KTBS
Louisiana legislators look to hold back $50 million from sewer and water projects
Lawmakers on Louisiana’s Water Sector Commission recommended the state hold off on allocating the entire $450 million set aside for local water and sewer upgrades this year, citing concerns the money wouldn’t be spent evenly across the state. The legislators disagreed with Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration over...
In Louisiana, an electoral upset could mean a breakthrough for renewables
In every state across the country, there's a small government body that oversees the private utilities responsible for providing basic services like electricity, water, and telecommunications. These public servants are rarely paid much attention — most people likely have no idea who they are or what they do. But they got a rare moment in the spotlight in Louisiana last weekend when Davante Lewis, a Democrat and first-time political candidate, won a seat on the state's Public Service Commission in a highly anticipated runoff election.
NOLA.com
This Louisiana trend helped a progressive challenger steamroll a 17-year incumbent
Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere of New Orleans started his re-election bid with a respectable warchest, three terms under his belt and the backing of some of the state’s most powerful Democrats. It ended in a rout. Boissiere got crushed by nearly 20 points by Davante Lewis, a 30-year-old...
Governor declares state of emergency
The governor has declared a state of emergency for the storm that hit Louisiana Wednesday; so far it includes the northern parishes impacted overnight
NOLA.com
Mandeville bypass road, Tammany Trace bridges pulled from St. Tammany Parish budget
Two big ticket items sought by St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper -- a Mandeville bypass road to ease traffic on U.S. 190 and the repair or replacement of seven bridges on the popular Tammany Trace -- will not be in St. Tammany's 2023 capital budget, at least not yet.
NOLA.com
Bellwether Plaquemines lawsuit against oil, gas companies again returned to state court
Five major oil and gas companies have again been blocked in their efforts to keep a potentially consequential, nearly 10-year-old natural resource damages lawsuit filed against them by Plaquemines Parish from being heard in a state court in the parish. A three-judge panel of the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of...
theadvocate.com
Amid crisis in Louisiana insurance marketplace, top regulator pleads for action on incentives
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said he might ask political leaders to convene a special session in early 2023 if two legislative committees do not approve his plans to relaunch a multimillion-dollar incentive program this week. Donelon’s comments come amid a spiraling crisis in Louisiana’s property insurance market, which has...
Behind the Key Decision That Left Many Poor Homeowners Without Enough Money to Rebuild after Katrina
National politics spawned a Hurricane Katrina rebuilding program based on pre-storm home values, leading to disparities between rich and poor.
NOLA.com
Davante Lewis ousts incumbent from PSC, becomes first openly LGBTQ state elected official
Progressive policy advocate Davante Lewis defeated three-term Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere III on Saturday, handing the incumbent and utilities that backed him a stunning loss with the help of big money from environmental groups who want to shake up the commission. Lewis, 30, who lives in Baton Rouge and...
fox8live.com
Can Louisiana become a two-party state again?
NEW ORLEANS (Verite News) - Louisiana is currently a solidly red state. It has voted Republican in every presidential election since 2000. Both of the state’s U.S. senators have been Republicans since 2015, and of the six-member U.S. House delegation, only one is a Democrat. In the state Legislature, the Republicans consistently control well more than 60% of the seats in both houses. A Democrat does reside in the governor’s mansion; however, he is an outlier in the sense he is a conservative Democrat. He is an opponent of abortion rights, is the son of a well-known rural sheriff, and a former Army Ranger.
an17.com
Cowart confirmed as Tangipahoa Parish Government's new Director of Finance
AMITE—Team Tangipahoa has a new Director of Finance. Missy Cowart, CPA, was nominated by Parish President Robby Miller and confirmed by the Tangipahoa Parish Council to assume the leadership role. She succeeds longtime finance director Jeff McKneely, who has been hired as CFO for the Tangipahoa Parish School System.
New La. constitutional amendment requires Senate confirmation to governor appointees
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leading up to the Dec. 10 election, the governor was able to appoint whoever he wanted to both the Civil Service Commission and the Louisiana State Police Commission without any vetting process from the state legislature but more than 70% of citizens who voted decided that was no longer appropriate.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: City to comb through Mayor Cantrell’s hotel upgrades amid Fox 8 investigation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After Fox 8 first started asking questions about New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s hotel room upgrades on some of her trips in 2022, the city now says it will take a closer look to determine if the mayor and a member of her security detail owe taxpayers money.
WDSU
Housing Authority of New Orleans is trying again to remove board member Sharon Jasper
Leadership of the Housing Authority of New Orleans board and mayor Latoya Cantrell is trying once again to remove a longtime public housing advocate from the board. WDSU Investigates first broke the story last month after our investigative team found that the way the mayor removed Sharon Jasper broke state law leading the city council to reinstate her.
houmatimes.com
Entergy reports outages across Terrebonne and Lafourche
Entergy Louisiana has reported several outages across Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes. In Houma, the main outage is on the Eastside, stretching down Hwy. 56 and Hwy. 24, into Bourg. Over 2,700 customers are out of power. An estimated time of restoration was not available. In Raceland, the main outage is...
NOLA.com
S&WB inks 'smart meter' contract it says will solve water billing woes
The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board has inked a contract for a $67 million, citywide water meter replacement project, the utility’s solution for long-standing billing accuracy problems. The new “smart meters” are expected to provide hourly readings accessible to customers in user-friendly portals that can also provide alerts...
NOLA.com
CJ McCollum: Public safety and criminal justice reform go hand in hand
I’m a newcomer to New Orleans, but I am grateful to now call it home: to play basketball here, live here with my family and have the chance to be a part of this community. And when I think about community, I immediately think of my mom and all that she has done to create a better life for my family and a better society for others. I see the same love and heart in this city and state — and I know it can be invested in our shared prosperity. That starts with kids.
NOLA.com
Survey: NOPD officers cite favoritism, other issues as cause of deep morale woes
New Orleans police officers who responded to a labor group's survey are deeply dissatisfied with the department and its promotional process, according to a presentation at the City Council on Wednesday. Fully 86% of New Orleans Police Department officers who responded said they were unhappy with the NOPD and 79%...
theadvocate.com
Connie Bernard ousted from Baton Rouge school board; see other results here
Voters ousted controversial East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard on Saturday night, while keeping another incumbent and selecting two newcomers to join the board. Bernard lost with 47% of the vote to to Katie Kennison's 53%, according to complete but unofficial results. Mike Gaudet held onto his...
St. Bernard Parish residents concerned port expansion could have serious consequences
Governor John Bel Edwards has announced plans to move forward with a $1.8 billion port expansion in Violet, located in St. Bernard Parish. Neighbors, like Janet Perez, don't think Violet is the best option for the port's expansion.
