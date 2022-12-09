ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

John Harbaugh Announces Decision On Quarterback Position

The Baltimore Ravens eked out a 16-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers today despite having to use their third-string quarterback. Lamar Jackson missed the game due to injury, and backup Tyler Huntley took his place. But after Huntley left to be evaluated for a concussion, rookie Anthony Brown was summoned to close out the game.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL Quarterback Is Expected To Demand A Trade

The 2023 offseason is going to be an interesting one in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers is expected by most to return for another season - likely with the Packers, but perhaps with someone else - and if he's back in Green Bay, we could have a trade situation. Packers backup...
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL World Reacts To The Carson Wentz Decision

Carson Wentz is back with the Washington Commanders, but not as the team's starting quarterback. Washington activated Wentz on Monday, but only for him to serve as Taylor Heinicke's backup this week. "Commanders activated QB Carson Wentz from the Reserve/Injured List," ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted. Wentz, who was traded from...
WASHINGTON, DC
Cleveland Browns Announce Crushing Season-Ending Injury

One of the Cleveland Browns' more reliable defensive players is headed to season-ending IR. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, "The Browns placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (foot) on IR, ending his regular season." Owusu-Koramoah suffered a foot injury in last Sunday's loss to the Bengals. A former second-round pick out of Notre...
CLEVELAND, OH
Ravens release first injury report for Week 15 matchup vs. Browns

The Baltimore Ravens picked up a key divisional win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14 by the final score of 16-14. The win was made possible my multiple members of the team, including quarterbacks Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown. Huntley started the contest for the injured Lamar Jackson, but the third-year signal caller suffered a concussion late in the contest, prompting Brown to finish the game under center.
BALTIMORE, MD
Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster

The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Brock Purdy’s dad shown crying after son’s big TD pass

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy looked like a seasoned veteran early on in his first career start on Sunday, and his father was overwhelmed by the performance. Purdy and the Niners jumped out to an early lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After Purdy threw a perfect deep strike to Christian McAffrey to help put San Francisco up 21-0, the rookie’s father, Shawn, was shown crying in the stands at Levi’s Stadium.
TAMPA, FL
Could Sean Payton return to coach Saints?

Sean Payton will undoubtedly be the hottest name on the NFL coaching market in the coming weeks, and a few teams have been mentioned as potential suitors. The one with which Payton is most familiar has been overlooked, but is it possible he could simply get his old job back?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sean McVay makes announcement on Rams’ starting QB

It will be Baker Mayfield time on Monday night. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told the media on Tuesday that backup quarterback John Wolford has a neck injury. Wolford’s injury means Mayfield will start for the team on Monday night in Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers.
Report: Marcus Mariota left Falcons after benching

Marcus Mariota has long been known as a selfless, team-first player. But the events following his benching by the Atlanta Falcons has led to questions regarding the quarterback. The Athletic’s Josh Kendall reported in an article published on Tuesday that Mariota left the Falcons (at least temporarily) following his benching....
ATLANTA, GA
Tom Brady got crazy number of family/friends tickets for 49ers game

Tom Brady has played in countless big games throughout his legendary career, but his family and friends might say the most important one took place on Sunday in San Francisco. Brady grew up in the Bay Area rooting for the 49ers. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the Niners on Sunday, it marked only the second time in his 23 NFL seasons that Brady has played a game in San Francisco. To say he had a lot of family and friends who wanted to attend would be an understatement.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
