Layoffs have begun at GlobalFoundries plant in Essex Junction
The company has not revealed how many people in Vermont are losing their jobs. Read the story on VTDigger here: Layoffs have begun at GlobalFoundries plant in Essex Junction.
A ‘towering figure’ in Vermont business and agriculture: Will Raap dies at 73
Raap’s family said his death Monday night followed a long-term illness. The Vermont entrepreneur and environmentalist founded Gardener’s Supply Company and established Burlington’s Intervale Center. Read the story on VTDigger here: A ‘towering figure’ in Vermont business and agriculture: Will Raap dies at 73.
vermontbiz.com
James T Bowse Health Trust announces 2023 grant awards
Vermont Business Magazine Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Bowse Health Trust (BHT) committee is pleased to announce that three important projects have been awarded funding for the next three years. Castleton University, The Housing Trust of Rutland County, and Social Tinkering have been awarded these funds for projects that address the priority needs identified in the 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment for the greater Rutland community. These priorities are to improve health equity in the areas of Housing, Childcare/Parenting, Mental Health, and Supporting the Aging Community.
countryfolks.com
Pig psychology in Panton
Earlier this year, during the International Workshop on Agritourism in Vermont, attendees were invited to visit different farms in the Burlington area to see they incorporated agritourism into their operations. At Agricola Farm in Panton, VT, serving suppers is their meal ticket. Co-owners Alessandra (Ale) Rellini and Stefano Pinna are...
newyorkalmanack.com
Adirondack Advocates, Officials, Seek Reuse of State Prison
The leaders said there were several possible options that would bring new life to the structure. Reuse would help a small Adirondack community recover from the job losses and lost business opportunities associated with the closure of a state institution, they said. They also pointed to several recent state initiatives that would benefit from an additional state building in the Adirondacks, from which to offer training and housing.
vermontbiz.com
Westview Investment welcomes Erik Giard-Chase as portfolio manager
Erik Giard-Chase, former partner at Champlain Investment Partners in Burlington, has joined Westview Investment Advisors(link is external), also in Burlington, as portfolio manager and research analyst. In his new role, Giard-Chase will work with Westview’s clients to provide personalized service, targeted investment strategies and customized financial plans. His knowledge of investment data analysis and interpretation will inform his approach.
City Council vote kills charter change effort to regulate heating systems in South Burlington
Planning Commissioner Michael Mittag said he sees the vote as “a major obstacle” in the region’s efforts to step up on climate change. Read the story on VTDigger here: City Council vote kills charter change effort to regulate heating systems in South Burlington.
vermontbiz.com
New England Retail Properties opens Tractor Supply in Enosburg Falls
Vermont Business Magazine New England Retail Properties, Inc has announced that two of their subsidiaries have completed the ground up development of two new Tractor Supply Company Stores in Ensoburg Falls, VT, and Somersworth, NH. Both Stores opened Saturday December 10, 2022 after 6 months of construction. The Vermont store...
Onsen Ramen Opens in Essex Junction
Perry and Neil Farr have been making ramen at their poke bars, the Scale, for four years. This week, they are launching a restaurant devoted to the Japanese noodle dish. Onsen Ramen opens at 137 Pearl Street in Essex Junction on Thursday, December 15. The restaurant occupies the former Essex Junction location of the Scale, which closed earlier this year. The original Scale in Williston remains open daily with its popular poke and acai bowls.
In Its Newly Expanded Burlington Space, Café Dim Sum Has Added Hot Pot
Sam Lai does a lot of explaining these days. During dinner service, the chef checks in on most tables at Café Dim Sum, the recently expanded Burlington restaurant he co-owns with his wife, Li Rong Lin. His aim is to help guests navigate the eatery's new evening offering. As...
vermontbiz.com
Burlington School District sues Monsanto over PCBs
District Seeks Cost of Building New High School and Technical Center. Vermont Business Magazine Burlington School District (BSD) has filed a lawsuit in federal court(link is external), suing Monsanto for its role in manufacturing, marketing and distributing polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs). Contamination by PCBs led to the closure of Burlington High School (BHS) and Burlington Technical Center (BTC) in 2020 after air testing found concentrations significantly exceeded health and safety standards. Among other relief, the lawsuit seeks to recover for BSD’s injuries associated with the demolition and replacement of BHS/BTC that the District has been forced to undertake to provide students and staff with a safe learning and working environment; the project is estimated to cost at least $190 million.
Upgrades planned to major Franklin County power line
The project will help increase the state’s capacity for transmitting renewable energy throughout New England once it’s produced here and in Quebec, officials say. Read the story on VTDigger here: Upgrades planned to major Franklin County power line.
With the impending sale of a Boy Scout camp, concerns surface about what could be lost
“Something like conserving land — that's part of the infrastructure for a healthy community,” one concerned resident said. Read the story on VTDigger here: With the impending sale of a Boy Scout camp, concerns surface about what could be lost.
whdh.com
Fire destroys Vermont dairy barn; 40 cows die
GRAND ISLE, Vt. (AP) — Fire has destroyed a Grand Isle dairy barn and killed about 40 cows trapped inside, Vermont State Police said Tuesday. A neighbor spotted the flames coming from the north end of the barn Monday evening and called 911. He then went to the barn and tried to get some of the cows out, police said.
Affordable Housing Developer to Convert Newport Convent Into Apartments, Condos
State Rep. Mike Marcotte (R-Coventry) has fond memories of his 12 years as a student at Sacred Heart School, a Catholic institution that occupies a promontory overlooking Lake Memphremagog and the Canadian mountains on the far shore. "I got a great education," Marcotte said. “I think it’s made me who...
viatravelers.com
Where to Stay in Burlington, Vermont: 7 Best Areas & Places
Burlington is Vermont’s largest city by population and is located south of the Canada-United States border on the shores of Lake Champlain. The Queen City is home to grazing cows and dazzlingly white ski trails. Maple syrup is found in every corner store and 19th-century covered bridges dot the landscape.
PFOA waste from Bennington factory cleanup won’t go to Coventry landfill
The multinational company Saint-Gobain, responsible for cleaning up its defunct facility in North Bennington, said waste material would be brought to a landfill permitted to handle hazardous waste. The state’s lone landfill in Coventry is designated for non-hazardous waste. Read the story on VTDigger here: PFOA waste from Bennington factory cleanup won’t go to Coventry landfill.
Planned secure youth facility gets fierce pushback from Newbury residents
An angry group of neighbors turned out in force to speak out against state plans to locate a secure youth treatment facility in town, saying it posed a safety risk to the community and the town lacked adequate resources and infrastructure to accommodate it. Read the story on VTDigger here: Planned secure youth facility gets fierce pushback from Newbury residents.
Dining on a Dime: Breakfast Tacos at Middlebury's ShireTown Marketplace
When I last spoke with Kevin Archambeault, the conversation focused on his amazing creemees. In August, the ShireTown Marketplace owner had opened the only creemee window in downtown Middlebury — and it was a hit. But since the meticulously renovated, multifaceted market and restaurant opened fully in mid-September, I've...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices continue to fall
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont fell another 14 cents since last week. Today's Vermont average price is $3.58 per gallon. The national average is $3.20/g, down 15 cents in a week. Vermont prices are down 47 cents in a month and are still 21 cents higher than a year ago. The national price is down 58 cents in a month and down 8 cents from last year. Analyst GasBuddy expects the national average to fall below $3/g by Christmas.
