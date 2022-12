Mrs. Sandra Kay Goodfellow (nee: Newton) of Warrenton, passed away on December 10. She was born on July 24, 1959, in Kennett, to the late Clelon James and Ada Virdell (nee: Branch) Newton. Sandy Goodfellow was preceded in death by her parents, Clelon and Ada; one brother Jerry Newton and...

WARRENTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO