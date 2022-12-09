Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Supreme Court Hears Green Bay Detective’s Disciplinary Case
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments Monday on a disciplinary case involving a Green Bay Police Dept. detective. No decision was rendered Monday. A written decision is expected to be issued in a few months. Police Detective Andrew Weiss accessed police records on two sexual...
AG Kaul, DATCP Announce Settlement With Direct-Mail Marketer of Extended Vehicle Warranty Products
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), acting on a referral from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has entered into a settlement with Missouri-based US Automotive Protection Services, LLC (USAPS) resolving the State’s claims against the company for violations of Wisconsin direct-mail marketing laws in the promotion of vehicle service plans to automobile owners in Wisconsin.
One Pulaski Area Bonfire Victim to Undergo Another Surgery Wednesday
MILWAUKEE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brandon Brzeczkowski has received a lot of support since he was one of several people injured in a bonfire explosion in the Town of Maple Grove in Shawano County in mid-October. Officials say someone took a drum of diesel fuel and rolled into the fire,...
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports-Dec 12, 2022
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) continued field training with COC Tony Hams and spent time during the week checking spear fishers, anglers, and muzzleloader hunters. Time was also spent following up on deer-carcass-dumping complaints. Violations encountered were spearing without a license, no license in possession, and illegal-length fish. CO Jeremy Woinarowicz...
2023 OUTDOORS Calendar
The 2023 North Dakota OUTDOORS calendar is available for ordering online on the state Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov. The calendar features outstanding color photographs of North Dakota wildlife and scenery, and includes season opening and application deadline dates, sunrise-sunset times and moon phases. Calendars are also available via...
