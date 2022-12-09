ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willmar, MN

School bus carrying 11 students in collision with pickup truck

By Adam Uren
 5 days ago
Adam Uren

A school bus carrying 11 students was involved in a collision with a pickup truck on Thursday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Hwy. 12 in Kandiyohi Township, east of Willmar, at 7:22 a.m.

The school bus and a Ford F250 were eastbound on Hwy. 12 when the bus slowed to make a left turn and was struck by the Ford.

The State Patrol says that no student injuries were reported.

The 66-year-old woman driving the school bus suffered non-life-threatening injuries, as did the 56-year-old man driving the pickup.

