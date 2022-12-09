Read full article on original website
WNYT
Data: Exponential rise in flu in New York
Weekly data from the state Health Department show there is an exponential increase in influenza cases in New York over the month of November. The state’s flu tracker shows more than 44,000 cases of flu reported in the week ending on Dec. 3, compared to about 2,800 in that same week last year.
GoFundMe Raises $40k For Little Falls Woman Who Died From Unknown Circumstances
A GoFundMe page established to help the family of Martha Staring has raised more than $40,000 in just two days. The page was created to help her family with the unexpected medical and funeral costs:. ...During these emotionally difficult days, we would like to help her family with the funeral...
WNYT
Albany County woman who changed flights at last-minute reflects on Pan Am 103 arrest
Local Syracuse University alum, Kim Wickham, says that she was almost on Pan Am Flight 103 in 1988. The doomed flight was shot down over Lockerbie, Scotland on Dec. 21, 1988. All 259 people on board were killed. A Libyan man accused of making the bomb that destroyed the flight...
70 Miles An Hour In New York State?
In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
This Dessert Rated 9.4 at DeFazio’s In Troy, Time Is Running Out to Order
Folk's from the Capital Region have been bragging about DeFazio's Import store for more than 70 years and the legendary pizzeria next door for over 3 decades. Head to 264 and 266 4th Street in Troy for mouth watering pizza, pasta and calzones. Don't wait too long on the dessert though, soon it won't be available.
Are Ames Department Stores Being Resurrected in New York?
Ames department store opened its doors in 1958 and closed them for good on October 19, 2002. Or did they?. Ames began as a discount department store popular in towns in the Northeast where there wasn’t much competition from other discount stores. At its peak, Ames operated 700 stores in 20 states however, slow sales were the cause of two two bankruptcy filings which led to the end of the much-loved store.
NewsChannel 36
Gov. Hochul launches new task force set to support New York farming communities
ALBANY, NY (WENY)--Monday Gov. Kathy Hochul convened an inter-agency task force to address challenges in New York farming communities--over two months after the Department of Labor reduced the statewide overtime threshold for farm workers. Some members of the farming community said the task force will help farmers operate better. Jeff...
Greenwich psychologist pleads guilty to health care fraud
Officials say Michael Lonski admitted that he billed for services he never provided.
Careful, Upstate New York Shoppers! Did Walmart Rip You Off in December?
Holiday shopping is already an expensive endeavor as is. Now, imagine that you have to take the total amount of money you spend on gifts for your loved ones, and double it. That's a bill that none of us want to pay, yet some consumers in the Capital Region, Upstate New York and around the country had that scenario unfold for them earlier this month. Now, a prominent retailer is back-tracking, warning shoppers to check receipts from recent trips to their stores.
New York State Police warns of holiday phone scam
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It may be the season of giving, but New York State Police is warning Western New York residents of a phone scam looking to take advantage of that holiday generosity. State Police is reminding everyone that they do not solicit donations from citizens, saying they have received several calls and complaints […]
Central NY school district closed due to bus driver shortage because of sickness
Update: The Hamilton Central School District closed its schools Monday due to a shortage of bus drivers because of sickness, school offcials said. Four of the six bus drivers were out with the flu, according to Hamilton Superintendent William Dowsland. “Unfortunately, we had a number of them hit with the...
Two Glens Falls bus routes getting suspended
The city of Glens Falls announced changes to its bus schedule, starting effective Friday, Dec. 16. Bus routes are being shortened due to a shortage of bus drivers.
New York State Man Allegedly Had BAC Nearly 3X Limit When He Crashed Into Mobile Home Park
Police say a New York state man is facing charges after a Saturday morning crash that left two passengers injured. Witnesses say the vehicle the suspect was allegedly operating was traveling at a high rate of speed through a mobile home park when the crash occurred. And according to officials, the suspect was driving with a revoked license for a previous Driving While Ability Impaired by alcohol conviction.
Legendary Capital Region ‘Pub’ Closing After 50 Years
Ask anyone in the Capital Region where to get the best pizza and have a great meal and they would mention this legendary restaurant in Watervliet. It is the end of an amazing run, a fifty-year run to be exact. The owners said it was time. The Purple Pub is...
Saratoga Springs facing lawsuit after officer-involved shooting
The attorney for a woman who was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Saratoga Springs says he plans on filing a lawsuit against the city.
Disastrous Accident Claims Life of Catskill Snow Plow Truck Driver
A tragic accident claimed the life of a snow plow driver during a recent snowstorm. We've said it numerous times, driving a snow plow truck in the Hudson Valley is an extremely dangerous job!! Every year we hear about serious accidents that happen while drivers are moving snow during a snowstorm, unfortunately, that danger has claimed the life of a Catskill man.
WNYT
Pedestrian struck by car near Colonie Center
A pedestrian was severely injured after being hit by a car near Colonie Center on Monday afternoon. The pedestrian had stepped into traffic — not the crosswalk — say witnesses. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors. There are no active charges. The victim was taken...
Lost hikers rescued in Greene County
Two Bronx residents were rescued by Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers Saturday night after being reported lost
Saratoga PLAN protects 126 acres of farmland
Saratoga PLAN completed two conservation easements with the Pott and VanVorsts families permanently protecting 126 acres of farmland in the Saratoga County Town of Ballston on December 14. This land will now forever be available for farming and critical wildlife.
This New York Airbnb With A Heated Indoor Pool Makes The Perfect Weekend Getaway
Talk about an awesome rental property. If you're trying to find a spot to plan a fun weekend getaway with your friends, or your family, this Airbnb in the lower Adirondacks is one that you'll make fun memories at. Located in Gloversville, New York, this Airbnb is 2000 square feet...
