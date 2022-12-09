Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond, Virginia removes its last public Confederate statueMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Henrico County Public Schools paying substitutes more because of teacher shortageMargaret MinnicksHenrico County, VA
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 monthsWatchful EyeVirginia State
'The Spinners' coming to Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersMidlothian, VA
Busy flu season causes empty shelves at Virginia pharmacies, stores
A shortage of critical medicines to help children fight the flu and infections is now forcing families to find other options.
Verbal altercation sparks at A.P. Hill memorial site as crews remove pedestal, find remains
Tensions continue to swirl around the removal of Richmond's last Confederate statue, as an argument broke out at the A.P. memorial site on Tuesday morning.
cardinalnews.org
Former legislator Peace named to lead private college group; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of education briefs. Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond covering education K-college. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. *...
When Torchy’s Tacos plans to open in Chesterfield
A Texas taqueria chain is taking a third bite out of the Richmond market. The fast-casual taco chain entered the Richmond market last year with leases in Carytown and Short Pump.
Mayo Island finds a buyer
The largest piece of river-fronting land to hit the market in the city in recent years has found a buyer.
Will restricting convenience stores make Richmond safer? Expert says no.
The Richmond City Council is hoping to reduce crime by looking to apply stricter regulations on convenience stores by changing zoning laws.
He drove 8 hours to watch Confederate statue come down
"Now we can turn the page and focus on lifting more people up, becoming more inclusive, and creating a place where everyone belongs," Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said.
Advocate
Anti-LGBTQ+ Billboard Upsets Queer-Friendly Virginia Neighborhood
The LGBTQ+ community and its allies in Virginia’s capital city are upset about an anti-LGBTQ+ billboard. The billboard looks like a Pride flag with text in front of it. “LGBTQ. What did Jesus say? What does the Bible really say?” it reads. The sign includes the URL of...
Tensions rise on day 2 of A.P. Hill statue removal, remains recovered
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, bystanders gathered around the site where a statue of confederate general A.P. Hill had previously stood for over 130 years prior to its removal on Monday, Dec. 12. On the second day of the removal process, onlookers watched as crews — along with a descendant of Hill — unearthed Hill's remains.
Confederate monument set to be removed from Virginia capital
A judge has rejected a plea to stop the Richmond, Virginia, monument's removal. But what's buried beneath is complicating the city's plans.
Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary moving headquarters to Innsbrook
BHE GT&S, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, is moving its headquarters to Innsbrook and will become the second company to announce a commitment since the creation of the Innsbrook Tech Zone last year. The zone is designed to incentivize specific types of businesses to locate in Innsbrook by providing...
NBC12
Crews remove A.P. Hill’s remains in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Crews hit the vault that held the remains of A.P. Hill on Tuesday morning. Crews started removing the remains around noon. A descendant A.P. Hill was at the site on Tuesday and engaged with people who were arguing. This is a developing story and will be...
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 months
Columbia Care has opened two Cannabist medical marijuana dispensaries in Virginia within the past two months. The most recent grand opening occurred this week on Dec. 7 with Cannabist Williamsburg opening its doors at 409 Bypass Rd.
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Leaders Want North and South Express Lanes All Day on I-95
Leaders in Northern Virginia want a major change in direction for the Interstate 95 express lanes. Currently, the lanes operate in rush-hour directions only, but that concept is likely headed for a U-turn. It would be a major change for the I-95 express lanes running from the Beltway down to Fredericksburg, eventually.
Richmond gives toppled Christopher Columbus statue to Italian-American organization
Two years after it was toppled by protesters, Richmond City Council has given away a statue of Christopher Columbus to a local Italian-American organization.
cbs19news
Local housing foundation received donation and large grant
LOUISA, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A grassroots housing foundation that has been helping families for more than 30 years received a $3,000 check from Fulton Bank on Monday, to help continue its efforts to make a difference. The Fluvanna-Louisa Housing Foundation provides several programs to the community. One program provides...
cbs19news
Professional catchers round-up cow that got into doctor's office
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two men are credited with rescuing a cow that got into an Orange County doctor’s office last week. Timmy Lamb of 3L roughstock and Sam Crawford of Diamond C Cattle Company responded to a call for assistance at Orange Family Physicians. WRIC in...
NBC12
Head of Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School resigns following reported assault at school
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) -The head of the Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School in Powhatan has resigned following a reported assault at the school earlier this month. The Catholic Diocese of Richmond confirmed that Paula Ledbetter has stepped away from her role Tuesday. This decision comes as an investigation continues into a...
City leaders discuss oversight of Richmond Jail after inmate deaths
Monday's death marked the second time an inmate died at the Richmond City Justice Center in just two months.
Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia State University hold December commencements
This weekend, two Central Virginia universities held December commencement ceremonies, where over 2,000 students received their undergraduate and graduate degrees.
