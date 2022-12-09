I’m a newcomer to New Orleans, but I am grateful to now call it home: to play basketball here, live here with my family and have the chance to be a part of this community. And when I think about community, I immediately think of my mom and all that she has done to create a better life for my family and a better society for others. I see the same love and heart in this city and state — and I know it can be invested in our shared prosperity. That starts with kids.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO