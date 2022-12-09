Read full article on original website
VIDEO: State, federal health officials come to West Seattle with a message: Protect your older relatives and friends.
West Seattle’s Providence Mount St. Vincent was the venue today for a simple, urgent message delivered by federal Health and Human Services regional director Ingrid Ulrey and state Department of Health director Dr. Umair Shah: Before you spend time with senior friends and relatives during the holidays, be sure you’re not bringing them something unwanted as you bring gifts and good cheer – disease.
SDOT’s new director tours Fauntleroy
Even before starting his job, SDOT‘s new director Greg Spotts (above left) invited people from neighborhoods around the city to ask him to visit for “listening tours” – and the Fauntleroy Community Association did just that. This morning, Spotts made good on his promise, despite the snow (he’d originally been booked to visit a few weeks ago, but even snowier weather forced a postponement). He and SDOT’s interim transportation-operations director Dusty Rasmussen spent more than an hour getting a firsthand look at some of Fauntleroy’s transportation challenges, which the FCA has long been nagging the city about. The tour started in the north Lincoln Park parking lot, where Spotts declared that he’s passionate about streets along parks, observing that this particular park entrance isn’t particularly welcoming to “non-vehicle arrivals.” FCA president Mike Dey talked about the ferry traffic that queues up in the afternoon and on weekends, and how some drivers flout the rules that are. supposed to keep the parking lane clear during peak hours. Others pull midblock U-turns and there was talk of whether a hardened center line might prevent that. Crossing Fauntleroy is a challenge at some spots along the park, too.
RPZ fees are going up. One West Seattle neighborhood might want to renew a bit early
The new city budget raises the fee for Restricted Parking Zone permits by almost 50 percent. SDOT notes that one RPZ neighborhood in West Seattle might want to renew a bit early to save money:. Readers who live in the Fauntleroy neighborhood [should] know about an opportunity to save money...
Hanukkah celebrations, Cocoa Cris Cringle, Buoy, more for your West Seattle Sunday
Thanks to James Bratsanos for the photo from Friday’s sunset. At sunset tonight, the eight-day Jewish Festival of Lights, Hanukkah, begins, and two public celebrations are part of today’s list from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:. WATCHING THE WORLD CUP: This morning at...
WEATHER, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Monday morning info
6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, December 19th. After some snow last night, be careful when you head out, as the cold temperatures have kept it around this time. Today’s forecast: Cloudy, high in the low to mid-30s, another chance of snow tonight, with a few inches potentially due tomorrow,
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Midday road note, and an alert (upgraded!) for tonight/tomorrow
Jeepney December 19, 2022 (2:15 pm) SDOT’s approach to handling snow & ice on the roads has dramatically improved over the past 10 years. If I can get to an arterial, I can usually get to where I need to go. Wasn’t always that way. bolo December 19,...
Free ice cream, Christmas Light Run, gift wrap, Native art, trees, more for your West Seattle Saturday!
(Photo sent by Lee – decorated house on 26th SW north of SW Genesee) It’s a weekend full of pre-holiday bustle – including this list from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:. HOLIDAY PHOTO POP-UP: Join Gail Ann Photography for holiday photos at...
LOST DOG: Seen Jadoo? – December 17, 2022 3:35 pm
My dog Jadoo is missing in the West Seattle Junction area. She was last seen at the intersection of California and SW Hudson on Saturday December 17, around 11:00 AM. She’s friendly but likely would be too nervous to come when called. She has tags with full contact information, and she is microchipped. Please contact me at 312-718-5576 with any information.
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Snow on the way, and related notes
(Photographed near Me-Kwa-Mooks by Patricia Boiko) As reported this afternoon, a Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for our area, and that could mean several inches of snow by morning. Many areas still have some lingering from the weekend; today’s high only reached 34 (12 degrees below normal) so there wasn’t much melting. With the anticipation of potential overnight snow, we have a few announcements in already:
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Shoplifters on video
That video shows two shoplifters walking out the door at West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) on Saturday with jackets they didn’t pay for. They’re also suspected of vandalism nearby. From WSR co-proprietor Tim McConnell:. They came into the store and said they were just looking around. I assumed...
WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAY SCENE: Cocoa Cris Cringle’s annual visit to Easy Street Records
One more holiday tradition is back for the first time since 2019 – Cocoa Cris Cringle is visiting Easy Street Records right now. Photo sessions until 7 pm ($20 fee as a food-bank fundraiser, kids and pets welcome too), and music at 7:30 pm (no cover) – two holiday songs from Cocoa Cris (aka Maurice Caldwell Jr.)’s own record!
HOLIDAY HIGHLIGHT: First day with Santa and live music at West Seattle Thriftway
It’s a tradition at West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor) to feature Santa visits and live holiday music the week before Christmas. That all started today – Santa roamed the store 10 am to 1 pm, and Alex Baird is there playing holiday favorites until 3 pm.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mail truck stolen; package found; seasonal prevention tips
STOLEN MAIL TRUCK: We haven’t been able to scratch together further details on this – police reports won’t be available before Monday – so we’re just getting it on the record. Several readers tipped us about a photo posted on social media Friday afternoon with a USPS truck, unoccupied, at 36th/Dawson, and items strewn around. When we heard about this, we went over but it was gone. The police call to the area was coded “suspicious person or vehicle.” However, archived dispatch audio confirmed a USPS truck was indeed reported stolen from 36th/Snoqualmie around 1:45 pm, while the carrier was delivering mail, moments before the 36th/Dawson discovery. If you think your mail might have been stolen, here’s USPS advice on how to report it.
GRATITUDE: Rescued dog’s owner says thanks
We’ve had the only all-West Seattle lost/found pets webpage here for 15 years, but sometimes a lost pet gets found before either owners or finders ever have to post about it, thanks to helpful people. Whitney sent us one such story this afternoon, wanting to publicly offer words of gratitude:
GRATITUDE: Winter Wander scavenger-hunt creator Alice Kuder reveals how it went and thanks helpers
Did you try the Winter Wander this year? Local realtor and community advocate Alice Kuder organized it for the third year and says that thanks to participating businesses, volunteers, and players, it was a ton of fun:. The West Seattle Winter Wander Scavenger Hunt is a free, 10-day event designed...
VIDEO: Drizzle doesn’t daunt West Seattle Runner’s Christmas Light Run participants
On this misty night, West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) filled with people ready to head out on the annual Christmas Light Run, a tradition that dates back to even before Tim and Lori McConnell founded their shop. So off they went to run a few miles and see nearby holiday sights:
HANUKKAH: First night celebrated with two community menorah lightings in West Seattle
This is the first of eight nights of the Jewish Festival of Lights, Hanukkah. It began with two community menorah lightings – both outdoors, as light snow fell:. The Alki synagogue Kol HaNeshamah returned to The Junction for its “pop-up” Hanukkah celebration, with Rabbi Sabine Meyer lighting the first-night candle. Music followed.
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: First snow showers
6:18 PM: The first snow showers have arrived in parts of West Seattle. We were just in The Junction and Alki, where what was falling ta the time was more like cold rain, but as we drove south into High Point, Westwood, Gatewood, and Upper Fauntleroy, we saw a dusting of snow on cars and planting strips. The National Weather Service forecast has chances of snow off and on for the next few days, though nothing massive is expected so far. Are you seeing snow too?
HOLIDAY UPDATES: Tree deals as Holy Rosary lot wraps up (update: little trees available free); sweater day at Emerald Water Anglers
TREE DEALS: We mentioned in today’s preview list that it’s the last day for Holy Rosary School‘s tree lot. Just got an update – starting now, everything is half-priced, and they’re open today until they sell out. They have about 20 trees left in the 5′ to 12′ range, and 30 under 4′. Find the lot – whose proceeds benefit nonprofits – on the north side of the campus, 41st/Dakota. 3:38 PM UPDATE: Just got a call – they’re sold out. ADDED: Some little trees have been set out, free for the taking:
FOUND CAT: Hiawatha – December 17, 2022 11:41 pm
My teenage boy and his friends found this small, young (4/6 months?) male cat ( all black) in Hiawatha park just now at 9:30 pm. Very friendly , came right up to them. Has a blue collar with a city of Seattle license If we don’t hear from anyone we will call the number on the license on Monday.
