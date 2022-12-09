Read full article on original website
10 hospitals seeking chief nursing officers
Below are 10 hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Children's Hospital Los Angeles. a senior vice president and CNO. HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, Tenn.,. a CNO...
5 hospitals closing departments or ending services
Several healthcare organizations recently have closed medical departments or ended services at facilities to shore up finances, focus on more in-demand services or address staffing shortages. Here are five closures or services ending, announced, advanced or finalized that Becker's has reported on since Dec. 2:. 1. Anacortes, Wash.-based Island Health...
Northern Light Health closing hospital wing Dec. 31
Brewer, Maine-based Northern Light Health on Dec. 31 will close a section of its inpatient rehabilitation services, CBS affiliate WABI reported Dec. 12. In a Dec. 8 letter, the health system told affected employees that Eastern Maine Medical Center will close its inpatient acute rehabilitation program at the end of the year, at which time those affected will "no longer be considered active employees," according to the report.
HCA hospitals make 6 leadership changes
HCA Healthcare, a for-profit hospital operator based in Nashville, Tenn., has made leadership changes at several of its hospitals in recent months. Here are six moves at HCA hospitals since Oct. 26:. 1. Robyn Miller, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Belton (Mo.) Regional Medical Center, part of...
Marshfield Clinic CEO to exit after Essentia Health merger
Susan Turney, MD, the first CEO of Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System, will step down in September 2023 after nine years in the role. Dr. Turney will continue to guide the health system through its proposed merger with Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health, according to a Dec.12 news release shared with Becker's. The two health systems announced their intent to join in October, and expect to reach a definitive agreement in the "coming months," the release said.
Anti-transgender campaigns targeted 24 hospitals, medical providers, report finds
The Human Rights Campaign has identified online harassment campaigns against 24 hospitals and medical providers who offer gender-affirming care for transgender, nonbinary and questioning youth. The finding, part of a report released Dec. 13, is based on an informal exploration across Facebook and Twitter. Campaigns occurred between August and November,...
Northwell hospital partners with emergency communication app
Sleepy Hollow, N.Y.-based Phelps Hospital, a part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, has selected mobile communications tool Twiage to help the hospital's emergency department effectively communicate. Twiage allows emergency medical services personnel to communicate with emergency room clinicians to better prepare for a patient. Prior to Twiage, EMS...
28 moves from top US heart centers in 2022
Here are 28 moves from the top heart centers across the nation throughout 2022:. Cincinnati-based Mercy Health is consolidating its open-heart surgery program to two Ohio hospitals starting in mid-2023. Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital opened a heart center for amyloid conditions. The...
Best practices for improving the patient financial experience can help orthopedic clinics stand out
With more than half of U.S. adults reporting having delayed or foregone care in the past year due to cost, the financial challenges for self-pay patients and those with high deductibles are particularly acute. During a December webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by Rectangle Health, four leaders...
The ripple effect of rural hospital closures
Rural hospitals may be geographically isolated from their urban counterparts, but when they shutter, the effects are felt for miles. A recent study from the Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State College of Medicine has quantified those impacts. Researchers analyzed the average rate of change for inpatient admissions and emergency department visits at bystander hospitals — those within 30 miles of a selected 53 hospitals that closed between 2005 and 2016 — two years before and two years after the nearby closure.
22 residency programs launched in 2022
Numerous hospitals rolled out new physician residency programs this year to create more training opportunities for students after medical school and expand the pipeline of future physicians. Here are 22 such programs launched in 2022:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you'd like to add a new program...
Healthcare billing fraud: 11 recent cases
From Dignity Health and two Tenet affiliates agreeing to a $22.5 million settlement, to a Florida physician getting more than three years in prison for his role in a $4.5 million scheme, here are 11 healthcare billing fraud cases Becker's has reported since Dec. 2. 1. Connecticut psychologist pleads guilty...
The 2023 safety priorities for 11 straight-'A' hospitals
As hospitals continue to face pandemic-related challenges, it's no surprise that many of The Leapfrog Group's straight-"A" hospitals are doubling down on efforts to reduce and prevent healthcare-associated infections. Hospital-acquired infections rose in 2020 after years of steady decline. In 2021, four of six infections tracked by the CDC had...
Why CIOs are focused on streamlining patient access in 2023
In today's healthcare landscape, patients do not expect a good experience so much as demand it. For a hospital and health system CIOs, delivering that experience starts with time, convenience and removing barriers to care. Becker's spoke to three health system CIOs to discuss how they are planning for 2023...
Cleveland Clinic London makes 3 leadership changes
Cleveland Clinic London appointed three leaders to new roles on its executive team. The announcement came Dec. 13 following Cleveland Clinic London hospital's opening in March. Three things to know:. 1. Cleveland Clinic London named Lindsey Condron chief of operations. 2. Rai Mughal was named chief information officer for Cleveland...
Tenet nurses ‘outraged’ by $1.78M settlement to resolve false claim allegations
The United States government issued a $1.78 million fine against Worcester, Mass.-based Saint Vincent Hospital after it overcharged Medicare for inpatient services, including cardiac surgeries. Nurses are "outraged" at the hospital's leadership and its owner, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare. The hospital received Medicare outlier payments it was not entitled to, according...
9 health system CIO exits of 2022
Nine hospital and health system CIOs who have left their jobs in 2022:. John Kravitz, the former CIO of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger, left the health system for software company Workday. Atefeh "Atti" Riazi, the former senior vice president and CIO of New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, left...
11 health systems among best places to work in IT in 2023, per Computerworld
Several health systems made the list of Computerworld's best places to work in IT for 2023, which was released Dec. 13. The judges chose the finalists from a list of nominees based on factors such as diversity, employee engagement, hybrid work, benefits, career development and IT growth. Here are the...
Minnesota long-term facilities denied more than 11,000 admissions in October
A recent survey found nursing homes and assisted living communities in Minnesota were forced to deny more than 11,000 admissions in October due to staffing shortages. The survey, conducted by Care Providers of Minnesota and LeadingAge Minnesota, contacted 425 nursing homes and assisted living communities across the state, according to a Dec. 12 news release from the American Health Care Association.
Former medical director sues Cape Cod Hospital for alleged defamation, whistleblower retaliation
Former Cape Cod Hospital cardiovascular medical director Richard Zelman, MD, is suing the Barnstable, Mass.-based hospital and CEO Michael Lauf for alleged whistleblower retaliation and defamation, The Boston Globe reported Dec. 8. Mr. Lauf allegedly prioritized profit over patients when he tried to limit the use of a medical device...
