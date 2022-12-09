ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
batterypower.com

2022 Atlanta Braves Season in Review: Ozzie Albies

Ozzie Albies’ 2022 season was limited to just 64 games due to a fractured foot and a fractured finger that knocked him out of any chance of appearing during the postseason. With the injuries hopefully now behind him, he will be looking at a normal offseason heading into Spring Training.
ATLANTA, GA
batterypower.com

Sean Murphy ready to get to work with the Braves

It has been a whirlwind few days Sean Murphy who was acquired by the Atlanta Braves from the Oakland Athletics Monday in a three-way trade that also involved the Milwaukee Brewers. Murphy is currently living in Nashville and planning to work out with Kyle Wright this offseason. He spoke with the media Monday about the trade and is future in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger

Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Yankees could make a surprise blockbuster infield signing

The New York Yankees are taking a patient approach with star pitcher Carlos Rodon, especially with his agent, Scott Boras, trying to extract more money in free agency. Rodon is looking for a deal that spans 6+ years, but the Yankees are only willing to settle for 4–5. In the scenario that Rodon ends up signing elsewhere, the Yankees could turn their attention toward the top remaining infielder on the market, Carlos Correa.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
batterypower.com

Alex Anthopoulos on acquiring Sean Murphy, the plan at shortstop

When Alex Anthopoulos first took over as the general manager for the Atlanta Braves, many expected him to swing big with what was one of the best farm systems in the game. However, he slow-played things and let the core develop before trading key prospects. As many of those prospects reached the majors and transformed the Braves from a rebuilding team to a contender, Anthopoulos hasn’t shown as much resistance to swinging a big deal. The first came last offseason, when he acquired Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics. On Monday he swung another big trade with the Athletics, this time for catcher Sean Murphy.
batterypower.com

2022 Community Prospect List: Vote for #22, nay 18

Ambioris Tavarez won the 17th spot with 6 votes. Victor Vodnik received 4 votes, Tyler Tolve 3, Geraldo Quintero 2, and Didier Fuentes and Tyler Collins 1 each. 1. Anyone can nominate a player by posting the player's name in the nomination section by replying to the "Nominations here" comment.
batterypower.com

Dansby Swanson could be option for Dodgers, per report

While there has been a flurry of activity around Major League Baseball, Dansby Swanson remains a free agent and reports indicate that he has a number of suitors. One possibility might be the Los Angeles Dodgers according to a report by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. Swanson’s wedding...
LOS ANGELES, CA
batterypower.com

Braves News: Alex Anthopoulos on Sean Murphy trade, season reviews, and more

The biggest storyline for the Atlanta Braves this week continues to be the recent acquisition of catcher Sean Murphy, in a three-team trade between the Oakland A’s, Milwaukee Brewers, and Braves. The trade sent LHP Kyle Muller, catcher Manny Piña, and two others to the A’s. The Brewers received catcher William Contreras and a right-handed pitcher.
MILWAUKEE, WI
batterypower.com

Braves continue to fortify their strengths with addition of Sean Murphy

The hot stove was well and truly lit here on Monday afternoon, which is when our Atlanta Braves, the Oakland Athletics and the Milwaukee Brewers got together to make a deal that’s seemingly been brewing for a bit. Remember when Atlanta was being linked with Sean Murphy from the A’s? Remember when that was a bit of a head-scratcher for a lot of us since the Braves already had two good catchers and a very nice option as a third choice at that position as well? Remember when that rumor was shot down and everybody just moved on to watching out for what the Braves were going to do at shortstop or left field?
ATLANTA, GA
batterypower.com

Braves News: Atlanta Acquires Sean Murphy, William Contreras traded to Milwaukee, more

On Monday, the Braves made what could be arguably their biggest move of the offseason in acquiring Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy. It is the second big trade that Atlanta has made with the A’s this calander year, as they also acquired Matt Olson from Oakland in March. Murphy is considered one of the best all-around catchers in the game, and with three years of control left before free agency, he also is one of the best values in the game from a cost perspective.
ATLANTA, GA
batterypower.com

This Day in Braves History: December 14

1916 - The Boston Braves acquire outfielder Joe Kelly from the Cubs in exchange for coach Fred Mitchell who will take over as Chicago’s new manager. 1949 - The Braves trade Alvin Dark and Eddie Stanky to the New York Giants in exchange for Willard Marshall, Sid Gordon, Buddy Kerr and Sam Webb.
Hot stove open thread

Hot stove open thread

Daycare: here’s a new virus every two weeks. Well, that’s been my life for a while now. Fun stuff. Also fun: guessing what the Braves will do next. I have no idea. Do you?. Yankees are preparing a “formal” offer for Carlos Rodon, which I guess means one not written in crayon?
batterypower.com

Battery Power Podcast: Sean Murphy, William Contreras trade emergency reaction

The Atlanta Braves made a big splash on Monday afternoon, landing Oakland Athletics standout catcher Sean Murphy as part of a blockbuster, three-team trade that also involved the Milwaukee Brewers. Shortly after the deal was finalized and announced, the Battery Power Podcast convened for an emergency episode to break it all down.
ATLANTA, GA
batterypower.com

Braves News: More Dansby Swanson suitors, Best Catches in 2022, more

While much of the baseball world remains focused on where a few more big names will sign in the coming weeks, one of the big names had some more important matters to focus on this weekend. On Saturday, Dansby Swanson married USWNT star Mallory Pugh. Congratulations to the newly weds!
ATLANTA, GA

