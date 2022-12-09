ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloversville, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Data: Exponential rise in flu in New York

Weekly data from the state Health Department show there is an exponential increase in influenza cases in New York over the month of November. The state’s flu tracker shows more than 44,000 cases of flu reported in the week ending on Dec. 3, compared to about 2,800 in that same week last year.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

70 Miles An Hour In New York State?

In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
BUFFALO, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Are Ames Department Stores Being Resurrected in New York?

Ames department store opened its doors in 1958 and closed them for good on October 19, 2002. Or did they?. Ames began as a discount department store popular in towns in the Northeast where there wasn’t much competition from other discount stores. At its peak, Ames operated 700 stores in 20 states however, slow sales were the cause of two two bankruptcy filings which led to the end of the much-loved store.
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Gov. Hochul launches new task force set to support New York farming communities

ALBANY, NY (WENY)--Monday Gov. Kathy Hochul convened an inter-agency task force to address challenges in New York farming communities--over two months after the Department of Labor reduced the statewide overtime threshold for farm workers. Some members of the farming community said the task force will help farmers operate better. Jeff...
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Careful, Upstate New York Shoppers! Did Walmart Rip You Off in December?

Holiday shopping is already an expensive endeavor as is. Now, imagine that you have to take the total amount of money you spend on gifts for your loved ones, and double it. That's a bill that none of us want to pay, yet some consumers in the Capital Region, Upstate New York and around the country had that scenario unfold for them earlier this month. Now, a prominent retailer is back-tracking, warning shoppers to check receipts from recent trips to their stores.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New York State Police warns of holiday phone scam

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It may be the season of giving, but New York State Police is warning Western New York residents of a phone scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity. State Police is reminding everyone that they do not solicit donations from citizens, saying they have received several calls and complaints […]
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York State Man Allegedly Had BAC Nearly 3X Limit When He Crashed Into Mobile Home Park

Police say a New York state man is facing charges after a Saturday morning crash that left two passengers injured. Witnesses say the vehicle the suspect was allegedly operating was traveling at a high rate of speed through a mobile home park when the crash occurred. And according to officials, the suspect was driving with a revoked license for a previous Driving While Ability Impaired by alcohol conviction.
COEYMANS, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Disastrous Accident Claims Life of Catskill Snow Plow Truck Driver

A tragic accident claimed the life of a snow plow driver during a recent snowstorm. We've said it numerous times, driving a snow plow truck in the Hudson Valley is an extremely dangerous job!! Every year we hear about serious accidents that happen while drivers are moving snow during a snowstorm, unfortunately, that danger has claimed the life of a Catskill man.
CATSKILL, NY
WNYT

Pedestrian struck by car near Colonie Center

A pedestrian was severely injured after being hit by a car near Colonie Center on Monday afternoon. The pedestrian had stepped into traffic — not the crosswalk — say witnesses. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors. There are no active charges. The victim was taken...
COLONIE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy