-piece CoverGirl set (she then served as the brand’s global creative design director), followed by a Star Wars™ x Pat McGrath Labs range in 2019, pegged to Episode IX—The Rise of Skywalker. This new lineup, arriving December16, rewinds to the beginning, when Leia’s buns, the bleep-boops of R2D2, and Darth Vader’s breathwork lodged in the collective imagination.
fanthatracks.com
That’s no moon, it’s a Golden Globe: Diego Luna nominated for Star Wars: Andor
Superb news as Diego Luna receives a nomination for Best Television Actor in a Drama Series for Star Wars: Andor at the Golden Globes, maing him only ther second GFFA actor to get a nomination 44 years after Sir Alec Guiness nabbed one for playing Obi-Wan Kenobi in A New Hope.
fanthatracks.com
Prepare for Meltdown: Ash return to rock #CANTINA: 9th April 2023
The news is out and it’s confirmed – Ash return to rock the Indigo at the O2 for #CANTINA on Sunday 9th April 2023. Tickets are available Friday 16th December, so get planning now and grab those tickets while their available. Ash to headline #CANTINA on April 9th...
Super Nintendo World Will Open In February 2023 At Universal Studios Hollywood, So Get Excited
The highly-anticipated themed land will open on Friday, February 17, 2023, and here's everything we know about it so far.
fanthatracks.com
Toyshop on Tour – Series 2 – Episode 6
This week Joe, Gav and Matt finish their tour of Europe in France with one of the best Vintage Toyshops out there!. Slip-On Contruction: This style is prefect for kicking back and relaxing without the need for lacing and straps. Just step in and enjoy the day!. Officially Licensed Star...
moneysavingmom.com
WowWee Baby Shark’s Big Show! Mini Tablet for Kids only $5.99!
This WowWee Baby Shark’s Big Show! Mini Tablet for Kids looks so fun!. Amazon has this WowWee Baby Shark’s Big Show! Mini Tablet for Kids for just $5.99 right now!. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day shipping (and possibly one-day or same-day shipping!) with no minimum. If you’re not sure Prime is worth it, read this post for some helpful info to help you decide! And don’t forget you can sign up for Swagbucks to earn free gift cards to use on Amazon deals!
Amazon Has Made It Easier To View Alexa Shopping Lists On Mobile
If you regularly tell Alexa to add items to shopping lists on your behalf, then you'll be glad to know Amazon's AI finally has a mobile list widget.
fanthatracks.com
Book your 2023 Rancho Obi-Wan tours via Eventbrite
Great news via the gang at Rancho Obi-Wan, you can now book your tours via Eventbrite. The tour schedule is now available, and here is all the info you need to get your slots booked (something we can’t recommend enough). We’re excited to announce the Rancho Obi-Wan 2023 tour...
Digital Trends
Amazon Echo Show 15 is getting the full Fire TV update today
The line between the Amazon Echo Show 15 and a Fire TV is blurring, with the former getting the experience of the latter starting today with a software update. It won’t quite turn your Echo Show 15 into a Fire TV 15, per se. But it’ll give it full access to the Amazon Appstore, and that means you should have all the apps available to essentially turn it into a wall-mounted streaming powerhouse (provided that everything’s square when it comes to APIs and app updates, but we have a feeling Amazon and the developers will have that figured out in short order, if things aren’t already working as expected).
iheart.com
Distillery Live Streaming Whiskey Aging... Yay or Yawn?
Distillery Live Streams Whiskey Aging An Ohio distillery is offering customers the boozy equivalent of watching paint dry. Hayner Distilling Co. has launched its Whiskey Webcam program in which subscribers can choose a barrel of whiskey and live stream the inside as it ages via webcam over the course of four to six years. Interested parties will pay $149 to subscribe to Hayner’s Whiskey Webcam: $139 at first, and then another $10 in four to six years to get your bottle. You’ll also get a sample every year to try, 24/7 access to the webcam and other gifts. According to Hayner, the camera is sealed inside a port on the top of the barrel and LED lights are used to illuminate the inside without emitting UV rays that could be harmful to the whiskey.
fanthatracks.com
The High Republic Original Short Story “A Different Perspective” Excerpt
Star Wars Insider’s exclusive Star Wars: The High Republic short fiction continues in issue #215 — and StarWars.com has a first look. A scream. The whine of an engine malfunctioning. Panicked shouting. Keth squeezed his eyes shut, expecting the worse. The moment stretched. And then… silence. Tentatively,...
fanthatracks.com
Jon Kasdan on a second season of Willow: “We still feel like there are a lot of stories and bigger places to visit”
As Willow continues to roll out on Disney Plus, with the fourth episode landing tomorrow morning, Jon Kasdan has made it very clear that he’s hopeful for more adventures on the Mother World. So much so he’s ‘begging Kathy‘ for a second season, one that would expand the story and take us to new locations on Andowyne.
fanthatracks.com
Good Morning Tatooine – Your Weekly Star Wars Recap (11th December 2022)
Join Brian Cameron, and Paul Naylor on Good Morning Tatooine as they discuss this weeks Star Wars news. This weeks show includes a reflection on the life and work of Richard Miller who has passed away aged 80. We also look back on our friend Darth Elvis’ career as he plans to hang up the cape from live performances. We check out this weeks Bring Home the Galaxy products, the latest offerings from Iron Studios and the Vintage Collection AT-ST. We check out the trailer for The Bad Batch season two, and upcoming Star Wars game, Jedi:Survivor.
fanthatracks.com
Funko Pop 2022 Advent Calendar: 14th December
It’s December and time for the fourteenth day of opening the Funko Pop 2022 Advent Calendar, and behind door number fourteen it’s the General, Princess Leia. ‘Tis the season to be Jedi or Sith, should you choose! Whether you’re feeling ughty or nice, the Star Wars Funko Advent Calendar will help you count down the holiday season. Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring some beloved Star Wars characters dressed in their winter best. Each collectible brings a festive twist to their typical look, making these galactic heroes and villains a fine addition to your holiday décor. Who will join in on your celebrations? Pocket Pop! collectibles vary in height depending on character. The maximum figure height is approximately 2.1-inches tall.
fanthatracks.com
RSVLTS x Star Wars Mandalorian collection
The gang at RSVLTS bring us their latest range of products with six superb new items to purchase in their RSVLTS x Star Wars Mandalorian collection. The range is available at 4.00pm Eastern time today, and you can view it right here. The six piece collection includes a western-styled roper,...
fanthatracks.com
Bring Home The Galaxy Week 9: Torrid, Hasbro, LEGO and more
It’s almost Christmas, Andor is over and so arrives the final week of Bring Home The Galaxy, with items from Hasbro, Torrid, Mattel, LEGO and more to keep us occupied. Let’s kick off with the offerings from the world of fashion. CLOTHING. TOYS AND COLLECTIBLES. VARIOUS. Sale. Hardcover...
disneybymark.com
Disney+ Ad Tier NOT Available On Roku Devices
Disney+ just launched ads on the streaming service, which has brought about some pricing changes. Disney+ was one of the last streaming services without a tier that included ads, but now it’s here. There are Basic and Premium tiers, and the option to bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ as well. But, there is one MAJOR problem with these new Disney+ options.
Comments / 0