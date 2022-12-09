Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury Apartments In And Around AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
National Retail Chain Closes an Iconic LocationBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Where to get Christmas dinner to go in Atlanta (3 different options)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Pastor Jamal Bryant wants New Birth Church to grow marijuanaCheryl E PrestonAtlanta, GA
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membershipMargaret MinnicksDekalb County, GA
Related
The real reason Dansby Swanson is still left unsigned in free agency
With several teams interested in Braves free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson, there’s a good reason why he remains unsigned to an MLB team thus far. Aside from being iced out due to the MLB lockout last December, the twelfth month of the calendar year is often a time when the hot stove…heats up.
Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson marries Mallory Pugh at Lake Oconee
Bride plays forward for Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League
batterypower.com
2022 Atlanta Braves Season in Review: Ozzie Albies
Ozzie Albies’ 2022 season was limited to just 64 games due to a fractured foot and a fractured finger that knocked him out of any chance of appearing during the postseason. With the injuries hopefully now behind him, he will be looking at a normal offseason heading into Spring Training.
batterypower.com
Sean Murphy ready to get to work with the Braves
It has been a whirlwind few days Sean Murphy who was acquired by the Atlanta Braves from the Oakland Athletics Monday in a three-way trade that also involved the Milwaukee Brewers. Murphy is currently living in Nashville and planning to work out with Kyle Wright this offseason. He spoke with the media Monday about the trade and is future in Atlanta.
Did Padres signing Xander Bogaerts turn Manny Machado into Yankees target?
Outside of the obvious benefits (Red Sox getting worse = Good!), the New York Yankees might’ve celebrated Xander Bogaerts’ 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres a little harder than most MLB franchises. While the Yankees’ budget will be a little more restricted after losing the...
Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger
Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
Yardbarker
Yankees could make a surprise blockbuster infield signing
The New York Yankees are taking a patient approach with star pitcher Carlos Rodon, especially with his agent, Scott Boras, trying to extract more money in free agency. Rodon is looking for a deal that spans 6+ years, but the Yankees are only willing to settle for 4–5. In the scenario that Rodon ends up signing elsewhere, the Yankees could turn their attention toward the top remaining infielder on the market, Carlos Correa.
Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Swinging Big Deal For Promising Marlins All-Star
The Red Sox have plenty of work to do
batterypower.com
Alex Anthopoulos on acquiring Sean Murphy, the plan at shortstop
When Alex Anthopoulos first took over as the general manager for the Atlanta Braves, many expected him to swing big with what was one of the best farm systems in the game. However, he slow-played things and let the core develop before trading key prospects. As many of those prospects reached the majors and transformed the Braves from a rebuilding team to a contender, Anthopoulos hasn’t shown as much resistance to swinging a big deal. The first came last offseason, when he acquired Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics. On Monday he swung another big trade with the Athletics, this time for catcher Sean Murphy.
batterypower.com
2022 Community Prospect List: Vote for #22, nay 18
Ambioris Tavarez won the 17th spot with 6 votes. Victor Vodnik received 4 votes, Tyler Tolve 3, Geraldo Quintero 2, and Didier Fuentes and Tyler Collins 1 each. 1. Anyone can nominate a player by posting the player's name in the nomination section by replying to the "Nominations here" comment.
batterypower.com
Dansby Swanson could be option for Dodgers, per report
While there has been a flurry of activity around Major League Baseball, Dansby Swanson remains a free agent and reports indicate that he has a number of suitors. One possibility might be the Los Angeles Dodgers according to a report by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. Swanson’s wedding...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Alex Anthopoulos on Sean Murphy trade, season reviews, and more
The biggest storyline for the Atlanta Braves this week continues to be the recent acquisition of catcher Sean Murphy, in a three-team trade between the Oakland A’s, Milwaukee Brewers, and Braves. The trade sent LHP Kyle Muller, catcher Manny Piña, and two others to the A’s. The Brewers received catcher William Contreras and a right-handed pitcher.
Los Angeles Dodgers emerging as ‘possibility’ for All-Star in MLB free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been relatively quiet this offseason, only re-signing Clayton Kershaw while fellow World Series contenders land
batterypower.com
Braves continue to fortify their strengths with addition of Sean Murphy
The hot stove was well and truly lit here on Monday afternoon, which is when our Atlanta Braves, the Oakland Athletics and the Milwaukee Brewers got together to make a deal that’s seemingly been brewing for a bit. Remember when Atlanta was being linked with Sean Murphy from the A’s? Remember when that was a bit of a head-scratcher for a lot of us since the Braves already had two good catchers and a very nice option as a third choice at that position as well? Remember when that rumor was shot down and everybody just moved on to watching out for what the Braves were going to do at shortstop or left field?
batterypower.com
Braves News: Atlanta Acquires Sean Murphy, William Contreras traded to Milwaukee, more
On Monday, the Braves made what could be arguably their biggest move of the offseason in acquiring Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy. It is the second big trade that Atlanta has made with the A’s this calander year, as they also acquired Matt Olson from Oakland in March. Murphy is considered one of the best all-around catchers in the game, and with three years of control left before free agency, he also is one of the best values in the game from a cost perspective.
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: December 14
1916 - The Boston Braves acquire outfielder Joe Kelly from the Cubs in exchange for coach Fred Mitchell who will take over as Chicago’s new manager. 1949 - The Braves trade Alvin Dark and Eddie Stanky to the New York Giants in exchange for Willard Marshall, Sid Gordon, Buddy Kerr and Sam Webb.
batterypower.com
Hot stove open thread
Daycare: here’s a new virus every two weeks. Well, that’s been my life for a while now. Fun stuff. Also fun: guessing what the Braves will do next. I have no idea. Do you?. Yankees are preparing a “formal” offer for Carlos Rodon, which I guess means one not written in crayon?
batterypower.com
Battery Power Podcast Episode 381: Winter Meetings wrap-up and shortstop uncertainty
The Winter Meetings are over and Major League Baseball is buckled down for the long, cold winter. The Atlanta Braves did make a move this week, but in the aggregate, Atlanta has been quieter than some other squads, and the Battery Power Podcast takes stock of the market as of Sunday, December 11.
batterypower.com
Battery Power Podcast: Sean Murphy, William Contreras trade emergency reaction
The Atlanta Braves made a big splash on Monday afternoon, landing Oakland Athletics standout catcher Sean Murphy as part of a blockbuster, three-team trade that also involved the Milwaukee Brewers. Shortly after the deal was finalized and announced, the Battery Power Podcast convened for an emergency episode to break it all down.
batterypower.com
Braves News: More Dansby Swanson suitors, Best Catches in 2022, more
While much of the baseball world remains focused on where a few more big names will sign in the coming weeks, one of the big names had some more important matters to focus on this weekend. On Saturday, Dansby Swanson married USWNT star Mallory Pugh. Congratulations to the newly weds!
Comments / 0