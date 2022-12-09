ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

vermontbiz.com

James T Bowse Health Trust announces 2023 grant awards

Vermont Business Magazine Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Bowse Health Trust (BHT) committee is pleased to announce that three important projects have been awarded funding for the next three years. Castleton University, The Housing Trust of Rutland County, and Social Tinkering have been awarded these funds for projects that address the priority needs identified in the 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment for the greater Rutland community. These priorities are to improve health equity in the areas of Housing, Childcare/Parenting, Mental Health, and Supporting the Aging Community.
RUTLAND COUNTY, VT
countryfolks.com

Pig psychology in Panton

Earlier this year, during the International Workshop on Agritourism in Vermont, attendees were invited to visit different farms in the Burlington area to see they incorporated agritourism into their operations. At Agricola Farm in Panton, VT, serving suppers is their meal ticket. Co-owners Alessandra (Ale) Rellini and Stefano Pinna are...
PANTON, VT
newyorkalmanack.com

Adirondack Advocates, Officials, Seek Reuse of State Prison

The leaders said there were several possible options that would bring new life to the structure. Reuse would help a small Adirondack community recover from the job losses and lost business opportunities associated with the closure of a state institution, they said. They also pointed to several recent state initiatives that would benefit from an additional state building in the Adirondacks, from which to offer training and housing.
MORIAH, NY
vermontbiz.com

Westview Investment welcomes Erik Giard-Chase as portfolio manager

Erik Giard-Chase, former partner at Champlain Investment Partners in Burlington, has joined Westview Investment Advisors(link is external), also in Burlington, as portfolio manager and research analyst. In his new role, Giard-Chase will work with Westview’s clients to provide personalized service, targeted investment strategies and customized financial plans. His knowledge of investment data analysis and interpretation will inform his approach.
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

New England Retail Properties opens Tractor Supply in Enosburg Falls

Vermont Business Magazine New England Retail Properties, Inc has announced that two of their subsidiaries have completed the ground up development of two new Tractor Supply Company Stores in Ensoburg Falls, VT, and Somersworth, NH. Both Stores opened Saturday December 10, 2022 after 6 months of construction. The Vermont store...
ENOSBURG FALLS, VT
sevendaysvt

Onsen Ramen Opens in Essex Junction

Perry and Neil Farr have been making ramen at their poke bars, the Scale, for four years. This week, they are launching a restaurant devoted to the Japanese noodle dish. Onsen Ramen opens at 137 Pearl Street in Essex Junction on Thursday, December 15. The restaurant occupies the former Essex Junction location of the Scale, which closed earlier this year. The original Scale in Williston remains open daily with its popular poke and acai bowls.
WILLISTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Burlington School District sues Monsanto over PCBs

District Seeks Cost of Building New High School and Technical Center. Vermont Business Magazine Burlington School District (BSD) has filed a lawsuit in federal court(link is external), suing Monsanto for its role in manufacturing, marketing and distributing polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs). Contamination by PCBs led to the closure of Burlington High School (BHS) and Burlington Technical Center (BTC) in 2020 after air testing found concentrations significantly exceeded health and safety standards. Among other relief, the lawsuit seeks to recover for BSD’s injuries associated with the demolition and replacement of BHS/BTC that the District has been forced to undertake to provide students and staff with a safe learning and working environment; the project is estimated to cost at least $190 million.
BURLINGTON, VT
whdh.com

Fire destroys Vermont dairy barn; 40 cows die

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (AP) — Fire has destroyed a Grand Isle dairy barn and killed about 40 cows trapped inside, Vermont State Police said Tuesday. A neighbor spotted the flames coming from the north end of the barn Monday evening and called 911. He then went to the barn and tried to get some of the cows out, police said.
GRAND ISLE, VT
viatravelers.com

Where to Stay in Burlington, Vermont: 7 Best Areas & Places

Burlington is Vermont’s largest city by population and is located south of the Canada-United States border on the shores of Lake Champlain. The Queen City is home to grazing cows and dazzlingly white ski trails. Maple syrup is found in every corner store and 19th-century covered bridges dot the landscape.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

PFOA waste from Bennington factory cleanup won’t go to Coventry landfill

The multinational company Saint-Gobain, responsible for cleaning up its defunct facility in North Bennington, said waste material would be brought to a landfill permitted to handle hazardous waste. The state’s lone landfill in Coventry is designated for non-hazardous waste. Read the story on VTDigger here: PFOA waste from Bennington factory cleanup won’t go to Coventry landfill.
BENNINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Planned secure youth facility gets fierce pushback from Newbury residents

An angry group of neighbors turned out in force to speak out against state plans to locate a secure youth treatment facility in town, saying it posed a safety risk to the community and the town lacked adequate resources and infrastructure to accommodate it. Read the story on VTDigger here: Planned secure youth facility gets fierce pushback from Newbury residents.
NEWBURY, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices continue to fall

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont fell another 14 cents since last week. Today's Vermont average price is $3.58 per gallon. The national average is $3.20/g, down 15 cents in a week. Vermont prices are down 47 cents in a month and are still 21 cents higher than a year ago. The national price is down 58 cents in a month and down 8 cents from last year. Analyst GasBuddy expects the national average to fall below $3/g by Christmas.
VERMONT STATE

