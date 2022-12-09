Rural hospitals may be geographically isolated from their urban counterparts, but when they shutter, the effects are felt for miles. A recent study from the Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State College of Medicine has quantified those impacts. Researchers analyzed the average rate of change for inpatient admissions and emergency department visits at bystander hospitals — those within 30 miles of a selected 53 hospitals that closed between 2005 and 2016 — two years before and two years after the nearby closure.

