ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Prosecutors: Murdaugh killed family to gain pity, distract

By JAMES POLLARD
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v3XG6_0jdNMUYA00
FILE - Alex Murdaugh, center, talks with his defense attorney Dick Harpootlian after a hearing in Colleton County on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Prosecutors on Thursday, Dec. 8, provided their most detailed explanation for why Murdaugh, a disbarred South Carolina attorney allegedly killed his wife and son in a case that has spurred investigations into financial wrongdoing and drawn overwhelming attention worldwide. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge will determine whether evidence of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s alleged financial crimes are admissible in an upcoming double-murder trial that has drawn worldwide attention for its bizarre twists.

Prosecutors recently said that Murdaugh killed his wife and youngest son last year to gain sympathy and distract others from his damning financial crimes. On Friday, prosecutors and defense attorneys debated the relevance of those years of alleged financial misdeeds that lined Murdaugh’s pockets with nearly $9 million.

Murdaugh, the disgraced heir to a Lowcountry legal dynasty, has pleaded not guilty and repeatedly denied any involvement in the June 2021 slayings of his wife, Maggie, 52, and their son Paul, 22.

According to prosecutors, at the time of the killings, Murdaugh was terrified about a pending motion that threatened to expose years of substantial debts and illicit financial crimes by revealing his personal records. Such a move would have spelled “personal, legal, and financial ruin” for Murdaugh, state grand jury chief prosecutor Creighton Waters wrote in a filing Thursday.

Prosecutors said Murdaugh was a drug addict who helped run a money laundering and painkiller ring and stole millions from settlements he secured for mostly poor clients to fund an increasingly unsustainable lifestyle.

According to Waters, high-profile, six-figure cases had failed to alleviate Murdaugh’s financial woes, prompting Murdaugh to do anything to avoid his “day of reckoning” — including murder.

Conveniently for Murdaugh, Waters said, the discovery of his slain family members temporarily suspended the increased scrutiny over his finances. Murdaugh would spend the following days collecting money to account for missing fees sought by his law firm, Waters said.

“This is a white collar case that culminated in murders,” Waters told Circuit Judge Clifton Newman on Friday.

A motive is not necessary for a prosecutor to win a murder conviction — a point Waters made in the state’s latest filing. But Murdaugh’s lawyers asked the state to spell out the motive in order to justify including a million pages of evidence related to over 80 counts of alleged financial crimes.

Murdaugh’s defense attorneys insisted Friday that the alleged crimes amounted to character evidence that is not admissible into murder trials.

Defense attorney Jim Griffin said it is ridiculous to claim that a person seeking to distract from financial crimes would then put themself at the center of a murder investigation.

Griffin also said there is no reason to admit the financial documents since there’s no evidence that Murdaugh’s family knew of any alleged crimes or that Murdaugh stood to benefit from collecting any life insurance policies.

The idea that Murdaugh sought to engender sympathy through the deaths is also illogical, according to Griffin, considering Murdaugh’s father was dying on the day they were slain — an experience sure to provide plenty of pity.

The defense has criticized what they see as the slow release of evidence linking Murdaugh to the slayings.

Central to the defense’s concerns is the presence of blood stains on a white T-shirt allegedly worn by Murdaugh on the night of the killings. Attorney Dick Harpootlian has argued that South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents successfully persuaded a forensic consultant to reverse his initial judgment and instead say the stains must be backspatter from a bullet wound. Harpootlian said SLED destroyed the shirt and had evidence suggesting the stains were not a human’s blood.

Defense attorneys on Friday sought an evidentiary hearing compelling the state to provide all communications with the consultant. Prosecutors said any ruling on the bloody shirt’s consideration would be premature as they themselves are still assessing whether they will use it as evidence.

Throughout Friday’s hearing, Murdaugh, donning a blazer, sat unshackled and could occasionally be seen speaking with his attorneys.

Prosecutors shared inklings of new details earlier this week. Within a minute of his first conversation with responding officers on the day of the killings, Murdaugh allegedly claimed the slaying must have been connected to the February 2019 boat wreck that killed teenager Mallory Beach.

Beach was killed when authorities say an intoxicated Paul Murdaugh wrecked his father’s boat — an event that ultimately led to dozens of charges accusing Alex Murdaugh of stealing nearly $5 million in settlement money from lawyers who sued him over the death. Murdaugh now faces additional charges involving money laundering, a narcotics ring, a staged attempt on his life and millions of additional stolen funds.

And while Murdaugh seemed wealthy, prosecutors said it was a series of land deals worsened by recession that “permanently changed his finances.”

The events of the past 18 months have marked a steep fall for the Murdaughs. The family founded a massive civil law firm over 100 years ago in tiny Hampton County, where — alongside four surrounding counties — Murdaugh’s father, grandfather and great-grandfather dominated the legal scene as the area’s elected prosecutors for more than eight decades.

“The jury will need to understand the distinction between who Alex Murdaugh appeared to be to the outside world — a successful lawyer and scion of the most prominent family in the region — and who he was in the real life only he fully knew — an allegedly crooked lawyer and drug user who borrowed and stole wherever he could to stay afloat and one step ahead of the detection,” Waters wrote Thursday.

___

James Pollard is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shipping drugs into Minnesota Correctional Facilities

ST. PAUL, Minn – A St. Paul man is going to jail for 20 years after he was caught shipping drugs into a Minnesota Department of Corrections facility, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger Monday.According to court documents, the DOC initiated an internal investigation into the introduction of narcotics into several of their facilities in March of 2021. Investigators discovered Walter Davis, a 40-year-old man from St. Paul, as the source.On April 12, 2021, Davis attempted to mail six letters to DOC inmates that contained newspaper articles printed on chemically-soaked paper that, if ingested, would produce hallucinogenic effects. Investigators intercepted the letters before they reached the DOC facility.A search of Davis's primary and secondary residences turned up over 400 grams of fentanyl, scales, guns, and other substance distribution equipment.Davis went to trial in June, where he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted distribution of a controlled substance analogue, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and two counts of possessing a firearm as a felon. Davis was sentenced Friday to 240 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Associated Press

Transgender lawmaker hopes her presence brings understanding

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Zooey Zephyr worked behind the scenes during Montana’s 2021 legislative session to oppose an ultimately unsuccessful effort to ban transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming health care, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgery. When the 2023 session starts next month, she’ll face a similar challenge after a Republican lawmaker recently revealed he’ll run the proposal again. The move comes as GOP lawmakers nationwide are expected to continue to push for limits on transgender rights. This time, though, Zephyr will have a seat at the table. And a vote. Zephyr and SJ Howell are the first two openly transgender people to be elected to the Montana Legislature. They are among a record 10 transgender lawmakers who will be serving next year in state legislatures in Colorado, Delaware, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Vermont and Virginia, according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund. The first openly transgender lawmaker in the United States took office in 2018.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Florida Senate passes property insurance overhaul

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate on Tuesday approved sweeping legislation that would overhaul the state’s property insurance system, which has struggled due to insolvencies, high costs and major storms. The bill would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some customers to...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

American Endovascular & Amputation Prevention LLC Transitions to eClinicalWorks to Eliminate Administrative Burden

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that American Endovascular & Amputation Prevention LLC transitioned to eClinicalWorks’ multi-dimensional EHR solution. With 20 providers across seven centers in New York, New Jersey and Ohio, the practice needed an online tool to manage clinic and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) operations. They found a solution in eClinicalWorks’ EHR and PRISMA search tool. PRISMA, the industry’s first health information search engine, collates medical information in a searchable format to enable faster and more accurate decision-making at the point of care. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005297/en/ “With our previous EHR, we used a different database for each tax ID. This added administrative work for physicians and slowed down our practice workflows,” said Deborah Helmer, COO of American Endovascular. “We often had many entries for the same patient across our Practice Management and EHR solution. With eClinicalWorks, we now have access to everything in one place. We can use PRISMA to gather patient records from a variety of national and local sources, allowing for better and faster decision making at the point of care.”
OHIO STATE
CBS Minnesota

Darren Osbourne sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison in quadruple murder

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 57-year-old St. Paul man has been sentenced to nearly five years in jail for his role in a quadruple murder last year.Darren Osborne pleaded guilty in October to one felony count of aiding an offender, accomplice after the fact, as part of a plea agreement.Osborne is sentenced to 58 months in jail with 458 days of credit for time served.Osborne's 38-year-old son Antoine Suggs is charged with four counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of St. Paul residents Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, Loyace Foreman III, 35, Matthew Pettus, 26, and Jasmine Sturm, 30.MORE: 'It's Unimaginable': Families Of...
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Associated Press

US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead

DALLAS (AP) — A destructive storm ripping across the U.S. spawned tornadoes that killed a young boy and his mother in Louisiana and threatened the South with more severe weather Wednesday. Meanwhile, the huge storm system delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains and was expected to push more snow and ice into Appalachia and New England. In northern Louisiana, the boy was found dead in a wooded area more than a half-mile from his home in the Keithville area, where a violent storm struck overnight just south of Shreveport, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said. The child’s mother was later found dead around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday one street over from her home, he said. The child’s father reported them missing from their home, which the sheriff said was demolished in the storm.
LOUISIANA STATE
truecrimedaily

Georgia grandmother sentenced to life for 'poisoning' infant grandson with meth

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A grandmother was recently sentenced to life in prison for the death of her 9-month-old grandson, who died in 2016. The Sandy Springs Police Department announced that on March 11, 2016, the 9-month-old infant died and arrest warrants were obtained for the grandmother, Tonya Monroe. She reportedly went on the run following the infant’s death.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Associated Press

Autonomy’s Electric Vehicle Subscription Service Makes Texas Debut in Austin Metro, Travis County

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2022-- Autonomy™, the nation’s largest electric vehicle subscription company, today announced that its service is now available in Austin, Texas. The debut in Texas comes after a successful launch in California earlier this year and a recent expansion into Florida and Washington. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221214005351/en/ Autonomy.com is an electric vehicle subscription app providing affordable, month-to-month access to an EV. (Photo: Business Wire)
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
594K+
Post
635M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy