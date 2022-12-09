Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone RecordsCops And CrimeBaltimore, MD
This Buffet has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Related
Check out the illegal play that put Steelers QB Kenny Pickett out of the game
At first viewing, the tackle that Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith put on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was brutal. Upon further review it was illegal and a case could be made it was a dirty play altogether. Smith slung Pickett down early in the Steelers loss to the Ravens,...
Steelers LB T.J. Watt says everyone in the stadium knew Ravens would run the ball
You often hear coaches use the phrase, “take what the defense gives you” but on Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens offense took what it wanted against the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. Despite being down to the team’s third-string quarterback, an undrafted rookie and zero threat to throw the football, the...
Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky on his performance: 'Great to be back out there with the guys'
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky came in for an injured Kenny Pickett on Sunday but was unable to lead the Steelers past the Baltimore Ravens. A big part of that was due to the three interceptions Trubisky threw. But surprisingly, after the game, Trubisky was pretty upbeat after the game...
John Harbaugh Announces Decision On Quarterback Position
The Baltimore Ravens eked out a 16-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers today despite having to use their third-string quarterback. Lamar Jackson missed the game due to injury, and backup Tyler Huntley took his place. But after Huntley left to be evaluated for a concussion, rookie Anthony Brown was summoned to close out the game.
NFL Quarterback Is Expected To Demand A Trade
The 2023 offseason is going to be an interesting one in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers is expected by most to return for another season - likely with the Packers, but perhaps with someone else - and if he's back in Green Bay, we could have a trade situation. Packers backup...
NFL World Reacts To The Carson Wentz Decision
Carson Wentz is back with the Washington Commanders, but not as the team's starting quarterback. Washington activated Wentz on Monday, but only for him to serve as Taylor Heinicke's backup this week. "Commanders activated QB Carson Wentz from the Reserve/Injured List," ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted. Wentz, who was traded from...
Russell Wilson shown with big knot on his head
Russell Wilson was shown with a big knot on his head after hitting his head against the turf during Sunday’s Week 14 game between his Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson headed to the medical tent and left the game after hitting his head. He was scrambling...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson Talks Progress Made in Second Game Back Against Bengals
Deshaun Watson himself believes that he made progress from his first to second game with the Cleveland Browns.
Jerry Rice Calls Out 49ers After Deebo Samuel Injury
The Hall of Famer took exception to how the team is using the wide receiver.
Cleveland Browns Announce Crushing Season-Ending Injury
One of the Cleveland Browns' more reliable defensive players is headed to season-ending IR. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, "The Browns placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (foot) on IR, ending his regular season." Owusu-Koramoah suffered a foot injury in last Sunday's loss to the Bengals. A former second-round pick out of Notre...
Mike White got hit so hard in the ribs by Bills
There’s a lot of things you can say about Mike White, but one thing you can’t say is that he’s not tough. White took some serious punishment during his New York Jets’ 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 on Sunday. White left the...
Ravens release first injury report for Week 15 matchup vs. Browns
The Baltimore Ravens picked up a key divisional win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14 by the final score of 16-14. The win was made possible my multiple members of the team, including quarterbacks Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown. Huntley started the contest for the injured Lamar Jackson, but the third-year signal caller suffered a concussion late in the contest, prompting Brown to finish the game under center.
Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives updates on team's quarterback situation heading into Week 15
In the second half of the Baltimore Ravens’ 16-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley left the game with a concussion. He was tackled hard after scrambling to get a first down, and didn’t return to the contest. Undrafted rookie quarterback Anthony...
Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster
The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
Brock Purdy’s dad shown crying after son’s big TD pass
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy looked like a seasoned veteran early on in his first career start on Sunday, and his father was overwhelmed by the performance. Purdy and the Niners jumped out to an early lead over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After Purdy threw a perfect deep strike to Christian McAffrey to help put San Francisco up 21-0, the rookie’s father, Shawn, was shown crying in the stands at Levi’s Stadium.
Could Sean Payton return to coach Saints?
Sean Payton will undoubtedly be the hottest name on the NFL coaching market in the coming weeks, and a few teams have been mentioned as potential suitors. The one with which Payton is most familiar has been overlooked, but is it possible he could simply get his old job back?
Sean McVay makes announcement on Rams’ starting QB
It will be Baker Mayfield time on Monday night. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told the media on Tuesday that backup quarterback John Wolford has a neck injury. Wolford’s injury means Mayfield will start for the team on Monday night in Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers.
Report: Marcus Mariota left Falcons after benching
Marcus Mariota has long been known as a selfless, team-first player. But the events following his benching by the Atlanta Falcons has led to questions regarding the quarterback. The Athletic’s Josh Kendall reported in an article published on Tuesday that Mariota left the Falcons (at least temporarily) following his benching....
Tom Brady got crazy number of family/friends tickets for 49ers game
Tom Brady has played in countless big games throughout his legendary career, but his family and friends might say the most important one took place on Sunday in San Francisco. Brady grew up in the Bay Area rooting for the 49ers. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the Niners on Sunday, it marked only the second time in his 23 NFL seasons that Brady has played a game in San Francisco. To say he had a lot of family and friends who wanted to attend would be an understatement.
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
177K+
Followers
22K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 2